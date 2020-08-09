England vs Pakistan | Inexperience, Panic and Lack of Luck Cost Pakistan, Says Misbah Ul Haq

Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq said the team is feeling frustrated and disappointed but stressed on the importance of moving on from the loss in the first Test against England in Manchester.
Chasing 277, England were 117 for 5 before Chris Woakes (84*) and Jos Buttler (75) added 139 for the sixth wicket to set up a three-wicket win.
"We are feeling frustrated, just as the fans are, after the Old Trafford Test match but this is how cricket is. There are very small margins between victory and defeat and it’s easy to curse yourself when you’ve lost," Misbah wrote for PCB's official site.
"But, we should remember that we were right on top until pretty much the last session of the game and we played very good cricket. Sure, we need to improve 10 to 15 per cent and deal with pressure situations a little better but we shouldn’t be mentally down.
"There is disappointment, of course, but we must not keep that feeling in our minds otherwise it will be difficult to come back but the team believes we can fight back."
There was criticism that Pakistan didn't attack Woakes with short balls or use Shadab Khan properly, but Misbah pointed to lack of luck in some phases.
"It was a thrilling Test match and full credit must go to England for the way they fought back, came from behind and took the game away from us. There was wonderful cricket played by both teams. Sometimes luck doesn’t favour you, sometimes the opposition plays well – that’s the beauty of the game," he explained.
"If we look back at the whole Test match, we controlled most of the sessions until the last one. You could say one session in our second innings had a big say and then obviously the partnership of Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler. They counter-attacked well and there was a bit of inexperience – and even panic – in the team that cost us.
"There has been debate about whether we could have bowled more short stuff or we could have bowled Shadab Khan earlier. Maybe so, but you also have to remember that Woakes and Buttler did have quite a lot of luck in that partnership. A lot of balls went here and there, into no man’s land. If one of those goes to a fielder then the situation could have been very different.
"We still need to improve, of course, but overall we fought really well against a top team in our first international fixture for six months."
Misbah was full of praise for Shan Masood, the opener who made a century after Pakistan opted to bat. He also said the bowling is in fine shape despite the shock in the fourth innings.
"The bowling was also excellent. It’s a young seam attack, apart from Mohammad Abbas, and both Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah did really well. Yasir Shah bowled well in both innings and it’s great to see him back in such good form after a period of struggle. Those are positive signs for us. We fielded well, which was another plus, and Mohammad Rizwan was outstanding behind the stumps," he said.
