Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test Day 1 at Manchester Highlights: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 1st Test at Manchester, Eng vs WI Live Updates: And that is it. Bad light has officially stopped play well before it was scheduled to. A good day for the visitors then who end the day at 139-2 thanks to a 96-run unbeaten stand between Masood and Babar. England have struggled after the first session. They will hope to do better tomorrow.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 6, 2020, 12:03 AM IST

Pakistan vs England (TEST)

STUMPS

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 August, 2020

Pakistan
Ist INN

139/2

(49.0) RR 2.83

Pakistan Pakistan Captain
v/s
England England Captain
England

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 22:43 (IST)

    And that is it. Bad light has officially stopped play well before it was scheduled to. A good day for the visitors then who end the day at 139-2 thanks to a 96-run unbeaten stand between Masood and Babar. England have struggled after the first session. They will hope to do better tomorrow. 

  • 22:07 (IST)

    Well well well, there will be a restart after all! The game is set to resume at 5:45 PM local time - or 10:15 PM IST. 

  • 21:18 (IST)

    There's an inspection scheduled for 5 PM local time i.e. 9:30 PM IST. So unless there's another sudden downpour, we might be in for some play sooner rather than later. 

  • 19:49 (IST)

    The rain has not stopped and tea has been taken about 30 minutes before originally scheduled. Let's hope the rain clears out and we get a full third session in what has been a good Test match thus far. 

  • 19:22 (IST)

    Babar's confidence is sky high, evidenced by the fact he hit Bess for a six and four off consecutive deliveries. He then brings up his half-century by running two off Archer. He's looked in excellent touch thus far. However, rain interrupts the play yet again! 

  • 17:33 (IST)

    So Pakistan go into lunch at 51-2. The loss of Azhar Ali and Abid Ali this early in the innings will no doubt sting the hosts. Shan Masood and Babar Azam have quite the challenge in hand to rebuild this innings. The hosts, meanwhile, will look for more wickets in the next session. 

  • 17:05 (IST)

    OUT! Azhar Ali is given out LBW off Woakes' bowling and he reviews almost immediately, suggesting there was some bat. However, the bat didn't hit the ball and the review shows three reds, meaning the skipper has to walk. 

  • 16:45 (IST)

    And rain stops play! It was always going to be a start-stop day, and we've got our first pause. Covers coming on to the pitch as the players walk out. Pakistan 36 fro 1.

  • 16:42 (IST)

    WICKET! Jofra Archer strikes. A superb delivery to get Abid Ali. Length Ball swinging in, goes through the batsman's gate to hit off stump. Perfect ball, perfect result. Pakistan 36/1.

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Jofra Archer comes on. England still seeking the breakthrough. Pakistan openers are settling in gradually.

  • 16:16 (IST)

    10 overs gone, England wicketless. Root thus changes to Chris Woakes. Can he give the breakthrough?

  • 16:11 (IST)

    A couple of boundaries off Anderson for Abid Ali, off contrasting shots. One off an edge, another off a nice flick. Pakistan taking the early advantage.

  • 15:56 (IST)

    A few struggles here and there against the moving new ball, but Pakistan's openers have survived six overs. Interestingly, Shan Masood has batted 30 off the 36 balls so far.

22:43 (IST)

And that is it. Bad light has officially stopped play well before it was scheduled to. A good day for the visitors then who end the day at 139-2 thanks to a 96-run unbeaten stand between Masood and Babar. England have struggled after the first session. They will hope to do better tomorrow. 

22:41 (IST)

Babar is now taking on the spinners. He hits a bad ball off Root for four and in the next over he dances down the track to Bess and slams him over mid-on for another boundary. 

22:31 (IST)

The conversation between the umpires abd Root has seen Archer taken out of the attack. Instead it is Dom Bess and Root himself who will bowl spin till the end of the day. 

22:20 (IST)

Archer begins the session with a few quick bouncers but that doesn't best please the umpires. The floodlights are on and the umpires have a word with Joe Root. The light is also being checked. 

22:15 (IST)

Revised playing conditions are as such: 22.5 more overs will be bowled and stumps will be taken at 7 PM local time i.e. 11:30 PM IST. Can Pakistan end the day with a flourish? 

22:07 (IST)

Well well well, there will be a restart after all! The game is set to resume at 5:45 PM local time - or 10:15 PM IST. 

22:04 (IST)

If play doesn't start by 6 PM local time - or 10:30 PM IST - the day will be called off. There's still no information on whether or not we will have any more play today. Any second now... 

21:43 (IST)

So another inspection has been scheduled for 5:30 PM local time, or 10 PM IST. The rain has ruined what could have been a masterful partnership between Babar Azam and Shan Masood. But any amount of game time today would be welcome at this point. 

21:18 (IST)

There's an inspection scheduled for 5 PM local time i.e. 9:30 PM IST. So unless there's another sudden downpour, we might be in for some play sooner rather than later. 

20:56 (IST)

The rain at Manchester seems to abating, finally. The groundstaff are having a look around but even so, it will be a little while before play resumes. Still, it is a step in the right direction! 

20:40 (IST)

There are still no signs of the rain abating. What makes this all the more frustrating was that there was no forecast of rain coming into the first day, although there were some showers predicted in the coming days. 

20:26 (IST)

The tea break actually ended a little while ago but persistent rain at Manchester means we are still waiting for a restart of play. Pakistan will be the more frustrated of the two sides as they were going well. 

19:49 (IST)

The rain has not stopped and tea has been taken about 30 minutes before originally scheduled. Let's hope the rain clears out and we get a full third session in what has been a good Test match thus far. 

19:22 (IST)

Babar's confidence is sky high, evidenced by the fact he hit Bess for a six and four off consecutive deliveries. He then brings up his half-century by running two off Archer. He's looked in excellent touch thus far. However, rain interrupts the play yet again! 

19:07 (IST)

The boundaries have flowed nicely from Pakistan - especially Babar. Shan has played the anchor role pretty well and as a result, Pakistan have brought up their 100 with minimal fuss. Both are inching towards half-centuries now. 

18:52 (IST)

The lack of success experienced by the pacers sees the introduction of Dom Bess, whose first over is decent. But the indifferent showing from England's pacers carries on. Broad bowls a full-tracker that Babar easily dispatches for four. Both batsmen look well set already. 

18:30 (IST)

Masood and Babar have started the second session in decent fashion, even managing to score a boundaries. They've been aided by England's bowlers being a bit wayward with their lines. More of this is what the visitors need. 

18:11 (IST)

Hello and welcome back to live coverage of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan. The visitors begin the second session of Day 1 at 53-2 and will want a big partnership to rebuild their innings. A lot rides on Masood and Babar. 

18:01 (IST)

This was some delivery from Archer. 

17:33 (IST)

So Pakistan go into lunch at 51-2. The loss of Azhar Ali and Abid Ali this early in the innings will no doubt sting the hosts. Shan Masood and Babar Azam have quite the challenge in hand to rebuild this innings. The hosts, meanwhile, will look for more wickets in the next session. 

17:05 (IST)

OUT! Azhar Ali is given out LBW off Woakes' bowling and he reviews almost immediately, suggesting there was some bat. However, the bat didn't hit the ball and the review shows three reds, meaning the skipper has to walk. 

16:53 (IST)

Back live.

16:45 (IST)

And rain stops play! It was always going to be a start-stop day, and we've got our first pause. Covers coming on to the pitch as the players walk out. Pakistan 36 fro 1.

16:42 (IST)

WICKET! Jofra Archer strikes. A superb delivery to get Abid Ali. Length Ball swinging in, goes through the batsman's gate to hit off stump. Perfect ball, perfect result. Pakistan 36/1.

16:29 (IST)

Jofra Archer comes on. England still seeking the breakthrough. Pakistan openers are settling in gradually.

16:16 (IST)

10 overs gone, England wicketless. Root thus changes to Chris Woakes. Can he give the breakthrough?

16:11 (IST)

A couple of boundaries off Anderson for Abid Ali, off contrasting shots. One off an edge, another off a nice flick. Pakistan taking the early advantage.

15:56 (IST)

A few struggles here and there against the moving new ball, but Pakistan's openers have survived six overs. Interestingly, Shan Masood has batted 30 off the 36 balls so far.

LOAD MORE

England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test Day 1 at Manchester Highlights: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Manchester, Latest Updates: And that is it. Bad light has officially stopped play well before it was scheduled to. A good day for the visitors then who end the day at 139-2 thanks to a 96-run unbeaten stand between Masood and Babar. England have struggled after the first session. They will hope to do better tomorrow.

Preview

After a successful 2-1 series against the West Indies, the focus now shifts to the Pakistan Test series for hosts England. The first Test begins on Wednesday at Old Trafford, in secure bio-bubble, with facilities that were present during the Windies series too.

To start with, Pakistani team would consider themselves to be in an advantageous position rightaway -- since they have been in England for close to a month and have been getting used to the conditions by playing practice matches. Also England players would be a bit worn-out as it has been only a few days since the series against West Indies culminated.

Having said that, it is going to be Pakistan's first series after the coronavirus break, and the players could be rusty, which the English team would like to exploit.

In the coming series, some valuable World Test Championship points are going to be at stake. England having moved to third spot already, would have a chance to go one better, while Pakistan can overtake New Zealand to fourth position.

For this series, England have named the same squad that clinched them the Wisden Trophy and it will once be interesting to see what will be their bowling combination for the first Test. On the other hand Pakistan have gone with a 20+ squad for the series.

England Team news:

Jonathan Trott has bee appointed batting coach for England for the upcoming series. Trott, who played 52 Tests, retired from playing all forms of cricket in 2018.

Predicted XI England: Joe Root (C), Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran

Pakistan Team news:

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi announced that his foundation's logo will feature on the Pakistan cricket team's playing kits during the series against England. Earlier Pakistani team had struggled to get sponsors for their kit.

Predicted XI Pakistan: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah

Players' Quotes

Stuart Broad: Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has said he did think about calling it a day after being axed for last month's opening Test against West Indies."Were there thoughts of retirement going round my head? 100%. Because I was so down," Broad said. "I was expecting to play, which is always a bit of a dangerous thing in sport but I felt I deserved to play. When Stokesy [Ben Stokes] told me I wasn't playing, I felt my body go into shakes. I could barely speak."

Misbah-ul-Haq: Pakistan will have to hit the ground running if they are to have any chance against England in their three-test series which starts on Wednesday, coach Misbah-ul-Haq said. “We have to really come in this test series right from the word go at our best if we want to win a test series or a test match,” Misbah said. "We’re aware that England have a slight advantage, but if we’re alert and go 100% in the first test, that’s the only way we can beat England … otherwise we will find ourselves in difficulty.”

England Squad: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Dan Lawrence

Pakistan Squad: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Imamul Haq, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah

1st test eng vs pak1st test live1st test weatherAzhar Alieng vs pakENG vs PAK 2020England vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 1st TestEngland vs Pakistan 2020James AndersonJoe RootLive Cricket Scorelive scoremanchester testManchester Weatherstuart broad

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more