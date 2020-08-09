Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan: Inzamam-ul-Haq Believes Azhar Ali's Men Can Still Win Test Series

Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Pakistan can can still emerge victorius in the Test series against England despite the loss at Old Trafford.

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes Pakistan can can still emerge victorius in the Test series against England despite suffering a defeat in the first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Inzamam did, however, urge the players to not let their heads drop during matches when things aren't going their way.

"I think Pakistan team is better than England and we should have won the first Test. It's very disappointing but I believe Pakistan can still win the series," Inzamam said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner'.

Also Read: Chris Woakes Should Play Ahead of James Anderson - Nasser Hussain

"When you are going through a rough phase, team's body language should not change. This was clearly the case in the first Test because Pakistan players seemed to be under pressure following a batting collapse in the second innings on the third day.

"The role of the team management is important after such a defeat because the players' morale will be down. They need to talk about the positives rather than focusing on the negatives," he said.

Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler led the hosts to a thrilling three-wicket win over Azhar Ali's troops on Saturday. Woakes joined Buttler in the middle when England were struggling at 117/5, chasing a target of 277.

Also Read: Very Aware I Didn't Keep Well, Says Jos Buttler

The pair then smashed 139 runs for the seventh wicket. Buttler eventually departed for 75 off 101 balls, however, Woakes saw them over the line and remained unbeaten on 84 off 120.

England now lead the three-Test series 1-0 and the final two matches are scheduled to be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

(With agency inputs)

