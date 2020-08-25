Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Toss won by Nicosia Tigers CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs Pakistan: England Coach Lauds James Anderson's Efforts to Come Close to 600 Wickets

The 38-year-old James Anderson ended the fourth day of the final Test between England and Pakistan a wicket short of the elusive 600-wicket mark.

PTI |August 25, 2020, 12:04 PM IST
Coach Chris Silverwood has heaped praise on James Anderson.

England head coach Chris Silverwood says experienced pacer James Anderson, who is standing on the cusp of a historic 600th wicket, is constantly lending a helping hand to other bowlers in the team and is an "inspiration" for everyone. The 38-year-old ended the fourth day of the final Test between England and Pakistan a wicket short of the elusive 600-wicket mark.

Also Read: James Anderson Kept Waiting for 600th Wicket as Azhar Ali and Co. Frustrate Hosts

If achieved, Anderson will become the first pacer to touch the milestone as only spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble have more Test scalps. "We're all aware of the milestone Jimmy is looking at but he'll get there. Hopefully we'll see it. It would be brilliant to see Jimmy get over the line. He's an inspiration, isn't he? 600 Test wickets. Wow," Silverwood was quoted as saying by 'Sky Sports'.

"He's worked so hard to do it and he's brilliant around the place. He's constantly helping the other bowlers. It's just superb to have one of the best in the world sat in your dressing room and playing for your country," Silverwood added. England lead the three-match series 1-0. Pakistan, who were asked to follow on after scoring 273 in their first innings in reply to the hosts' 583-8 declared, trailed by 210 runs at the end of the fourth day.

"I want to win the game first and foremost but to finish strongly and see Jimmy get his 600th would be fantastic," Silverwood said. Anderson would have reached the 600 wicket milestone on the fourth day itself had wicketkeeper Jos Buttler not put down a regulation catch before lunch.

Also Read: In Pics, England vs Pakistan, Third Test Day 4 at Southampton

"It is frustrating when things don't go your way as a bowler but all you can do is go back on the practice field and work on what you need to work on. That's what Jimmy did and he got his rewards," Silverwood said. "I thought Jimmy handled himself very well (with the dropped catches). He kept his decorum. No one means to drop them but obviously it's frustrating," he added.

In the previous series against West Indies, Stuart Broad became only the seventh bowler in the history of Test cricket to pick up 500 wickets. "It is a massive achievement. To have two bowlers above 500 and Jimmy closing in on 600 is an amazing feat," Silverwood said.

chris silverwoodEngland vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 2020James AndersonJames Anderson 600James Anderson wickets

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more