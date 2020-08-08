Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan 2020 Highlights, 1st Test at Manchester, Day 3: As it Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 1st Test at Manchester, Eng vs WI Live Updates: STUMPS DAY 3: WICKET! Pakistan 137 for 8, lead by 244. The visitors had a great chance to take the game away from England, but their batsmen have collapsed in the second innings. England's pacers Broad, Woakes and Stokes have two each and ensured England are right in it. This game is heading towards a thrilling finish over the next two days.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 8, 2020, 12:06 AM IST

Pakistan vs England (TEST)

STUMPS

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 August, 2020

Pakistan
Ist INN

326/10

(109.3) RR 2.97

2nd INN

137 /8

(44.0) 3.11

Pakistan Pakistan Captain
v/s
Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining
England England Captain
England
Ist INN

219/10

(70.3) RR 3.10

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 23:40 (IST)

    STUMPS DAY 3: WICKET! Pakistan 137 for 8, lead by 244. The visitors had a great chance to take the game away from England, but their batsmen have collapsed in the second innings. England's pacers Broad, Woakes and Stokes have two each and ensured England are right in it. This game is heading towards a thrilling finish over the next two days.

  • 23:36 (IST)

    WICKET! Stokes again, gets Shaheen Afridi. Well directed short ball, Shaheen in no position, gets glove on it to the slip cordon. Pakistan 137 for 8, lead by 244.

  • 23:20 (IST)

    WICKET! England review and get a wicket. Broad hits Shadab Khan in front. The umpire says not out but he's quick to review, and gets the decision in his favour. Pakistan in a bit of trouble now at 122 for 7, lead by 229.

  • 23:10 (IST)

    WICKET! Stokes strikes. Fit or not, trust him to deliver. Nips in, strikes RIzwan on the backfoot right in front of the stumps. He reviews but it's umpire's call, so he has to go. Pakistan 120 for 6.

  • 22:43 (IST)

    WICKET! A run out is the last thing Pakistan needed. Asad Shafiq walks back to a brilliant piece of fielding from Dom Sibley. Rizwan tapped to point and set off, Sibley swooped in and hit direct at striker's end to catch Shafiq short. Pakistan 101/5.

  • 22:00 (IST)

    OUT! Chris Woakes has struck again and it is the captain Azhar Ali - trapped LBW for 18 as he is caught playing round his pads. Pakistan 63/4. 

  • 21:54 (IST)

    Four! A freebie from Bess outside leg to Shafiq, who sweeps it away emphatically for a boundary. Pakistan are 63/3 with drinks coming on to the field. 

  • 21:40 (IST)

    OUT! Change in the attack for England and Woakes has responded with a wicket and the big one of Babar Azam, who's edged it to Stokes at slips. He makes no mistake this time and Pakistan are 49/3 with a lead of 155. 

  • 21:17 (IST)

    Jofra Archer bowls a fine bouncer at Azhar Ali, then finds the edge after pitching up but it has raced through the slips. Just falls short of Stokes at second slip. 

  • 21:14 (IST)

    OUT! And it's worked, Abid Ali is gone for 20. A top edged sweep is caught well by Woakes at the square leg boundary! Pakistan 33/2.

  • 20:54 (IST)

    Four and Four! Azhar Ali's off the pair and he will be relieved. A push past the bowler down the ground and then creamed through point for to back to back boundaries. 

  • 20:32 (IST)

    That's Tea, with Pakistan 20 for 1. A lead of 127, which they should be comfortable with. Unless they collapse, they'll be in a great position to force a win.

  • 20:22 (IST)

    Dropped! Ben Stokes puts down Abid Ali. Edged and goes to second slip, but Stokes spills it. Anderson unlucky there.

  • 19:58 (IST)

    WICKET! Broad gets Masood for 0! The centurion of the first innings goes without scoring. A pretty unfortunate dismissal - nicks one down leg side to the keeper. Pakistan 6/1.

  • 19:49 (IST)

    Back for the next innings. Meanwhile, there's some news about the T20 World Cup 2021. Check it out on the site.

  • 19:37 (IST)

    WICKET AND ALL OUT! Shadab Khan gets the last wicket, Anderson. He tries to reverse sweep and misses. Reviews the lbw call in vain. England 219 all out, Pakistan lead by 107.

  • 19:32 (IST)

    Yasir Shah could have had his fifth wicket but Shadab puts Broad down in the deep. Simple catch that after Broad slog-swept. It's gone through for a boundary as well.

England vs Pakistan 2020 Highlights, 1st Test at Manchester, Day 3: As it Happened

England vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Manchester, Latest Updates: STUMPS DAY 3: WICKET! Pakistan 137 for 8, lead by 244. The visitors had a great chance to take the game away from England, but their batsmen have collapsed in the second innings. England's pacers Broad, Woakes and Stokes have two each and ensured England are right in it. This game is heading towards a thrilling finish over the next two days.

DAY 2 REVIEW: England suffered a dramatic top-order collapse that saw Ben Stokes out for a duck after Shan Masood's brilliant century established a strong position for Pakistan in the first Test at Old Trafford on Thursday. The hosts were 92-4 at stumps on the second day, after slumping to 12-3, in reply to Pakistan's first innings 326 that featured opener Masood's Test-best 156. Ollie Pope defied Pakistan to be 46 not out, with Jos Buttler unbeaten on 15. But England were still 234 runs behind with no more specialist batsmen left.

It took towering left-armer Shaheen Afridi just four balls to have Rory Burns lbw before Mohammad Abbas struck twice in quick succession. Dom Sibley was plumb lbw before the accurate Abbas bowled Stokes, standing well out of his ground, with a superb ball that clipped the top of off-stump. England were now 12-3, with the cheers of Pakistan's reserve players on the hotel balconies overlooking the ground trying to compensate for the absence of their passionate fans in what is a behind closed doors series because of the coronavirus.

Joe Root, the England captain, and Pope kept Pakistan at bay with a stand of exactly 50. But leg-spinner Yasir Shah then had Root, who made a struggling 14 off 58 balls, well caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan after the skipper edged an intended cut. The day started brilliantly for England when, with Thursday's sixth ball, James Anderson had Babar Azam edging to first-slip Root for 69 without Pakistan having then added to their overnight 139. But Masood pressed on to join a select group of Pakistan batsmen who have scored hundreds in three successive Test innings.

The 30-year-old left-hander batted for nearly eight hours in largely bowler-friendly conditions to surpass his previous Test-best of 135 against Sri Lanka in Karachi in December. He received excellent support from Shadab Khan (45) in a sixth-wicket stand of 105 as England were run ragged after Pakistan had been struggling at 176-5. Pakistan had managed just 48 runs for the loss of three wickets in Thursday's first session to reach 187-5 at lunch. But with five overs until the new ball, Root then bowled his own occasional off-breaks in tandem with frontline spinner Dom Bess immediately after the interval. Masood and Shadab responded by adding 27 runs with both batsmen well set by the time England took the new ball.

There were no nervous 90s for Masood, who had been reprieved twice on 45 by Buttler on Wednesday after the wicketkeeper dropped a catch and missed a stumping off the unfortunate Bess. Two late-cut boundaries off Stuart Broad took him to 96 before Masood, who struggled during Pakistan's 2016 tour of England, completed a 251-ball century, including 13 fours. As well as being his fourth hundred in 21 Tests, and a first against England, it was also Masood's third in a row, after his century against Sri Lanka was followed by 100 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February.

Masood, educated in England, was the sixth Pakistan batsman to score a hundred in three consecutive Test innings after Zaheer Abbas, Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan -- now Pakistan's batting coach -- and Misbah-ul-Haq. All-rounder Shadab holed out off Bess with a mistimed slog to mid-on. Fast bowler Jofra Archer then took two tail-end wickets with successive deliveries before Afridi survived the hat-trick. Masood, playing a textbook opener's innings, upped the tempo by hoisting and driving Bess for two sixes.

He eventually fell lbw after tea to Broad, having faced 319 balls, hitting 18 fours and two sixes. Broad led England's attack with 3-54 from 22.3 overs while Archer also took three wickets.

