England vs Pakistan 2020, 1st Test Day 2 at Manchester, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 1st Test at Manchester, Eng vs WI Live Updates: Abbas and Afridi are really asking a lot of questions of Root and Pope. The bowlers are high on confidence and there is plenty of chatter going around the ground as well. Not an easy hour or so for England. Score: 26/3.
That's that for today. It's been an entertaining day of Test cricket where Pakistan have finished on top. After scoring 326 in their first innings the bowlers did well to run through the English top order to leave them in a spot of bother at 92/4. England trail Pakistan by 234 runs at Stumps.
23:14 (IST)
Four! Buttler's been given a gift - a half volley just outside off stump - from Shaheen and he has creamed it away for four
23:00 (IST)
OUT! Joe Root has spent quite a bit of time in the middle but edges a cut off Yasir Shah which Rizwan is more than happy to latch on to. England are 62/4.
22:50 (IST)
Four! Pope looking to break free now and has clubbed Yasir Shah through square leg. The spinner is yet to settle down as Pope has started getting busy at the crease.
21:51 (IST)
OUT! Huge wicket for Pakistan as Abbas goes through the gap of Ben Stokes and has knocked over the woodwork. Brilliantly bowled to dismiss Stokes for 0. England at 12/3 and in quite a bit of trouble on Day 2.
21:40 (IST)
OUT! Fantastic bowling from Mohammad Abbas too as he gets one to nip back and Sibley is trapped LBW. England are 12/2 and they are in a spot of bother.
21:26 (IST)
OUT! Fantastic start for Pakistan here in the evening session with young Shaheen Shah Afridi striking in his first over. Traps Rory Burns LBW for 4. The umpire gave it not out before Pakistan took it upstairs successfully! Just what the doctor ordered for the visitors.
21:19 (IST)
Back after a short break and Pakistan's much talked about pace attack will look to strike some telling blows early on against Dom Sibley and Rory Burns. Pakistan scored 326 in the first innings.
21:10 (IST)
OUT! Naseem Shah has edged a short one from Broad to the keeper and that's wrapped up the Pakistan innings. Pakistan finish with 326 runs.
21:07 (IST)
Four and Four! Couple of freebies, first on the pads and then an attempted yorker goes wrong but Shaheen has nonchalantly played it away for a boundary!
20:59 (IST)
OUT! Broad from the other end after t ea and he's beaten Masood from round the wicket and trapped him LBW. Shan Masood goes for a fantastic 156. Pakistan 317/9.
20:33 (IST)
That is Tea here on Day 2 and Pakistan are 312/8. Can Shan Masood carry his bat through? He's unbeaten on 151. It's been Pakistan's afternoon.
20:28 (IST)
150! Stuart Broad is back as England look to wrap it up but Masood flicks him away for a couple of runs to bring up his 150! This has been a fantastic innings from the opener. This is his first in Tests.
20:21 (IST)
Six and Six and Four! Shan Masood as expected is attacking the bowling and Bess gives him an easier chance to get it away too. First over cow corner and then right over the bowlers head for another one. Pakistan cross the 300-run mark with that. Finds a four of the final ball as the field cmes in. 16 off that over. Pakistan 307/8.
20:14 (IST)
OUT! First ball and gone for Mohammad Abbas as he gives Joe Root some catching practice at slip. Archer on a hat-trick here.
20:12 (IST)
OUT! Yasir Shah trapped lbw as he is beaten for pace by Archer. Pakistan are 291/7 in the 103rd over. That's wicket number 2 for Archer.
23:33 (IST)
That's that for today. It's been an entertaining day of Test cricket where Pakistan have finished on top. After scoring 326 in their first innings the bowlers did well to run through the English top order to leave them in a spot of bother at 92/4. England trail Pakistan by 234 runs at Stumps.
23:25 (IST)
About ten minutes to go for Pope and Buttler. Can they survive? Both have decided to attack the bowling whenever possible. England are 90/4.
23:14 (IST)
Four! Buttler's been given a gift - a half volley just outside off stump - from Shaheen and he has creamed it away for four
23:11 (IST)
Ollie Pope has been battling away at his end and now has Jos Buttler in with him. Shaheen Afridi is back in the attack as Pakistan look to attack the new man.
23:00 (IST)
OUT! Joe Root has spent quite a bit of time in the middle but edges a cut off Yasir Shah which Rizwan is more than happy to latch on to. England are 62/4.
22:50 (IST)
Four! Pope looking to break free now and has clubbed Yasir Shah through square leg. The spinner is yet to settle down as Pope has started getting busy at the crease.
22:48 (IST)
Naseem Shah's allowed a few runs off his bowling so far which has helped the English batsmen breathe easy. England 53/3
22:44 (IST)
Yasir Shah attacks Joe Root with a couple of slips. Root has been struggling so far however manages to get down well and sweep it for a boundary. England 49/3.
22:40 (IST)
Pope and Root holding out till the 15th over but not very comfortable from the looks of it. Time for some spin with Yasir Shah. Pakistan would be eager to get one more wicket at least. England are 40/3.
22:29 (IST)
Naseem Shah comes into the attack and has bowled a fast over as expected, even took his keeper by surprise with one that kicked off the surface. England are 31/3 with drinks on the field.
22:13 (IST)
Abbas and Afridi are really asking a lot of questions of Root and Pope. The bowlers are high on confidence and there is plenty of chatter going around the ground as well. Not an easy hour or so for England. Score: 26/3.
OUT! Huge wicket for Pakistan as Abbas goes through the gap of Ben Stokes and has knocked over the woodwork. Brilliantly bowled to dismiss Stokes for 0. England at 12/3 and in quite a bit of trouble on Day 2.
21:40 (IST)
OUT! Fantastic bowling from Mohammad Abbas too as he gets one to nip back and Sibley is trapped LBW. England are 12/2 and they are in a spot of bother.
21:36 (IST)
Mohammad Abbas joins the attack from the other end and Dom Sibley has no trouble playing him out. Shaheen Afridi after that attacks the new man Joe Root and the English captain has to use a review to extend his stay in the middle. Afridi returns with a big appeal of the very next ball but there is an inside edge from Root. England 10/1.
21:26 (IST)
OUT! Fantastic start for Pakistan here in the evening session with young Shaheen Shah Afridi striking in his first over. Traps Rory Burns LBW for 4. The umpire gave it not out before Pakistan took it upstairs successfully! Just what the doctor ordered for the visitors.
21:19 (IST)
Back after a short break and Pakistan's much talked about pace attack will look to strike some telling blows early on against Dom Sibley and Rory Burns. Pakistan scored 326 in the first innings.
21:10 (IST)
OUT! Naseem Shah has edged a short one from Broad to the keeper and that's wrapped up the Pakistan innings. Pakistan finish with 326 runs.
21:07 (IST)
Four and Four! Couple of freebies, first on the pads and then an attempted yorker goes wrong but Shaheen has nonchalantly played it away for a boundary!
20:59 (IST)
OUT! Broad from the other end after t ea and he's beaten Masood from round the wicket and trapped him LBW. Shan Masood goes for a fantastic 156. Pakistan 317/9.
20:56 (IST)
Archer in the attack first up and Masood's picked up a boundary and a single before leaving Shaheen two deliveries to negotiate. He survives and Pakistan are 317/8.
20:50 (IST)
We are back for the final session on Day 2. England will want to wrap this up quickly whereas Shan Masood will look at add a few more.
20:33 (IST)
That is Tea here on Day 2 and Pakistan are 312/8. Can Shan Masood carry his bat through? He's unbeaten on 151. It's been Pakistan's afternoon.
20:31 (IST)
STAT ALERT: The last visiting opener to score 150+ in England before Masood was Chris Rogers (173) at Lord's in Ashes 2015
20:28 (IST)
150! Stuart Broad is back as England look to wrap it up but Masood flicks him away for a couple of runs to bring up his 150! This has been a fantastic innings from the opener. This is his first in Tests.
20:21 (IST)
Six and Six and Four! Shan Masood as expected is attacking the bowling and Bess gives him an easier chance to get it away too. First over cow corner and then right over the bowlers head for another one. Pakistan cross the 300-run mark with that. Finds a four of the final ball as the field cmes in. 16 off that over. Pakistan 307/8.
20:16 (IST)
No Hat-trick for Archer as Shaheen Shah Afridi defends it well! Pakistan 291/8 with Shan Masood looking to add a few more as soon as possible.
20:14 (IST)
OUT! First ball and gone for Mohammad Abbas as he gives Joe Root some catching practice at slip. Archer on a hat-trick here.
20:12 (IST)
OUT! Yasir Shah trapped lbw as he is beaten for pace by Archer. Pakistan are 291/7 in the 103rd over. That's wicket number 2 for Archer.
23:25 (IST)
About ten minutes to go for Pope and Buttler. Can they survive? Both have decided to attack the bowling whenever possible. England are 90/4.
23:11 (IST)
Ollie Pope has been battling away at his end and now has Jos Buttler in with him. Shaheen Afridi is back in the attack as Pakistan look to attack the new man.
22:48 (IST)
Naseem Shah's allowed a few runs off his bowling so far which has helped the English batsmen breathe easy. England 53/3
22:44 (IST)
Yasir Shah attacks Joe Root with a couple of slips. Root has been struggling so far however manages to get down well and sweep it for a boundary. England 49/3.
22:40 (IST)
Pope and Root holding out till the 15th over but not very comfortable from the looks of it. Time for some spin with Yasir Shah. Pakistan would be eager to get one more wicket at least. England are 40/3.
22:29 (IST)
Naseem Shah comes into the attack and has bowled a fast over as expected, even took his keeper by surprise with one that kicked off the surface. England are 31/3 with drinks on the field.
22:13 (IST)
Abbas and Afridi are really asking a lot of questions of Root and Pope. The bowlers are high on confidence and there is plenty of chatter going around the ground as well. Not an easy hour or so for England. Score: 26/3.
21:57 (IST)
Not something Stokes will want to see
21:54 (IST)
What a delivery!
21:36 (IST)
Mohammad Abbas joins the attack from the other end and Dom Sibley has no trouble playing him out. Shaheen Afridi after that attacks the new man Joe Root and the English captain has to use a review to extend his stay in the middle. Afridi returns with a big appeal of the very next ball but there is an inside edge from Root. England 10/1.
20:56 (IST)
Archer in the attack first up and Masood's picked up a boundary and a single before leaving Shaheen two deliveries to negotiate. He survives and Pakistan are 317/8.
20:50 (IST)
We are back for the final session on Day 2. England will want to wrap this up quickly whereas Shan Masood will look at add a few more.
20:31 (IST)
STAT ALERT: The last visiting opener to score 150+ in England before Masood was Chris Rogers (173) at Lord's in Ashes 2015
20:16 (IST)
No Hat-trick for Archer as Shaheen Shah Afridi defends it well! Pakistan 291/8 with Shan Masood looking to add a few more as soon as possible.
