England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 3 Highlights: As It Happened
OUT! Anderson completes his five-wicket haul and Pakistan are all-out for 273. Naseem Shah edges one to Sibley at slip who doesn't put it down! Anderson on 598 Test wickets now. England have enforced the follow on.
23:06 (IST)
22:48 (IST)
OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi has to depart and Buttler's one of the main reasons for this dismissal. Broad bangs one in short and Afridi tries to play it off his ribs but sends it behind the stumps. Buttler dives to his right and grabs hold of it with his fingertips! Broad couldn't believe it.
22:29 (IST)
OUT! Pakistan are seven down and it is Yasir Shah who departs thanks to Stuart Broad. Shah gets a thick edge towards slips and skipper Root does well to hang on to the catch. Pakistan in trouble of collapsing now.
22:01 (IST)
OUT! Woakes gets the breakthrough in the most unlikely manner possible. He angles one down leg side to Rizwan who tries to flick it to fine leg but only gets a bit of bat on it and Buttler takes the catch.
21:51 (IST)
200 is up now for Pakistan and Azhar Ali brings up his century too! What a skipper's knock this has been, this will surely silence the critics a tad. The real question is though, can they keep going? This 135-run knock is impressive but Pakistan need more.
20:31 (IST)
It's tea on Day 3. Mohammad Rizwan and Azhar Ali have shown some fight, which is what Pakistan have lacked in the last few days. Pakistan 158 for 5, with the sixth wicket stand currently standing at 83*.
20:07 (IST)
The partnership is approaching 70, with RIzwan and Azhar Ali being stubborn. Delaying the inevitable? Or is there a fight on? We'll wait and watch. Woakes and Archer bowling in tandem.
18:46 (IST)
OUT! England get the breakthrough courtesy of Dom Bess and Fawad has to depart. He pokes at a wonderful off-spinner from Bess and edges one to Buttler behind the stumps.
17:11 (IST)
Heavy rains means early lunch has been taken on Day 3. This session pretty much belonged to the hosts thanks to Anderson. Pakistan will have a lot of work to do to save this match when play resumes.
16:47 (IST)
Oh dear oh dear. The drizzle returns again and the players are forced off the ground. The hover cover makes a return as well. Not what fans would have wanted to see at all. Let's hope this shower clears up too!
16:10 (IST)
ENGLAND REVIEW! Stuart Broad hits Azhar Ali on the pad with one that nips in, but that's missing leg. Review lost. Broad was as always convinced and began his celebr-appeal.
16:05 (IST)
Back live. Huge huge task ahead of Pakistan. Anderson is on a roll and just three away from 600 Test wickets. He's bowling to Fawad Alam, who is under tremendous pressure having made a 0 in his comeback game.
15:58 (IST)
11.35 local time. That is 4.05 PM IST - that's when we'll have a restart. The rain has stopped.
15:40 (IST)
And with that wicket, the players walk off the field as rain has come down. Let's see how long this stoppage is.
15:39 (IST)
WICKET! Anderson with his fourth wicket. Poor shot from Shafiq. Fishes outside off, edge goes straight to slip where Root takes a simple catch. Pakistan 30 for 4. That's his 597th wicket.
23:27 (IST)
23:06 (IST)
22:48 (IST)
22:29 (IST)
22:01 (IST)
21:51 (IST)
20:31 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
18:46 (IST)
17:11 (IST)
16:47 (IST)
16:10 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
15:58 (IST)
15:40 (IST)
15:39 (IST)
23:36 (IST)
What an end to the day. The players come out but the umpires decide the light is pretty bad and so the players are told to turn back and that is stumps. Well, England will now be confident of winning this match should the weather permit over the next two days.
23:27 (IST)
22:56 (IST)
Anderson twice manages to induce an edge from Abbas but dropped catches from Burns and Crawley means Pakistan continue to hang on for now. The veteran wasn't happy though!
22:48 (IST)
22:29 (IST)
22:23 (IST)
Yasir Shah is the new man in and he has done well to stick around with his captain thus far. However, the floodlights are on maximum right now and ias of now, it seems unlikely play will go on much longer. Let's wait and watch.
22:01 (IST)
21:51 (IST)
21:29 (IST)
Pakistan have done well in the final session thus far. Azhar Ali is nearing in on his century and Rizwan has done well to support him thus far. England need a wicket soon.
21:03 (IST)
The final session of the day is underway and Pakistan have made a bright start to it. They need to think about getting a big partnership in order to have any chance of even drawing this match though.
20:31 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
19:26 (IST)
England are clearly looking for quick wickets as Root has brought back both Anderson and Broad into the attack. Neither have found any success yet but Rizwan and Azhar deserve some credit for their dogged approach thus far.
19:03 (IST)
Bess is getting plenty of turn now, even putting wicketkeeper Buttler through some discomfort due to the spin and bounce he is generasting off the track. New batsman Mohammad Rizwan manages to sweep one for four but England won't mind too much.
18:46 (IST)
18:22 (IST)
Jofra Archer has been putting on a fast bowling clinic during his spell, steaming in and regularly bowling at 90 mph. He hasn't been rewarded with a wicket yet but he has unsettled the batsmen just a tad.
18:07 (IST)
Fawad and Azhar have been in decent touch so far in the second session. For the sake of the visitors, these two will need to bat for a long time. At this point even a draw will seem a good result.
17:45 (IST)
Hello and welcome back to the second session. Thankfully play was able to resume without much loss in time. England will eye more wickets whereas for Pakistan, the aim remains to survive for now.
17:11 (IST)
16:47 (IST)
16:39 (IST)
Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali are hanging in there for now, which is the most one can expect out of any batsmen when Broad and Anderson are in such fine form. The batsmen have a major job on their hands though.
16:14 (IST)
And Fawad Alam is off the mark. He'll be relieved.
16:10 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
15:58 (IST)
15:45 (IST)
Just before the rain came down...
Jimmy has all four! That's Test wicket 5️⃣9️⃣7️⃣! 🙌
England vs Pakistan (TEST)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 August, 2020
England
583/8
(154.4) RR 3.77
Pakistan
273/10
(93.0) RR 2.94
187/4
(83.1) 2.25
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
23:36 (IST)
What an end to the day. The players come out but the umpires decide the light is pretty bad and so the players are told to turn back and that is stumps. Well, England will now be confident of winning this match should the weather permit over the next two days.
23:27 (IST)
23:18 (IST)
Worth watching again and again!
23:06 (IST)
22:56 (IST)
Anderson twice manages to induce an edge from Abbas but dropped catches from Burns and Crawley means Pakistan continue to hang on for now. The veteran wasn't happy though!
22:48 (IST)
22:29 (IST)
22:23 (IST)
Yasir Shah is the new man in and he has done well to stick around with his captain thus far. However, the floodlights are on maximum right now and ias of now, it seems unlikely play will go on much longer. Let's wait and watch.
22:01 (IST)
21:51 (IST)
21:29 (IST)
Pakistan have done well in the final session thus far. Azhar Ali is nearing in on his century and Rizwan has done well to support him thus far. England need a wicket soon.
21:03 (IST)
The final session of the day is underway and Pakistan have made a bright start to it. They need to think about getting a big partnership in order to have any chance of even drawing this match though.
20:31 (IST)
20:07 (IST)
19:26 (IST)
England are clearly looking for quick wickets as Root has brought back both Anderson and Broad into the attack. Neither have found any success yet but Rizwan and Azhar deserve some credit for their dogged approach thus far.
19:03 (IST)
Bess is getting plenty of turn now, even putting wicketkeeper Buttler through some discomfort due to the spin and bounce he is generasting off the track. New batsman Mohammad Rizwan manages to sweep one for four but England won't mind too much.
18:46 (IST)
18:22 (IST)
Jofra Archer has been putting on a fast bowling clinic during his spell, steaming in and regularly bowling at 90 mph. He hasn't been rewarded with a wicket yet but he has unsettled the batsmen just a tad.
18:07 (IST)
Fawad and Azhar have been in decent touch so far in the second session. For the sake of the visitors, these two will need to bat for a long time. At this point even a draw will seem a good result.
17:45 (IST)
Hello and welcome back to the second session. Thankfully play was able to resume without much loss in time. England will eye more wickets whereas for Pakistan, the aim remains to survive for now.
17:11 (IST)
16:47 (IST)
16:39 (IST)
Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali are hanging in there for now, which is the most one can expect out of any batsmen when Broad and Anderson are in such fine form. The batsmen have a major job on their hands though.
16:14 (IST)
And Fawad Alam is off the mark. He'll be relieved.
16:10 (IST)
16:05 (IST)
15:58 (IST)
15:45 (IST)
Just before the rain came down...
15:40 (IST)
15:39 (IST)
