James Anderson to Address Media With Growing Speculation of Retirement Talks

England fast bowler James Anderson will address the media on Monday with the growing speculation of him announcing retirement, according to a report in Dailymail.co.uk.

Cricketnext Staff |August 10, 2020, 9:06 AM IST
Stuart Broad JAmes Anderson

Anderson is close to the 600-wicket milestone, but has only managed to bag six wickets in his last three Tests. The speculation is rife that the 38-year-old could be rested for the second Test against Pakistan at Ageas Bowl on Thursday.

Also, England have called up Susses seamer Ollie Robinson to their bio-secure bubble in Southampton and could make his debut against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes too won't be a part of the rest of the Test series and will be travelling to New Zealand for family reasons. He had also been struggling with an injury.

Stokes' father Ged was hospitalised in South Africa last year during England's tour. He is currently recuperating in Christchurch, New Zealand, where Stokes was born.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board, along with the Stokes family, requests that all media respects the family's privacy at this time," ECB said in a statement.

Stokes made only 9 runs across two innings in the first Test, while picking up two wickets.

He recently starred in the second Test against West Indies, scoring 176 and 78* to help England draw level. He had also led England in the first Test of that series as Joe Root was absent due to the birth of his second child.

England won the first Test against Pakistan by three wickets, thanks to Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler's rear-guard effort with the bat. Woakes' heroics - he made an unbeaten 84 from No. 7 - should help England breathe better as he fills in the all-rounder's slot in the absence of Stokes.

