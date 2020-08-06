Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test Day 2 at Manchester, Highlights: As it Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 1st Test at Manchester, Eng vs WI Live Updates: Abbas and Afridi are really asking a lot of questions of Root and Pope. The bowlers are high on confidence and there is plenty of chatter going around the ground as well. Not an easy hour or so for England. Score: 26/3.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 6, 2020, 11:55 PM IST

Pakistan vs England (TEST)

STUMPS

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 August, 2020

Pakistan
Ist INN

326/10

(109.3) RR 2.97

Pakistan Pakistan Captain
v/s
England trail by 234 runs with 6 wickets remaining
England England Captain
England
Ist INN

92/4

(28.0) RR 3.28

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 23:33 (IST)

    That's that for today. It's been an entertaining day of Test cricket where Pakistan have finished on top. After scoring 326 in their first innings the bowlers did well to run through the English top order to leave them in a spot of bother at 92/4. England trail Pakistan by 234 runs at Stumps. 

  • 23:14 (IST)

    Four! Buttler's been given a gift - a half volley just outside off stump - from Shaheen and he has creamed it away for four

  • 23:00 (IST)

    OUT! Joe Root has spent quite a bit of time in the middle but edges a cut off Yasir Shah which Rizwan is more than happy to latch on to. England are 62/4. 

  • 22:50 (IST)

    Four! Pope looking to break free now and has clubbed Yasir Shah through square leg. The spinner is yet to settle down as Pope has started getting busy at the crease. 

  • 21:51 (IST)

    OUT! Huge wicket for Pakistan as Abbas goes through the gap of Ben Stokes and has knocked over the woodwork. Brilliantly bowled to dismiss Stokes for 0. England at 12/3 and in quite a bit of trouble on Day 2. 

  • 21:40 (IST)

    OUT! Fantastic bowling from Mohammad Abbas too as he gets one to nip back and Sibley is trapped LBW. England are 12/2 and they are in a spot of bother. 

  • 21:26 (IST)

    OUT! Fantastic start for Pakistan here in the evening session with young Shaheen Shah Afridi striking in his first over. Traps Rory Burns LBW for 4. The umpire gave it not out before Pakistan took it upstairs successfully! Just what the doctor ordered for the visitors.

  • 21:19 (IST)

    Back after a short break and Pakistan's much talked about pace attack will look to strike some telling blows early on against Dom Sibley and Rory Burns. Pakistan scored 326 in the first innings.

  • 21:10 (IST)

    OUT! Naseem Shah has edged a short one from Broad to the keeper and that's wrapped up the Pakistan innings. Pakistan finish with 326 runs. 

  • 21:07 (IST)

    Four and Four! Couple of freebies, first on the pads and then an attempted yorker goes wrong but Shaheen has nonchalantly played it away for a boundary! 

  • 20:59 (IST)

    OUT! Broad from the other end after t ea and he's beaten Masood from round the wicket and trapped him LBW. Shan Masood goes for a fantastic 156. Pakistan 317/9. 

  • 20:33 (IST)

    That is Tea here on Day 2 and Pakistan are 312/8. Can Shan Masood carry his bat through? He's unbeaten on 151. It's been Pakistan's afternoon. 

  • 20:28 (IST)

    150! Stuart Broad is back as England look to wrap it up but Masood flicks him away for a couple of runs to bring up his 150! This has been a fantastic innings from the opener. This is his first in Tests. 

  • 20:21 (IST)

    Six and Six and Four! Shan Masood as expected is attacking the bowling and Bess gives him an easier chance to get it away too. First over cow corner and then right over the bowlers head for another one. Pakistan cross the 300-run mark with that. Finds a four of the final ball as the field cmes in. 16 off that over. Pakistan 307/8. 

  • 20:14 (IST)

    OUT! First ball and gone for Mohammad Abbas as he gives Joe Root some catching practice at slip. Archer on a hat-trick here. 

  • 20:12 (IST)

    OUT! Yasir Shah trapped lbw as he is beaten for pace by Archer. Pakistan are 291/7 in the 103rd over. That's wicket number 2 for Archer. 

23:33 (IST)

That's that for today. It's been an entertaining day of Test cricket where Pakistan have finished on top. After scoring 326 in their first innings the bowlers did well to run through the English top order to leave them in a spot of bother at 92/4. England trail Pakistan by 234 runs at Stumps. 

23:25 (IST)

About ten minutes to go for Pope and Buttler. Can they survive? Both have decided to attack the bowling whenever possible. England are 90/4.

23:14 (IST)

Four! Buttler's been given a gift - a half volley just outside off stump - from Shaheen and he has creamed it away for four

23:11 (IST)

Ollie Pope has been battling away at his end and now has Jos Buttler in with him. Shaheen Afridi is back in the attack as Pakistan look to attack the new man. 

23:00 (IST)

OUT! Joe Root has spent quite a bit of time in the middle but edges a cut off Yasir Shah which Rizwan is more than happy to latch on to. England are 62/4. 

22:50 (IST)

Four! Pope looking to break free now and has clubbed Yasir Shah through square leg. The spinner is yet to settle down as Pope has started getting busy at the crease. 

22:48 (IST)

Naseem Shah's allowed a few runs off his bowling so far which has helped the English batsmen breathe easy. England 53/3

22:44 (IST)

Yasir Shah attacks Joe Root with a couple of slips. Root has been struggling so far however manages to get down well and sweep it for a boundary. England 49/3.

22:40 (IST)

Pope and Root holding out till the 15th over but not very comfortable from the looks of it. Time for some spin with Yasir Shah. Pakistan would be eager to get one more wicket at least. England are 40/3.

22:29 (IST)

Naseem Shah comes into the attack and has bowled a fast over as expected, even took his keeper by surprise with one that kicked off the surface. England are 31/3 with drinks on the field. 

22:13 (IST)

Abbas and Afridi are really asking a lot of questions of Root and Pope. The bowlers are high on confidence and there is plenty  of chatter going around the ground as well. Not an easy hour or so for England. Score: 26/3. 

21:57 (IST)

Not something Stokes will want to see

21:54 (IST)

What a delivery! 

21:51 (IST)

OUT! Huge wicket for Pakistan as Abbas goes through the gap of Ben Stokes and has knocked over the woodwork. Brilliantly bowled to dismiss Stokes for 0. England at 12/3 and in quite a bit of trouble on Day 2. 

21:40 (IST)

OUT! Fantastic bowling from Mohammad Abbas too as he gets one to nip back and Sibley is trapped LBW. England are 12/2 and they are in a spot of bother. 

21:36 (IST)

Mohammad Abbas joins the attack from the other end and Dom Sibley has no trouble playing him out. Shaheen Afridi after that attacks the new man Joe Root and the English captain has to use a review to extend his stay in the middle. Afridi returns with a big appeal of the very next ball but there is an inside edge from Root. England 10/1.  

21:26 (IST)

OUT! Fantastic start for Pakistan here in the evening session with young Shaheen Shah Afridi striking in his first over. Traps Rory Burns LBW for 4. The umpire gave it not out before Pakistan took it upstairs successfully! Just what the doctor ordered for the visitors.

21:19 (IST)

Back after a short break and Pakistan's much talked about pace attack will look to strike some telling blows early on against Dom Sibley and Rory Burns. Pakistan scored 326 in the first innings.

21:10 (IST)

OUT! Naseem Shah has edged a short one from Broad to the keeper and that's wrapped up the Pakistan innings. Pakistan finish with 326 runs. 

21:07 (IST)

Four and Four! Couple of freebies, first on the pads and then an attempted yorker goes wrong but Shaheen has nonchalantly played it away for a boundary! 

20:59 (IST)

OUT! Broad from the other end after t ea and he's beaten Masood from round the wicket and trapped him LBW. Shan Masood goes for a fantastic 156. Pakistan 317/9. 

20:56 (IST)

Archer in the attack first up and Masood's picked up a boundary and a single before leaving Shaheen two deliveries to negotiate. He survives and Pakistan are 317/8. 

20:50 (IST)

We are back for the final session on Day 2. England will want to wrap this up quickly whereas Shan Masood will look at add a few more. 

20:33 (IST)

That is Tea here on Day 2 and Pakistan are 312/8. Can Shan Masood carry his bat through? He's unbeaten on 151. It's been Pakistan's afternoon. 

20:31 (IST)

STAT ALERT: The last visiting opener to score 150+ in England before Masood was Chris Rogers (173) at Lord's in Ashes 2015

20:28 (IST)

150! Stuart Broad is back as England look to wrap it up but Masood flicks him away for a couple of runs to bring up his 150! This has been a fantastic innings from the opener. This is his first in Tests. 

20:21 (IST)

Six and Six and Four! Shan Masood as expected is attacking the bowling and Bess gives him an easier chance to get it away too. First over cow corner and then right over the bowlers head for another one. Pakistan cross the 300-run mark with that. Finds a four of the final ball as the field cmes in. 16 off that over. Pakistan 307/8. 

20:16 (IST)

No Hat-trick for Archer as Shaheen Shah Afridi defends it well! Pakistan 291/8 with Shan Masood looking to add a few more as soon as possible. 

20:14 (IST)

OUT! First ball and gone for Mohammad Abbas as he gives Joe Root some catching practice at slip. Archer on a hat-trick here. 

20:12 (IST)

OUT! Yasir Shah trapped lbw as he is beaten for pace by Archer. Pakistan are 291/7 in the 103rd over. That's wicket number 2 for Archer. 

LOAD MORE

Pakistan

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Manchester, Latest Updates: Naseem Shah comes into the attack and has bowled a fast over as expected, even took his keeper by surprise with one that kicked off the surface. England are 31/3 with drinks on the field.

Day 1 report

Pakistan's Babar Azam underlined his status as one of the world's leading batsmen with a fine unbeaten fifty against England on an interrupted opening day of the first Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

When bad light forced an early close, Pakistan were 139-2, with Babar 69 not out and Shan Masood unbeaten on 46.

But left-handed opener Masood was twice missed on 45 by England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler either side of a lengthy rain break, with off-spinner Dom Bess the unlucky bowler on both occasions.

The prolific Babar has now reached a half-century in five successive Test innings, with his previous five matches yielding four hundreds.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain, commentating for Sky Sports, said Babar could be considered alongside players such as India captain Virat Kohli.

"If this lad was Virat Kohli, everyone would be talking about it but because it is Babar Azam, no one is talking about it," said Hussain.

"He's young, he's elegant, he's got all the swagger," he added.

"They keep going on about the 'Fab Four (Kohli, Australia's Steve Smith, New Zealand's Kane Wiliamson and England captain Joe Root) -- it's the 'Fab Five' and Babar Azam is in that."

When play resumed in the early evening after a long rain delay, Root was soon bowling his occasional off-breaks in tandem with Bess to try and keep the match going under grey skies after Jofra Archer had pitched short to Babar.

But even with two spinners bowling and the floodlights on, the umpires still called a halt at 6:12 pm (1712 GMT).

Pakistan were 43-2 when Babar came in to bat after captain Azhar Ali, who had won the toss, fell lbw for a duck to Chris Woakes.

Stylish Babar

Babar started cautiously but after the lunch interval he unfurled an array of stylish attacking shots.

He struck express paceman Archer down the ground for four before driving Bess for another boundary to bring up Pakistan's hundred.

Bess, however, should have removed Masood for 45 when he took the left-hander's outside edge but Buttler dropped the chance.

Then, following the rain delay, Buttler missed a chance to stump Masood after the batsman charged down the pitch.

The mistakes will revive discussion about the wicketkeeper's place in the side with Ben Foakes, arguably a superior gloveman, waiting in the wings.

Babar drew level on 45 not out with Masood, who was on 22 when the right-hander came into bat, going on to complete an impressive 70-ball fifty, including nine boundaries.

The conditions favoured England's four-man pace attack, who had been involved in last month's 2-1 series win over the West Indies, completed at Old Trafford.

In contrast, Pakistan's preparations for the three-match series amounted to just two intra-squad warm-up games.

Masood and fellow opener Abid Ali did well to survive the first hour before Archer struck.

Having tested Abid with several short-pitched deliveries, the paceman bowled him with a full-length ball for 16 before Azhar was lbw to a Woakes nip-backer for a six-ball duck.

England have not won a Test series against Pakistan since 2010 and they came into this match having lost the series opener in each of their past five campaigns against all opponents.

As was the case during the West Indies series, the three-match campaign is taking place behind closed doors on health grounds, with Pakistan denied the vibrant and vocal support they usually enjoy in England.

1st test eng vs pak1st test live1st test weatherAzhar AliBabar Azameng vs pakENG vs PAK 2020England vs PakistanEngland vs Pakistan 1st TestEngland vs Pakistan 2020James AndersonJoe RootLive Cricket Scorelive scoremanchester testManchester Weathershan masoodstuart broad

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more