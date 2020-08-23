Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

2ND INN

Riyaan CC

197/2 (10.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC*

81/7 (8.4)

Nicosia Tigers CC need 117 runs in 8 balls at 87.75 rpo
Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia XI Fighters CC
Nicosia XI Fighters CC

Toss won by Riyaan CC (decided to bat)

England vs Pakistan: James Anderson Takes 4th Wicket Vs Pakistan, Onto 597 In Career

England paceman Jimmy Anderson moved to within three wickets of 600 in test cricket as Pakistan slumped to 414 before rain led to an early lunch on day three of the final test of the series at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Associated Press |August 23, 2020, 9:01 PM IST
England vs Pakistan: James Anderson Takes 4th Wicket Vs Pakistan, Onto 597 In Career

SOUTHAMPTON, England: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali passed 6,000 career runs in tests and was closing in on his 17th century as he held up England’s charge for victory in the third and final test at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.

Azhar was unbeaten on 82 and was sharing an 83-run partnership with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan reached tea on 158-5 on day three.

The tourists trailed by 425 runs.

England only took one wicket in the second session in Southampton. Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, whose performance behind the stumps has been criticized this series, showed great reflexes to catch an edge from Fawad Alam (21) off spinner Dom Bess.

England paceman Jimmy Anderson remained on 597 wickets in his test career, having taken his fourth of the match before lunch in removing Asad Shafiq. That left Pakistan on 41-4 at lunch but Azhar has led the recovery.

The 38-year-old Anderson, who has figures of 4-42, is fourth on the list of all-time leading wicket-takers in tests. Only retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) are above him.

Pakistan is replying to England’s mammoth 583-8 declared.

England leads the series 1-0.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

