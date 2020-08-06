England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test Day 1 at Manchester Highlights: As It Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 1st Test at Manchester, Eng vs WI Live Updates: And that is it. Bad light has officially stopped play well before it was scheduled to. A good day for the visitors then who end the day at 139-2 thanks to a 96-run unbeaten stand between Masood and Babar. England have struggled after the first session. They will hope to do better tomorrow.
22:07 (IST)
Well well well, there will be a restart after all! The game is set to resume at 5:45 PM local time - or 10:15 PM IST.
21:18 (IST)
There's an inspection scheduled for 5 PM local time i.e. 9:30 PM IST. So unless there's another sudden downpour, we might be in for some play sooner rather than later.
19:49 (IST)
The rain has not stopped and tea has been taken about 30 minutes before originally scheduled. Let's hope the rain clears out and we get a full third session in what has been a good Test match thus far.
19:22 (IST)
Babar's confidence is sky high, evidenced by the fact he hit Bess for a six and four off consecutive deliveries. He then brings up his half-century by running two off Archer. He's looked in excellent touch thus far. However, rain interrupts the play yet again!
17:33 (IST)
So Pakistan go into lunch at 51-2. The loss of Azhar Ali and Abid Ali this early in the innings will no doubt sting the hosts. Shan Masood and Babar Azam have quite the challenge in hand to rebuild this innings. The hosts, meanwhile, will look for more wickets in the next session.
17:05 (IST)
OUT! Azhar Ali is given out LBW off Woakes' bowling and he reviews almost immediately, suggesting there was some bat. However, the bat didn't hit the ball and the review shows three reds, meaning the skipper has to walk.
16:45 (IST)
And rain stops play! It was always going to be a start-stop day, and we've got our first pause. Covers coming on to the pitch as the players walk out. Pakistan 36 fro 1.
16:42 (IST)
WICKET! Jofra Archer strikes. A superb delivery to get Abid Ali. Length Ball swinging in, goes through the batsman's gate to hit off stump. Perfect ball, perfect result. Pakistan 36/1.
16:29 (IST)
Jofra Archer comes on. England still seeking the breakthrough. Pakistan openers are settling in gradually.
16:16 (IST)
10 overs gone, England wicketless. Root thus changes to Chris Woakes. Can he give the breakthrough?
16:11 (IST)
A couple of boundaries off Anderson for Abid Ali, off contrasting shots. One off an edge, another off a nice flick. Pakistan taking the early advantage.
15:56 (IST)
A few struggles here and there against the moving new ball, but Pakistan's openers have survived six overs. Interestingly, Shan Masood has batted 30 off the 36 balls so far.
22:43 (IST)
22:41 (IST)
Babar is now taking on the spinners. He hits a bad ball off Root for four and in the next over he dances down the track to Bess and slams him over mid-on for another boundary.
22:31 (IST)
The conversation between the umpires abd Root has seen Archer taken out of the attack. Instead it is Dom Bess and Root himself who will bowl spin till the end of the day.
22:20 (IST)
Archer begins the session with a few quick bouncers but that doesn't best please the umpires. The floodlights are on and the umpires have a word with Joe Root. The light is also being checked.
22:15 (IST)
Revised playing conditions are as such: 22.5 more overs will be bowled and stumps will be taken at 7 PM local time i.e. 11:30 PM IST. Can Pakistan end the day with a flourish?
22:04 (IST)
If play doesn't start by 6 PM local time - or 10:30 PM IST - the day will be called off. There's still no information on whether or not we will have any more play today. Any second now...
21:43 (IST)
So another inspection has been scheduled for 5:30 PM local time, or 10 PM IST. The rain has ruined what could have been a masterful partnership between Babar Azam and Shan Masood. But any amount of game time today would be welcome at this point.
20:56 (IST)
The rain at Manchester seems to abating, finally. The groundstaff are having a look around but even so, it will be a little while before play resumes. Still, it is a step in the right direction!
20:40 (IST)
There are still no signs of the rain abating. What makes this all the more frustrating was that there was no forecast of rain coming into the first day, although there were some showers predicted in the coming days.
20:26 (IST)
The tea break actually ended a little while ago but persistent rain at Manchester means we are still waiting for a restart of play. Pakistan will be the more frustrated of the two sides as they were going well.
19:07 (IST)
The boundaries have flowed nicely from Pakistan - especially Babar. Shan has played the anchor role pretty well and as a result, Pakistan have brought up their 100 with minimal fuss. Both are inching towards half-centuries now.
18:52 (IST)
The lack of success experienced by the pacers sees the introduction of Dom Bess, whose first over is decent. But the indifferent showing from England's pacers carries on. Broad bowls a full-tracker that Babar easily dispatches for four. Both batsmen look well set already.
18:30 (IST)
Masood and Babar have started the second session in decent fashion, even managing to score a boundaries. They've been aided by England's bowlers being a bit wayward with their lines. More of this is what the visitors need.
18:11 (IST)
Hello and welcome back to live coverage of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan. The visitors begin the second session of Day 1 at 53-2 and will want a big partnership to rebuild their innings. A lot rides on Masood and Babar.
So Pakistan go into lunch at 51-2. The loss of Azhar Ali and Abid Ali this early in the innings will no doubt sting the hosts. Shan Masood and Babar Azam have quite the challenge in hand to rebuild this innings. The hosts, meanwhile, will look for more wickets in the next session.
England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test Day 1 at Manchester Highlights: As It Happened
Pakistan vs England (TEST)
STUMPS
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 August, 2020
Pakistan
139/2
(49.0) RR 2.83
England
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
22:41 (IST)
Babar is now taking on the spinners. He hits a bad ball off Root for four and in the next over he dances down the track to Bess and slams him over mid-on for another boundary.
22:31 (IST)
The conversation between the umpires abd Root has seen Archer taken out of the attack. Instead it is Dom Bess and Root himself who will bowl spin till the end of the day.
22:20 (IST)
Archer begins the session with a few quick bouncers but that doesn't best please the umpires. The floodlights are on and the umpires have a word with Joe Root. The light is also being checked.
22:15 (IST)
Revised playing conditions are as such: 22.5 more overs will be bowled and stumps will be taken at 7 PM local time i.e. 11:30 PM IST. Can Pakistan end the day with a flourish?
22:04 (IST)
If play doesn't start by 6 PM local time - or 10:30 PM IST - the day will be called off. There's still no information on whether or not we will have any more play today. Any second now...
21:43 (IST)
So another inspection has been scheduled for 5:30 PM local time, or 10 PM IST. The rain has ruined what could have been a masterful partnership between Babar Azam and Shan Masood. But any amount of game time today would be welcome at this point.
20:56 (IST)
The rain at Manchester seems to abating, finally. The groundstaff are having a look around but even so, it will be a little while before play resumes. Still, it is a step in the right direction!
20:40 (IST)
There are still no signs of the rain abating. What makes this all the more frustrating was that there was no forecast of rain coming into the first day, although there were some showers predicted in the coming days.
20:26 (IST)
The tea break actually ended a little while ago but persistent rain at Manchester means we are still waiting for a restart of play. Pakistan will be the more frustrated of the two sides as they were going well.
19:07 (IST)
The boundaries have flowed nicely from Pakistan - especially Babar. Shan has played the anchor role pretty well and as a result, Pakistan have brought up their 100 with minimal fuss. Both are inching towards half-centuries now.
18:52 (IST)
The lack of success experienced by the pacers sees the introduction of Dom Bess, whose first over is decent. But the indifferent showing from England's pacers carries on. Broad bowls a full-tracker that Babar easily dispatches for four. Both batsmen look well set already.
18:30 (IST)
Masood and Babar have started the second session in decent fashion, even managing to score a boundaries. They've been aided by England's bowlers being a bit wayward with their lines. More of this is what the visitors need.
18:11 (IST)
Hello and welcome back to live coverage of the 1st Test between England and Pakistan. The visitors begin the second session of Day 1 at 53-2 and will want a big partnership to rebuild their innings. A lot rides on Masood and Babar.
18:01 (IST)
This was some delivery from Archer.
17:33 (IST)
So Pakistan go into lunch at 51-2. The loss of Azhar Ali and Abid Ali this early in the innings will no doubt sting the hosts. Shan Masood and Babar Azam have quite the challenge in hand to rebuild this innings. The hosts, meanwhile, will look for more wickets in the next session.
16:53 (IST)
Back live.
16:45 (IST)
And rain stops play! It was always going to be a start-stop day, and we've got our first pause. Covers coming on to the pitch as the players walk out. Pakistan 36 fro 1.
16:42 (IST)
WICKET! Jofra Archer strikes. A superb delivery to get Abid Ali. Length Ball swinging in, goes through the batsman's gate to hit off stump. Perfect ball, perfect result. Pakistan 36/1.
16:29 (IST)
Jofra Archer comes on. England still seeking the breakthrough. Pakistan openers are settling in gradually.
16:16 (IST)
10 overs gone, England wicketless. Root thus changes to Chris Woakes. Can he give the breakthrough?
16:11 (IST)
A couple of boundaries off Anderson for Abid Ali, off contrasting shots. One off an edge, another off a nice flick. Pakistan taking the early advantage.
15:56 (IST)
A few struggles here and there against the moving new ball, but Pakistan's openers have survived six overs. Interestingly, Shan Masood has batted 30 off the 36 balls so far.
