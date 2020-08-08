England vs Pakistan 2020 Highlights, 1st Test at Manchester, Day 3: As it Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 1st Test at Manchester, Eng vs WI Live Updates: STUMPS DAY 3: WICKET! Pakistan 137 for 8, lead by 244. The visitors had a great chance to take the game away from England, but their batsmen have collapsed in the second innings. England's pacers Broad, Woakes and Stokes have two each and ensured England are right in it. This game is heading towards a thrilling finish over the next two days.
23:36 (IST)
WICKET! Stokes again, gets Shaheen Afridi. Well directed short ball, Shaheen in no position, gets glove on it to the slip cordon. Pakistan 137 for 8, lead by 244.
23:20 (IST)
WICKET! England review and get a wicket. Broad hits Shadab Khan in front. The umpire says not out but he's quick to review, and gets the decision in his favour. Pakistan in a bit of trouble now at 122 for 7, lead by 229.
23:10 (IST)
WICKET! Stokes strikes. Fit or not, trust him to deliver. Nips in, strikes RIzwan on the backfoot right in front of the stumps. He reviews but it's umpire's call, so he has to go. Pakistan 120 for 6.
22:43 (IST)
WICKET! A run out is the last thing Pakistan needed. Asad Shafiq walks back to a brilliant piece of fielding from Dom Sibley. Rizwan tapped to point and set off, Sibley swooped in and hit direct at striker's end to catch Shafiq short. Pakistan 101/5.
22:00 (IST)
OUT! Chris Woakes has struck again and it is the captain Azhar Ali - trapped LBW for 18 as he is caught playing round his pads. Pakistan 63/4.
21:54 (IST)
Four! A freebie from Bess outside leg to Shafiq, who sweeps it away emphatically for a boundary. Pakistan are 63/3 with drinks coming on to the field.
21:40 (IST)
OUT! Change in the attack for England and Woakes has responded with a wicket and the big one of Babar Azam, who's edged it to Stokes at slips. He makes no mistake this time and Pakistan are 49/3 with a lead of 155.
21:17 (IST)
Jofra Archer bowls a fine bouncer at Azhar Ali, then finds the edge after pitching up but it has raced through the slips. Just falls short of Stokes at second slip.
21:14 (IST)
OUT! And it's worked, Abid Ali is gone for 20. A top edged sweep is caught well by Woakes at the square leg boundary! Pakistan 33/2.
20:54 (IST)
Four and Four! Azhar Ali's off the pair and he will be relieved. A push past the bowler down the ground and then creamed through point for to back to back boundaries.
20:32 (IST)
That's Tea, with Pakistan 20 for 1. A lead of 127, which they should be comfortable with. Unless they collapse, they'll be in a great position to force a win.
20:22 (IST)
Dropped! Ben Stokes puts down Abid Ali. Edged and goes to second slip, but Stokes spills it. Anderson unlucky there.
19:58 (IST)
WICKET! Broad gets Masood for 0! The centurion of the first innings goes without scoring. A pretty unfortunate dismissal - nicks one down leg side to the keeper. Pakistan 6/1.
19:49 (IST)
Back for the next innings. Meanwhile, there's some news about the T20 World Cup 2021. Check it out on the site.
19:37 (IST)
WICKET AND ALL OUT! Shadab Khan gets the last wicket, Anderson. He tries to reverse sweep and misses. Reviews the lbw call in vain. England 219 all out, Pakistan lead by 107.
19:32 (IST)
Yasir Shah could have had his fifth wicket but Shadab puts Broad down in the deep. Simple catch that after Broad slog-swept. It's gone through for a boundary as well.
