Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

76/4 (7.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

MyTeam11 Match Predictions: England vs Pakistan Fantasy Tips, 3rd Test Match, August 21

After the rain-affected second Test match between England and Pakistan ended in a draw, the teams will meet again for one final time in the series, which is commencing on Friday at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
MyTeam11 Match Predictions: England vs Pakistan Fantasy Tips, 3rd Test Match, August 21

MyTeam11 Match Predictions: England vs Pakistan Fantasy Tips, 3rd Test Match, August 21 | After the rain-affected second Test match between England and Pakistan ended in a draw, the teams will meet again for one final time in the series, which is commencing on Friday at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. The hosts lead the three-match Test series 1-0 and go into the final Test knowing that they cannot lose the series. The weather might play a spoilsport again in the final Test and if it does so, England would be the happier side at the end of what has been a closely fought contest till now.

Match Details

Date: 21st August 2020

Time: 3:30 pm (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

News Updates: SportsTiger App

ALSO READ: England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Eng vs Pak Match at Aegas Bowl, Southampton

Team News

Ben Stokes is unavailable for the third Test match as well as he has flown back to New Zealand for family reasons. No injury has been reported yet.

ALSO READ: 3rd Test Preview: England, Pakistan Hope for Better Weather

Analysis

Although England are already ahead in the series, a desirable result in the final Test will take them ahead of Australia in the ICC World Test Championship points table. Similarly, Pakistan will also sense an opportunity to not only avenge their heart-breaking defeat in the first Test of the series, but also overtake New Zealand in the Test Championship tally and reach the fourth place.

The good news for England is that James Anderson seems to have found his lost rhythm and is back to troubling the opponent batsmen. Zak Crawley also had a good game in the absence of Ben Stokes and would be looking to continue the same form in the final Test. Sam Curran and Chris Woakes have given the side a lot more options both with the bat and the ball and could be the trump cards for England in this game.

ALSO READ: England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd Test in Southampton, Predicted XIs: Teams Likely to be Unchanged

As far as Pakistan are concerned, they would want more from their batting unit especially from their skipper Azhar Ali, who hasn’t looked in great form throughout the series. A good knock from the captain is long due and he would want to make a statement by playing an innings of substance in the final Test of the series. Abid Ali and Babar Azam could also provide that innings for Pakistan but with their captain among the runs, that batting units would certainly look a lot more balanced. The Pakistani bowling unit has been in great form and there are lesser reasons to worry in that aspect of their game.

Probable Playing XI

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Captain: Chris Woakes

Vice-Captain: Babar Azam

Best 14

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Babar Azam (vc), Joe Root, Rory Burns, Ollie Pope

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Yasir Shah

3rd TestBabar Azamchris woakesEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020Fantasy Tips

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more