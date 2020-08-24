Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 4: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan, Third and final Test at Southampton, Day 4, Latest Update: WICKET! James Anderson moves to 599! Abid Ali slightly unlucky as this one keeps low. He reviews it but it's clipping leg stump. Review retained, but wicket gone. Pakistan 88 for 2.

Updated: August 24, 2020, 11:31 PM IST

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 August, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 23:18 (IST)

    And it's stumps. Pakistan have hope, and that's thanks to Azhar Ali. And rain, of course. The captain is still standing between England and victory. The series will be lost but every Test counts in the World Test Championship. James Anderson stays on 599 Test wickets for the day.

  • 23:03 (IST)

    James Anderson has to wait for his 600th wicket, because bad light has stopped play. Let's see if the situation improves today. If not, Pakistan will go to stumps at 100 for 2. Azhar Ali standing like a rock once again.

  • 22:53 (IST)

    Looks like England are not allowed to bowl pace. Joe Root at the other end.

  • 22:50 (IST)

    The light meters are out. Danger signs? Probably why Dom Bess is into the attack. Maybe Jofra Archer has been asked not to bowl.

  • 22:36 (IST)

    WICKET! James Anderson moves to 599! Abid Ali slightly unlucky as this one keeps low. He reviews it but it's clipping leg stump. Review retained, but wicket gone. Pakistan 88 for 2.

  • 22:06 (IST)

    Umpire Michael Gough is having a word with the bowler Stuart Broad. Not sure what it's about. Perhaps because he's bowling down leg side with the short ball attack? Just guessing.

  • 21:48 (IST)

    Pakistan continue to grit it out. Abid Ali has batted 125 balls while Azhar Ali is continuing his fine form as well. Stuart Broad returns to the attack. From around the stumps, with a short leg and leg gully to Abid.

  • 21:23 (IST)

    The partnership has batted out more than 50 balls. The number of balls is the more important parameter for Pakistan this game, given they have to save the game. Dom Bess probing away along with Archer.

  • 20:42 (IST)

    OUT! Broad gets one to nip back into Masood's pads and the umpire doesn't hesitate when raising his finger. Ball tracker shows the ball clipping the stumps which means umpire's call and the opener has to walk. England have their breakthrough. 

  • 19:53 (IST)

    The umpires have decided that play will resume at 3:45 PM local time, which is 8:15 PM IST. The match can go on until 7:30 PM local time (12 midnight in India) if conditions permit. 

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Good news, it has stopped raining. An inspection will be held in 40 minutes, which is 6.50 PM IST. Quite a lot of water on the ground already.

  • 17:09 (IST)

    Early lunch has been taken. A good little session for Pakistan. Lots and lots of hard work left though, unless rain makes their job easier. Pakistan 41/0 at lunch on Day 4.

  • 15:53 (IST)

    Dropped! As simple as they come and Buttler has put it down. Anderson has a smile, a genuine one and that's good to see. Must say all the luck seems to be against him at the moment. Regulation chance this, fullish away-angler and Masood went chasing with no footwork, only to get a fat edge. Buttler isn't ready and shells the chance. The fielding drills are likely to be multiplied for England's boys after this game

  • 15:23 (IST)

    More showers expected at Southampton today. Fingers crossed there’s a big enough gap between them (or they brush to the N) but they’ll be heavy when they come - a tweet from BBC weather.

England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 4: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan, Third and final Test at Southampton, Day 4, Latest Update: And it's stumps. Pakistan have hope, and that's thanks to Azhar Ali. And rain, of course. The captain is still standing between England and victory. The series will be lost but every Test counts in the World Test Championship. James Anderson stays on 599 Test wickets for the day.

Day 3 Round-up: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali found form but his unbeaten 141 could not help prevent a follow-on as England remained on top in the third and final Test in Southampton courtesy James Anderson's five-wicket haul.

Having posted a mammoth 583 for 8 in their first innings, England bowled out Pakistan for 273 and enforced the follow on. As the teams entered the field for the third innings of the match, umpires called it stumps due to bad light. Azhar, who was in good rhythm through the day, promoted himself to open the batting in the second innings but it remains to be seen if he'll push himself to No. 3 on Day 4. Anderson, meanwhile, was on 598 Test wickets at close of play having taken 5 for 56. He could have had a couple more if not for some sloppy catching towards the end of the day. Only spin bowlers Anil Kumble (619), Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) have more dismissals in the game’s longest format. England seamer James Anderson removed Asad Shafiq for his fourth wicket of the innings to leave Pakistan teetering at 30-4 in the morning session, which was interrupted by rain. England off-spinner Dom Bess dismissed Fawad Alam in the second session to reduce Pakistan to 75-5 but Azhar continued to score runs freely at the other end. He became the fifth Pakistan batsman to reach 6,000 runs in tests before completing his half century in 137 deliveries, which included seven boundaries. Azhar and Mohammad Rizwan, the Man of the match in the second Test for his half-century in the rain affected game, added 138 for the sixth wicket to frustrate England. Rizwan made 53 off 113, including five fours and a six. Azhar went past his century and extended Pakistan's score with Yasir Shah scoring 20. However, the second new ball proved too much to handle for the tail. Jos Buttler's glove work was excellent behind the stumps, his acrobatic catch down leg side to dismiss Shaheen Afridi off Stuart Broad being the highlight. Earlier, over the first two days, Zak Crawley (267) converted his maiden century into a double ton and shared a record-breaking 359-run partnership with Jos Buttler (152) as England declared their first innings on 583-8 on Saturday. England, who hold a 1-0 lead, are edging towards their first test series win over Pakistan since 2010 unless rain has a major say over the next two days. The hosts won the opening match in Manchester by three wickets, and the rain-hit second game ended in a draw.

