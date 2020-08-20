Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage of Eng vs Pak Match at Aegas Bowl, Southampton

For England, the one concern will be the absence of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has flown to New Zealand for family reasons. Although, he didn't have the best of games in Manchester, England will miss him given he was beginning to return to bowling as well.

Cricketnext Staff |August 20, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
The first things first: the weather in Southampton is expected to be slightly better than how it was last week during the second Test, which ended in a draw after only 134.3 overs were possible thanks to rain. In better news, play can also start earlier than the usual 11am in case bad light affects play the previous day. So, we should get a decent amount of cricket this week.

When teh action does start, England will look to seal back-to-back series wins having won the first Test in Manchester. It seems like ages ago that England were chasing 277 on the final day and slumped to 117 for 5 before Chris Woakes (84*) and Jos Buttler (75) made victory possible with a century stand. Pakistan were in the driver's seat for a large part of the game but losing crucial phases cost them the entire game.

England vs Pakistan - Full Coverage

Pakistan made 236 in fairly tough batting conditions in the second Test in Southampton with half-centuries from opener Abid Ali and keeper Mohammad Rizwan. England were 110 for 4 when play ended on the final day, with Zak Crawley making a half-century.

WHAT: England vs Pakistan 3rd Test

WHEN: August 21 - 24, 3.30 pm IST

WHERE: Ageas Bowl, Southampton

TELECAST: Sony Network

LIVE STREAMING: Sony Liv

Pakistan might well go into the game without changing their side. The only doubt will be on the position of Fawad Alam. Playing his first Test since 2009, Alam made a duck in the first innings in Southampton. Pakistan might not be too harsh and drop him immediately, but might also consider bringing back Shadab Khan.

