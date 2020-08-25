Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs Pakistan: James Anderson Becomes Fourth Bowler to Take 600 Test Wickets

England pace bowler James Anderson on Sunday became only the fourth bowler in the history of the game to claim 600 wickets in Test match cricket during the 3rd Test against Pakistan.

Cricketnext Staff |August 25, 2020, 9:58 PM IST
James Anderson celebrates his 600th wicket in Test cricket (Image: ICC)

England pace bowler James Anderson on Tuesday became only the fourth bowler in the history of the game to claim 600 wickets in Test match cricket during the 3rd Test against Pakistan in Southampton.

Anderson reached the milestone when he dismissed Pakistan's captain Azhar Ali for 31 in the second innings. Joe Root completed the catch in the slips. England enforced the follow-on after Anderson's five-wicket haul helped bundle out Pakistan for 273 in the first innings. England put on a massive 583/8 declared in their first innings.

Interestingly, Anderson is the first pace bowler to breach the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket. The previous three bowlers to do it - Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan and Anil Kumble - were all spinners.

Anderson already had the distinction of being the most prolific fast bowler of all time in Test cricket in 2018, surpassing Australian great Glenn McGrath who took 563 wickets.

Anderson could have reached the milestone on either Day 3 or Day 4 of the Test itself but a combination poor fielding, bad light and rain made him wait till the second half of the final day of the series.

List of the Bowlers with Most Wickets in Tests (Top ten)

Muttiah Muralitharan 800 wickets

Shane Warne 708 wickets

Anil Kumble 619 wickets

James Anderson 600* wickets

Glenn McGrath 563 wickets

Courtney Walsh 519 wickets

Stuart Broad 514* wickets

Dale Steyn 439 wickets

Kapil Dev 434 wickets

Rangana Herath 433 wickets

(* - still active)

England vs Pakistan 2020James AndersonJames Anderson 600

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more