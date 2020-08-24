England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 4: As It Happened
England vs Pakistan, Third and final Test at Southampton, Day 4, Latest Update: WICKET! James Anderson moves to 599! Abid Ali slightly unlucky as this one keeps low. He reviews it but it's clipping leg stump. Review retained, but wicket gone. Pakistan 88 for 2.
And it's stumps. Pakistan have hope, and that's thanks to Azhar Ali. And rain, of course. The captain is still standing between England and victory. The series will be lost but every Test counts in the World Test Championship. James Anderson stays on 599 Test wickets for the day.
23:03 (IST)
James Anderson has to wait for his 600th wicket, because bad light has stopped play. Let's see if the situation improves today. If not, Pakistan will go to stumps at 100 for 2. Azhar Ali standing like a rock once again.
22:53 (IST)
Looks like England are not allowed to bowl pace. Joe Root at the other end.
22:50 (IST)
The light meters are out. Danger signs? Probably why Dom Bess is into the attack. Maybe Jofra Archer has been asked not to bowl.
22:36 (IST)
WICKET! James Anderson moves to 599! Abid Ali slightly unlucky as this one keeps low. He reviews it but it's clipping leg stump. Review retained, but wicket gone. Pakistan 88 for 2.
22:06 (IST)
Umpire Michael Gough is having a word with the bowler Stuart Broad. Not sure what it's about. Perhaps because he's bowling down leg side with the short ball attack? Just guessing.
21:48 (IST)
Pakistan continue to grit it out. Abid Ali has batted 125 balls while Azhar Ali is continuing his fine form as well. Stuart Broad returns to the attack. From around the stumps, with a short leg and leg gully to Abid.
21:23 (IST)
The partnership has batted out more than 50 balls. The number of balls is the more important parameter for Pakistan this game, given they have to save the game. Dom Bess probing away along with Archer.
20:42 (IST)
OUT! Broad gets one to nip back into Masood's pads and the umpire doesn't hesitate when raising his finger. Ball tracker shows the ball clipping the stumps which means umpire's call and the opener has to walk. England have their breakthrough.
19:53 (IST)
The umpires have decided that play will resume at 3:45 PM local time, which is 8:15 PM IST. The match can go on until 7:30 PM local time (12 midnight in India) if conditions permit.
18:11 (IST)
Good news, it has stopped raining. An inspection will be held in 40 minutes, which is 6.50 PM IST. Quite a lot of water on the ground already.
17:09 (IST)
Early lunch has been taken. A good little session for Pakistan. Lots and lots of hard work left though, unless rain makes their job easier. Pakistan 41/0 at lunch on Day 4.
15:53 (IST)
Dropped! As simple as they come and Buttler has put it down. Anderson has a smile, a genuine one and that's good to see. Must say all the luck seems to be against him at the moment. Regulation chance this, fullish away-angler and Masood went chasing with no footwork, only to get a fat edge. Buttler isn't ready and shells the chance. The fielding drills are likely to be multiplied for England's boys after this game
15:23 (IST)
More showers expected at Southampton today. Fingers crossed there’s a big enough gap between them (or they brush to the N) but they’ll be heavy when they come - a tweet from BBC weather.
15:09 (IST)
Azhar Ali did stride out to open Pakistan's second innings yesterday evening given he had just managed to handle the England bowlers pretty well, but he doesn't have to open today. According to the laws, his innings would start only at the call of play from the umpire and that never happened. So Masood and Abid Ali might as well take guard this morning.
14:50 (IST)
Dom Bess suggested play could have been suspended even earlier and said the fact England dropped three catches in quick succession off Anderson was an indication of how difficult conditions were becoming for both sides. "I don't think it is any excuse for dropping catches, but you've got to take into account being out there and what it was like," Bess told reporters. "It was really dark out there. I was stood at square leg when (Pakistan captain) Azhar Ali pulled one and I did not see it. All seriousness, if that goes near someone or is hit straight at me I genuinely don't know what I'm going to be doing.” The 23-year-old off-spinner added: "We all want to be playing cricket and we all want to get cricket on, but I think there's got to be a little bit more common sense as well, in terms of players' well-being. Imagine if someone gets hit there and it is really serious? Say the number 10 or 11 gets hit by (England fast bowler) Jofra Archer because we are out there -- what happens then?"
14:42 (IST)
At stumps on Day 3, Pakistan wicketkeeper Rizwan: "We have a few batsmen who can score big, if we can take a 150-run lead then it will be tough for England."
