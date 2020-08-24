England vs Pakistan: James Anderson Kept Waiting for 600th Wicket as Azhar Ali and Co. Frustrate Hosts
James Anderson was left just one shy of becoming only the fourth bowler to take 600 Test wickets as a combination of poor catching, bad weather and some determined Pakistan batting conspired against the England paceman at Southampton on Monday.
