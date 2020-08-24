Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

England vs Pakistan, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 3 Highlights: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: OUT! Mohammad Abbas departs in the most dramatic of circumstances. Azhar Ali offers Broad a simple catch off Anderson, which is AGAIN dropped. But the resulting mix-up sees Broad run Abbas out.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2020, 12:02 AM IST

England vs Pakistan (TEST)

CONCLUDED

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 August, 2020

England
Ist INN

583/8

(154.4) RR 3.77

England England Captain
v/s
England drew with Pakistan
Pakistan Pakistan Captain
Pakistan
Ist INN

273/10

(93.0) RR 2.94

2nd INN

187/4

(83.1) 2.25

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 23:27 (IST)

    OUT! Anderson completes his five-wicket haul and Pakistan are all-out for 273. Naseem Shah edges one to Sibley at slip who doesn't put it down! Anderson on 598 Test wickets now. England have enforced the follow on. 

  • 23:06 (IST)

    OUT! Mohammad Abbas departs in the most dramatic of circumstances. Azhar Ali offers Broad a simple catch off Anderson, which is AGAIN dropped. But the resulting mix-up sees Broad run Abbas out. 

  • 22:48 (IST)

    OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi has to depart and Buttler's one of the main reasons for this dismissal. Broad bangs one in short and Afridi tries to play it off his ribs but sends it behind the stumps. Buttler dives to his right and grabs hold of it with his fingertips! Broad couldn't believe it. 

  • 22:29 (IST)

    OUT! Pakistan are seven down and it is Yasir Shah who departs thanks to Stuart Broad. Shah gets a thick edge towards slips and skipper Root does well to hang on to the catch. Pakistan in trouble of collapsing now. 

  • 22:01 (IST)

    OUT! Woakes gets the breakthrough in the most unlikely manner possible. He angles one down leg side to Rizwan who tries to flick it to fine leg but only gets a bit of bat on it and Buttler takes the catch. 

  • 21:51 (IST)

    200 is up now for Pakistan and Azhar Ali brings up his century too! What a skipper's knock this has been, this will surely silence the critics a tad. The real question is though, can they keep going? This 135-run knock is impressive but Pakistan need more. 

  • 20:31 (IST)

    It's tea on Day 3. Mohammad Rizwan and Azhar Ali have shown some fight, which is what Pakistan have lacked in the last few days. Pakistan 158 for 5, with the sixth wicket stand currently standing at 83*.

  • 20:07 (IST)

    The partnership is approaching 70, with RIzwan and Azhar Ali being stubborn. Delaying the inevitable? Or is there a fight on? We'll wait and watch. Woakes and Archer bowling in tandem.

  • 18:46 (IST)

    OUT! England get the breakthrough courtesy of Dom Bess and Fawad has to depart. He pokes at a wonderful off-spinner from Bess and edges one to Buttler behind the stumps. 

  • 17:11 (IST)

    Heavy rains means early lunch has been taken on Day 3. This session pretty much belonged to the hosts thanks to Anderson. Pakistan will have a lot of work to do to save this match when play resumes. 

  • 16:47 (IST)

    Oh dear oh dear. The drizzle returns again and the players are forced off the ground. The hover cover makes a return as well. Not what fans would have wanted to see at all. Let's hope this shower clears up too! 

  • 16:10 (IST)

    ENGLAND REVIEW! Stuart Broad hits Azhar Ali on the pad with one that nips in, but that's missing leg. Review lost. Broad was as always convinced and began his celebr-appeal.

  • 16:05 (IST)

    Back live. Huge huge task ahead of Pakistan. Anderson is on a roll and just three away from 600 Test wickets. He's bowling to Fawad Alam, who is under tremendous pressure having made a 0 in his comeback game.

  • 15:58 (IST)

    11.35 local time. That is 4.05 PM IST - that's when we'll have a restart. The rain has stopped.

  • 15:40 (IST)

    And with that wicket, the players walk off the field as rain has come down. Let's see how long this stoppage is.

  • 15:39 (IST)

    WICKET! Anderson with his fourth wicket. Poor shot from Shafiq. Fishes outside off, edge goes straight to slip where Root takes a simple catch. Pakistan 30 for 4. That's his 597th wicket.

Day 2 Review: Zak Crawley converted his maiden Test hundred into a superb innings of 267 on Saturday as England piled on the runs against Pakistan in their series finale at Southampton before James Anderson rocked the tourists with a late treble strike. Crawley and Jos Buttler, who made 152, shared a stand of 359 that powered England to 583-8 declared on the second day of the third Test. England, 1-0 up in a three-match contest and looking for a first series win over Pakistan in a decade, then saw Anderson reduce the tourists to 24-3 at the close -- a deficit of 559 runs -- as he moved to within four of becoming the first paceman to take 600 wickets in Tests. Shan Masood was plumb lbw for four before fellow opener Abid Ali (one) edged Anderson low to Dom Sibley at third slip.

And with what became the last ball of the day, Anderson had star batsman Babar Azam lbw for 11 with one that cut back. Anderson had stumps figures of 3-13 in 5.5 overs. England's total was their highest in Tests since they made 589-8 declared against Pakistan at Old Trafford four years ago. Three of Pakistan's frontline bowlers conceded over 100 runs each, with leg-spinner Yasir Shah (2-173 from 39 overs) and teenage paceman Naseem Shah (1-109 in 27) both going for more than four an over. Crawley's innings was the seventh highest maiden hundred in 143 years of Test-match cricket and the 10th highest score by any England batsman. His partnership with Buttler was also a new England fifth-wicket record in Tests, surpassing the 254 shared by Keith Fletcher and Tony Greig against India at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai in February 1973.

One of the few false shots of his innings saw Crawley, 186 not out at lunch, go to 200 when he edged a four past second slip off Naseem -- his 25th boundary in 331 balls. But he still received applause from his team-mates in a match being played behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The 22-year-old Crawley was the seventh England batsman to turn his maiden Test hundred into a double century and the first since Rob Key against the West Indies at Lord's in 2004. Earlier, Buttler completed just the second hundred of his 47-match Test career and first as a wicketkeeper. Crawley, advancing down the pitch, lofted Yasir over long-off for six before a clipped boundary off paceman Mohammad Abbas saw him to 250. But his near 10-hour innings end when he was stumped down the legside by Mohammad Rizwan off part-time spinner Asad Shafiq.

Crawley faced 393 balls, hitting 34 fours and one six, in what was the 10th-highest Test score by an England batsman. Together with Buttler, he had taken England from 127-4 to 486-5 against an increasingly ragged Pakistan. World Cup-winner Buttler saw his seven-and-a-half-hour innings -- the longest of his career -- end tamely when he chipped a gentle return catch to Fawad Alam, another occasional spinner. England resumed Saturday in a commanding position at 332-4. Crawley was 171 not out, in his eighth Test, with Buttler unbeaten on 87. Buttler, in a morning interrupted by rain breaks, had moved on to 99 when, after opposing wicketkeeper Rizwan came up to the stumps, he was given out caught behind off Abbas. Buttler immediately reviewed umpire Richard Illingworth's decision and replays showed the ball had missed the bat. Next ball, Buttler punched Abbas through point to complete a 189-ball hundred with 10 fours and two sixes. It was just the 29-year-old's second Test century in 47 Tests following his 106 against India at Nottingham two years ago.

