Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

England vs Pakistan | Ben Stokes The Person You Want Next to You in a Battle: Jofra Archer

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has stated the hosts will miss the services of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes after it was announced he won't be part of the team for the final two Tests against Pakistan due to personal reasons.

IANS |August 11, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
England vs Pakistan | Ben Stokes The Person You Want Next to You in a Battle: Jofra Archer

England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has stated the hosts will miss the services of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes after it was announced he won't be part of the team for the final two Tests against Pakistan due to personal reasons.

England lead the three-Test series 1-0 following their thrilling three-wicket win in Manchester but now will have to play the final two matches in Southampton without Stokes. The second Test is scheduled to be played at Ageas Bowl starting Thursday.

"We now have to complete the job without Ben Stokes. He is someone we would miss even if he was unable to bowl or hit a ball. He has such an impact in the changing room beyond what he does in the middle," Archer wrote in his column for Daily Mail.

"When I was in quarantine in Manchester, he would come past my hotel room each night after play - as did Joe Root - knock on the door and check on me. He cares about those around him.

ALSO READ: Jos Buttler Should Always be in England Test Side: Shane Warne

"If you are going into battle, Stokes is the person you want right next to you. He would never run away from a challenge, but family is so important and he has to be in New Zealand right now.

"We all understand that, support him and hope things settle quickly and he can come back when he is ready," he added.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had earlier announced that Stokes will be flying out to New Zealand and thus will not feature in the remaining two Tests against Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Ben Stokes to Miss Last Two Tests, Will Travel to NZ for Family Reasons

"England all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the remainder of the #raisethebat Test series against Pakistan for family reasons," the ECB statement said.

"Stokes will leave the UK later this week and travel to New Zealand. He will miss England's two Test matches against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl starting on Thursday 13 August and Friday 21 August.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time," it added.

Ben Stokeseng vs pakEngland vs Pakistan 2020Jofra Archer

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more