England vs Pakistan: James Anderson Takes 4th Wicket Vs Pakistan, Onto 597 In Career
England paceman Jimmy Anderson moved to within three wickets of 600 in test cricket as Pakistan slumped to 414 before rain led to an early lunch on day three of the final test of the series at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.
