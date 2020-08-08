England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test at Manchester, Day 4, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 1st Test at Manchester, Eng vs Pak Live Updates: TEA, DAY 4: England 167 for 5, need 110 more runs. England still in the game thanks to Buttler and Woakes. Pakistan hold the edge though, thanks to Yasir once again.
ENGLAND WIN!! Shaheen Afridi has conceded a boundary of Woakes' edge and that's the winning runs. England are over the line with 3 wickets to spare in an absolute thriller at Manchester.
22:58 (IST)
Yasir can't dislodge another one as Bess negotiates that over. Woakes on strike now with 4 runs to go against Shaheen Afridi.
22:56 (IST)
OUT! Yasir Shah has struck again! Stuart Broad has been trapped LBW. England are 7 down and Yasir has 4 wickets. Dom Bess to walk in now.
22:54 (IST)
Yasir Shah with the new ball and England need 5 runs to win. Can he pull something out of here?
22:52 (IST)
Four! Woakes has creamed Shaheen Afridi down the ground for a boundary. The young man's bowled a no-ball as well in the over and the presure is telling on him.
22:47 (IST)
Two runs of the 80th over which was bowled by Yasir Shah, who's getting the batsmen to play and miss. He's bowled his heart out! New Ball taken by Pakistan and Shaheen Afridi to come onto bowl. England need 13 runs to win.
22:41 (IST)
Four! Broad pulling out the sweep once more against Shadab Khan and finds the square leg boundary with ease.
22:39 (IST)
Broad negotiates the first ball he faces from Yasir Shah with a sweep. He keeps strike. England are 257/6.
22:38 (IST)
England have sent in Stuart Broad ahead of Dom Bess! 21 runs to win for England and Pakistan need 4 wickets.
22:35 (IST)
OUT! Huge wicket for Pakistan as Yasir Shah has trapped Jos Buttler LBW for 75. England review, but they've gone with the on field decision. England 256/6.
22:29 (IST)
Six! Jos Buttler finds it in his arc and it's gone over the mid wicket boundary for a maximum. Huge hit in the context. England are 252/5 after 77 overs.
22:27 (IST)
It's all very tight up in Manchester. England are 244/5 from 76 overs. Pakistan will be looking forward to the new ball that's due soon.
22:24 (IST)
Buttler miscues a long hop but it's fallen safely and he will be relieved. Two runs from ths Shadab over for England. Woakes and Buttler battling on here under a lot of pressure.
22:22 (IST)
Five runs from Yasir's over after a phase of tight bowling. England inching closer now and need 35 more to win this game.
22:18 (IST)
Poor review from Pakistan as Azhar takes it up stairs. Woakes misses a sweep off Azhar Ali and Rizwan is very excited. But they've wasted they're last review and it could prove costly later.
22:15 (IST)
Yasir Shah's giving it his all. Asking questions of Buttler continuously. Pakistan need 5 wickets and England need 41 runs. Still anyone's game says Shane Warne.
22:11 (IST)
Fantastic batting under pressure from Woakes and Buttler. Pakistan's shoulders are starting to drop a little here.
22:03 (IST)
Yasir delivers a peach and finds the edge of Woakes' bat but the edge does not carry to the second slip. That was a close call. Two runs from that eventful over where Woakes played and missed as well. England need 47 more.
21:57 (IST)
Woakes and Buttler keep it moving along. Pakistan are 12 overs from the second new ball! England need 52 runs to win.
21:50 (IST)
Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes have put on more than 100 runs together, 103 to be precise. Score 219/5. England need 57 runs to win.
Shaheen joins the attack now with Yasir and has bowled a tight over. Just the couple of runs. Michael Holding suggests getting it up into the ribs of Woakes for better results. Time for drinks, England are 61 runs away from the win, Pakistan need 5 wickets.
21:38 (IST)
Yasir Shah into the attack and there is some chatter going around trying to get him going. Rizwan behind the stumps is talking continously. Make or break time for Pakistan now. It's a pity that there aren't any fans for this game.
21:33 (IST)
Four and Four! The Naseem Shah option is not working for Pakistan as Woakes has creamed him away for a couple of boundaries and brought up his half century as well!
21:31 (IST)
Fifty! Fantastic knock by Jos Buttler here, turns Naseem round the corner and gets to the milestone. Much needed after the torrid time he had while keeping.
21:24 (IST)
Woakes and Buttler have taken England to 200/5 and are possibly trying to win it before the second new ball is due after 19 more overs. England need 77 runs to win with Pakistan leaking a boundary every now and then.
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 1st Test at Manchester, Eng vs Pak Live Updates: TEA, DAY 4: England 167 for 5, need 110 more runs. England still in the game thanks to Buttler and Woakes. Pakistan hold the edge though, thanks to Yasir once again.
Pakistan vs England (TEST)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test TEST, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 August, 2020
Pakistan
326/10
(109.3) RR 2.97
169 /10
(46.4) 3.62
England
219/10
(70.3) RR 3.10
277 /7
(82.1) RR 3.37
