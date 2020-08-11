England vs Pakistan | Ben Stokes The Person You Want Next to You in a Battle: Jofra Archer
England fast-bowler Jofra Archer has stated the hosts will miss the services of talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes after it was announced he won't be part of the team for the final two Tests against Pakistan due to personal reasons.
