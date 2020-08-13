England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 1, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 1, Eng vs Pak latest updates: WICKET! Anderson strikes. That's how he handles the pressure - an early wicket. Length ball swinging in from off to middle, Shan Masood looks to defend and misses. Plumb. No review needed. Pakistan 6/1.
OUT! Another wicket for England as Chris Woakes has ensured Fawad Alam's comeback is one that he will not want to remember. Traps him LBW for 0. Pakistan are 120/5.
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Broad has got into the act too and has Asad Shafiq caught in the slips by Dom Bess for 5. Pakistan 117/4 with Babar Azam in the middle.
20:48 (IST)
OUT! Sam Curran's struck for England. He's got Abid Ali for 60, takes the outside edge and Rory Burns at second slip makes no mistake. Pakistan 102/3.
20:34 (IST)
The players have taken the field after a long rain delay and Abid Ali has picked off a couple of runs to complete his fifty! We are in for a long final session today.
20:04 (IST)
So the news coming in is that they are preparing to start at 4pm local time which is half an hour from now. The rains have stopped but it all depends on the lights and it's pretty dark.
18:54 (IST)
Rain! And this is not good news at all. The big cloud has made it's way over uninvited and the players have been forced off for another break. One gets the feeling this is going to much longer a stoppage than the previous one a short while ago. Pakistan are 85/2.
18:39 (IST)
OUT! England have struck here after Lunch and the captain Azhar Ali is gone. Edged straight to Rory Burns who makes no mistake and Anderson has his second wicket. Azhar gone for 20.
18:29 (IST)
Anderson and Broad are bowling well in tandem here post lunch and both the Pakistan batsmen, Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, are negotiating the bowling so far. It's not been the most comfortable phase though. Pakistan 72/1.
17:20 (IST)
It's raining and the players are forced off 10 minutes before the Lunch break. Pakistan will be happy with what they have so far at 62/1 with Azhar and Abid Ali in the middle. England though will be disappointed with the flurry of dropped catches in the first session.
16:50 (IST)
INJURY! Abid Ali is hit on the unmentionables by a Chris Woakes delivery, and the physio runs out. Lots of smiles around, but it's a painful blow! Pakistan 44-1. He's good to bat on.
16:29 (IST)
Dropped! Abid Ali gets another life. Chris Woakes gets the edge, Rory Burns at second slip drops a sitter. It bounces out but he cannot hold on.
16:22 (IST)
Lucky escape for Azhar Ali. The ball goes through his pad, hits the stumps but the bails don't fall off! The ball went very slowly to the bail.
Chris Woakes the unlucky bowler.
15:48 (IST)
Dropped! Dom Sibley drops Abid Ali. Broad gets the edge, it flies to third slip but Sibley cannot hold on. How costly is that going to be?
21:20 (IST)
OUT! Another wicket for England as Chris Woakes has ensured Fawad Alam's comeback is one that he will not want to remember. Traps him LBW for 0. Pakistan are 120/5.
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Broad has got into the act too and has Asad Shafiq caught in the slips by Dom Bess for 5. Pakistan 117/4 with Babar Azam in the middle.
20:48 (IST)
OUT! Sam Curran's struck for England. He's got Abid Ali for 60, takes the outside edge and Rory Burns at second slip makes no mistake. Pakistan 102/3.
20:34 (IST)
The players have taken the field after a long rain delay and Abid Ali has picked off a couple of runs to complete his fifty! We are in for a long final session today.
20:04 (IST)
So the news coming in is that they are preparing to start at 4pm local time which is half an hour from now. The rains have stopped but it all depends on the lights and it's pretty dark.
18:54 (IST)
Rain! And this is not good news at all. The big cloud has made it's way over uninvited and the players have been forced off for another break. One gets the feeling this is going to much longer a stoppage than the previous one a short while ago. Pakistan are 85/2.
18:39 (IST)
OUT! England have struck here after Lunch and the captain Azhar Ali is gone. Edged straight to Rory Burns who makes no mistake and Anderson has his second wicket. Azhar gone for 20.
18:29 (IST)
Anderson and Broad are bowling well in tandem here post lunch and both the Pakistan batsmen, Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, are negotiating the bowling so far. It's not been the most comfortable phase though. Pakistan 72/1.
17:20 (IST)
It's raining and the players are forced off 10 minutes before the Lunch break. Pakistan will be happy with what they have so far at 62/1 with Azhar and Abid Ali in the middle. England though will be disappointed with the flurry of dropped catches in the first session.
16:50 (IST)
INJURY! Abid Ali is hit on the unmentionables by a Chris Woakes delivery, and the physio runs out. Lots of smiles around, but it's a painful blow! Pakistan 44-1. He's good to bat on.
16:29 (IST)
Dropped! Abid Ali gets another life. Chris Woakes gets the edge, Rory Burns at second slip drops a sitter. It bounces out but he cannot hold on.
16:22 (IST)
Lucky escape for Azhar Ali. The ball goes through his pad, hits the stumps but the bails don't fall off! The ball went very slowly to the bail.
Chris Woakes the unlucky bowler.
15:48 (IST)
Dropped! Dom Sibley drops Abid Ali. Broad gets the edge, it flies to third slip but Sibley cannot hold on. How costly is that going to be?
22:12 (IST)
There was a brief period when the rain stopped, but the covers are back on and it's not looking good at all. Big chance we won't get any more play tonight.
21:34 (IST)
Some bad news here with the rain. Players trudge off once again as the covers are out quickly. Pakistan 126/5.
21:28 (IST)
Babar and Mohammad Rizwan are in the middle and looking to rebuild after England struck some telling blows after the restart. Big task on their hands as the opposition bowlers are looking dangerous in helpful conditions. Broad and Woakes bowling in tandem with a full slip cordon. Pakistan are 126/5.
21:20 (IST)
OUT! Another wicket for England as Chris Woakes has ensured Fawad Alam's comeback is one that he will not want to remember. Traps him LBW for 0. Pakistan are 120/5.
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Broad has got into the act too and has Asad Shafiq caught in the slips by Dom Bess for 5. Pakistan 117/4 with Babar Azam in the middle.
21:07 (IST)
Seven runs from the Sam Curran over for Pakistan which will help ease the pressure after a brilliant over by Stuart Broad where Babar Azam had a fair bit of difficulty picking the movement. Pakistan 133/3.
Both Anderson and Curran are really getting the ball to talk here against Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq with some good shape. There's understandably some help from the conditions after the downpour. Pakistan are 104/3 and looking to rebuild.
20:48 (IST)
OUT! Sam Curran's struck for England. He's got Abid Ali for 60, takes the outside edge and Rory Burns at second slip makes no mistake. Pakistan 102/3.
Rain! And this is not good news at all. The big cloud has made it's way over uninvited and the players have been forced off for another break. One gets the feeling this is going to much longer a stoppage than the previous one a short while ago. Pakistan are 85/2.
Anderson looking dangerous! Rain looming large!! Test cricket at it’s enjoyable best in the UK. #ENGvsPAK
OUT! England have struck here after Lunch and the captain Azhar Ali is gone. Edged straight to Rory Burns who makes no mistake and Anderson has his second wicket. Azhar gone for 20.
18:29 (IST)
Anderson and Broad are bowling well in tandem here post lunch and both the Pakistan batsmen, Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, are negotiating the bowling so far. It's not been the most comfortable phase though. Pakistan 72/1.
18:15 (IST)
After a flurry of dots and a few play and misses from the batsmen, Abid plays one with soft hands down to third man for a boundary. First one of the session. Pakistan 67/1.
18:06 (IST)
The rain's stopped and the players are back out in the middle for the post lunch session. Can England make up for the dropped catches or will Pakistan make them pay?
17:20 (IST)
It's raining and the players are forced off 10 minutes before the Lunch break. Pakistan will be happy with what they have so far at 62/1 with Azhar and Abid Ali in the middle. England though will be disappointed with the flurry of dropped catches in the first session.
17:05 (IST)
Four! Anderson brings the length back a little and Azhar Ali is quick to pounce on it, punches it through the point region for a boundary. That's the half century partnership between them. Pakistan 56/1.
16:50 (IST)
INJURY! Abid Ali is hit on the unmentionables by a Chris Woakes delivery, and the physio runs out. Lots of smiles around, but it's a painful blow! Pakistan 44-1. He's good to bat on.
16:29 (IST)
Dropped! Abid Ali gets another life. Chris Woakes gets the edge, Rory Burns at second slip drops a sitter. It bounces out but he cannot hold on.
16:22 (IST)
Lucky escape for Azhar Ali. The ball goes through his pad, hits the stumps but the bails don't fall off! The ball went very slowly to the bail.
Chris Woakes the unlucky bowler.
16:15 (IST)
A bowling change as Sam Curran comes into the attack after 10 overs. Pakistan 25/1.
16:07 (IST)
A small little partnership building, even as Broad and Anderson go about their business. Abid Ali has had a few nervous moments so far.
England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 1, Highlights: As it Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 1, Eng vs Pak latest updates: WICKET! Anderson strikes. That's how he handles the pressure - an early wicket. Length ball swinging in from off to middle, Shan Masood looks to defend and misses. Plumb. No review needed. Pakistan 6/1.
Pakistan vs England (TEST)
STUMPS
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 August, 2020
Pakistan
126/5
(45.4) RR 2.76
England
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Another wicket for England as Chris Woakes has ensured Fawad Alam's comeback is one that he will not want to remember. Traps him LBW for 0. Pakistan are 120/5.
OUT! Broad has got into the act too and has Asad Shafiq caught in the slips by Dom Bess for 5. Pakistan 117/4 with Babar Azam in the middle.
OUT! Sam Curran's struck for England. He's got Abid Ali for 60, takes the outside edge and Rory Burns at second slip makes no mistake. Pakistan 102/3.
The players have taken the field after a long rain delay and Abid Ali has picked off a couple of runs to complete his fifty! We are in for a long final session today.
So the news coming in is that they are preparing to start at 4pm local time which is half an hour from now. The rains have stopped but it all depends on the lights and it's pretty dark.
Rain! And this is not good news at all. The big cloud has made it's way over uninvited and the players have been forced off for another break. One gets the feeling this is going to much longer a stoppage than the previous one a short while ago. Pakistan are 85/2.
OUT! England have struck here after Lunch and the captain Azhar Ali is gone. Edged straight to Rory Burns who makes no mistake and Anderson has his second wicket. Azhar gone for 20.
Anderson and Broad are bowling well in tandem here post lunch and both the Pakistan batsmen, Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, are negotiating the bowling so far. It's not been the most comfortable phase though. Pakistan 72/1.
It's raining and the players are forced off 10 minutes before the Lunch break. Pakistan will be happy with what they have so far at 62/1 with Azhar and Abid Ali in the middle. England though will be disappointed with the flurry of dropped catches in the first session.
INJURY! Abid Ali is hit on the unmentionables by a Chris Woakes delivery, and the physio runs out. Lots of smiles around, but it's a painful blow! Pakistan 44-1. He's good to bat on.
Dropped! Abid Ali gets another life. Chris Woakes gets the edge, Rory Burns at second slip drops a sitter. It bounces out but he cannot hold on.
Lucky escape for Azhar Ali. The ball goes through his pad, hits the stumps but the bails don't fall off! The ball went very slowly to the bail.
Chris Woakes the unlucky bowler.
Dropped! Dom Sibley drops Abid Ali. Broad gets the edge, it flies to third slip but Sibley cannot hold on. How costly is that going to be?
22:12 (IST)
There was a brief period when the rain stopped, but the covers are back on and it's not looking good at all. Big chance we won't get any more play tonight.
21:34 (IST)
Some bad news here with the rain. Players trudge off once again as the covers are out quickly. Pakistan 126/5.
21:28 (IST)
Babar and Mohammad Rizwan are in the middle and looking to rebuild after England struck some telling blows after the restart. Big task on their hands as the opposition bowlers are looking dangerous in helpful conditions. Broad and Woakes bowling in tandem with a full slip cordon. Pakistan are 126/5.
21:20 (IST)
OUT! Another wicket for England as Chris Woakes has ensured Fawad Alam's comeback is one that he will not want to remember. Traps him LBW for 0. Pakistan are 120/5.
21:11 (IST)
OUT! Broad has got into the act too and has Asad Shafiq caught in the slips by Dom Bess for 5. Pakistan 117/4 with Babar Azam in the middle.
21:07 (IST)
Seven runs from the Sam Curran over for Pakistan which will help ease the pressure after a brilliant over by Stuart Broad where Babar Azam had a fair bit of difficulty picking the movement. Pakistan 133/3.
20:59 (IST)
Here's another look at the dismissal of Abid Ali
20:54 (IST)
Both Anderson and Curran are really getting the ball to talk here against Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq with some good shape. There's understandably some help from the conditions after the downpour. Pakistan are 104/3 and looking to rebuild.
20:48 (IST)
OUT! Sam Curran's struck for England. He's got Abid Ali for 60, takes the outside edge and Rory Burns at second slip makes no mistake. Pakistan 102/3.
20:44 (IST)
Babar Azam's getting a move on now!
20:34 (IST)
The players have taken the field after a long rain delay and Abid Ali has picked off a couple of runs to complete his fifty! We are in for a long final session today.
20:04 (IST)
So the news coming in is that they are preparing to start at 4pm local time which is half an hour from now. The rains have stopped but it all depends on the lights and it's pretty dark.
19:33 (IST)
An inspection has been scheduled for 3:15pm local time, that's 7:45pm IST. Stay tuned!
18:54 (IST)
Rain! And this is not good news at all. The big cloud has made it's way over uninvited and the players have been forced off for another break. One gets the feeling this is going to much longer a stoppage than the previous one a short while ago. Pakistan are 85/2.
18:41 (IST)
It's not looking too good!
18:39 (IST)
OUT! England have struck here after Lunch and the captain Azhar Ali is gone. Edged straight to Rory Burns who makes no mistake and Anderson has his second wicket. Azhar gone for 20.
18:29 (IST)
Anderson and Broad are bowling well in tandem here post lunch and both the Pakistan batsmen, Abid Ali and Azhar Ali, are negotiating the bowling so far. It's not been the most comfortable phase though. Pakistan 72/1.
18:15 (IST)
After a flurry of dots and a few play and misses from the batsmen, Abid plays one with soft hands down to third man for a boundary. First one of the session. Pakistan 67/1.
18:06 (IST)
The rain's stopped and the players are back out in the middle for the post lunch session. Can England make up for the dropped catches or will Pakistan make them pay?
17:20 (IST)
It's raining and the players are forced off 10 minutes before the Lunch break. Pakistan will be happy with what they have so far at 62/1 with Azhar and Abid Ali in the middle. England though will be disappointed with the flurry of dropped catches in the first session.
17:05 (IST)
Four! Anderson brings the length back a little and Azhar Ali is quick to pounce on it, punches it through the point region for a boundary. That's the half century partnership between them. Pakistan 56/1.
16:50 (IST)
INJURY! Abid Ali is hit on the unmentionables by a Chris Woakes delivery, and the physio runs out. Lots of smiles around, but it's a painful blow! Pakistan 44-1. He's good to bat on.
16:29 (IST)
Dropped! Abid Ali gets another life. Chris Woakes gets the edge, Rory Burns at second slip drops a sitter. It bounces out but he cannot hold on.
16:22 (IST)
Lucky escape for Azhar Ali. The ball goes through his pad, hits the stumps but the bails don't fall off! The ball went very slowly to the bail.
Chris Woakes the unlucky bowler.
16:15 (IST)
A bowling change as Sam Curran comes into the attack after 10 overs. Pakistan 25/1.
16:07 (IST)
A small little partnership building, even as Broad and Anderson go about their business. Abid Ali has had a few nervous moments so far.
15:48 (IST)
Dropped! Dom Sibley drops Abid Ali. Broad gets the edge, it flies to third slip but Sibley cannot hold on. How costly is that going to be?
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings