2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Pakistan 2020 Highlights, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 1, Eng vs Pak latest updates: And it's official. Play called off for the day. So, yet another start-stop day. Pakistan still batting at 223 for 9. Let's hope for better weather over the remaining three days of the game.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 14, 2020, 11:04 PM IST

Pakistan vs England (TEST)

STUMPS

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 August, 2020

Pakistan
Ist INN

223/9

(86.0) RR 2.59

Pakistan Pakistan Captain
v/s
England England Captain
England

  • 23:02 (IST)

    And it's official. Play called off for the day. So, yet another start-stop day. Pakistan still batting at 223 for 9. Let's hope for better weather over the remaining three days of the game.

  • 22:45 (IST)

    Not official, but it's unlikely there'll be any further play today.

  • 21:17 (IST)

    And bad light stops play again. The players are having a word with the officials. Even Pakistan want to continue, I'd reckon, as they want to bowl in these conditions. The pacers are already choosing new balls!

  • 21:11 (IST)

    Back for the third session, and we have a review. Mohammad Abbas is given out lbw to Stuart Broad but he stays out. He's gone for 2, Pakistan 215 for 9.

  • 20:38 (IST)

    Fifty for Rizwan. It has been a fine knock from the keeper. He is adding some valuable runs with the lower order with some sensible batting. He dabs this square on the off-side and immediately calls for two, the throw goes to Abbas' end and he makes it in before Broad could remove the bails

  • 20:11 (IST)

    Four! Good length ball outside off, Rizwan drives on the rise and pierces the gap between cover and mid-off, the shot was well timed as it beat a chasing Anderson

  • 19:49 (IST)

    OUT! Miscimmunication between Rizwan and Shaheen and the young bowler pays for it with his wicket. He was stranded mid-pitch and England run him out. Pakistan now 176/8. 

  • 19:20 (IST)

    OUT! Yasir Shah's is gone for 5, edges to the keeper as he tries to drive Anderson away. Pakistan are 171/7 with the fast bowlers to come into bat now. 

  • 18:59 (IST)

    OUT! Babar Azam is squared by a peach from Broad and he edges it to Jos Buttler who makes no mistake. Pakistan are 158/6 and England will look to run through the tail now. 

  • 18:02 (IST)

    A wicketless session. 15.2 overs, 29 runs in the brief passage of play. Pakistan will be pleased. They're now 155 for 5 with Babar Azam approaching a half-century.

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Anderson and Woakes, the latter in particular, getting lots of bounce off the pitch. Pakistan have done well so far today.

  • 17:01 (IST)

    And play resumes, Chris Woakes with the ball, to Mohammad Rizwan. Conditions overcast, so it's going to be tough for the batsmen. Can Babar Azam do something special?

  • 16:30 (IST)

    Assuming no more rain, play set to start at 5pm IST, with lunch at 6pm IST.

  • 16:12 (IST)

    There's going to be an inspection at 11.50 local time, which isn't too far from now. The covers are off, so fingers crossed there will be some play soon.

  • 15:32 (IST)

    We should have started by now, but we haven't. So it's official - rain and wet outfield has delayed start. The pitch is under covers.

23:02 (IST)

And it's official. Play called off for the day. So, yet another start-stop day. Pakistan still batting at 223 for 9. Let's hope for better weather over the remaining three days of the game.

22:45 (IST)

Not official, but it's unlikely there'll be any further play today.

21:17 (IST)

And bad light stops play again. The players are having a word with the officials. Even Pakistan want to continue, I'd reckon, as they want to bowl in these conditions. The pacers are already choosing new balls!

 

 For the moment, though, there's a break.

21:11 (IST)

Back for the third session, and we have a review. Mohammad Abbas is given out lbw to Stuart Broad but he stays out. He's gone for 2, Pakistan 215 for 9.

20:44 (IST)

The light meters are out and the players are going off again due to bad light. Plenty of dark clouds all around and Pakistan have moved on to 215/8 in difficult conditions. Rizwan is unbeaten on 53. 

20:38 (IST)

Fifty for Rizwan. It has been a fine knock from the keeper. He is adding some valuable runs with the lower order with some sensible batting. He dabs this square on the off-side and immediately calls for two, the throw goes to Abbas' end and he makes it in before Broad could remove the bails

20:34 (IST)

Rizwan battling along with Mohammad Abbas at the other end. Pakistan inch closer to tea with the score at 208/8. 

20:21 (IST)

Four! Lack of control from Woakes and the seam movement from the new ball takes further away from the keeper. Pakistan are 202/8. 

20:19 (IST)

80 overs down and Pakistan 198/8. England are taking the second new ball and Root will want to have the innings wrapped up as soon as possible. 

20:11 (IST)

Four! Good length ball outside off, Rizwan drives on the rise and pierces the gap between cover and mid-off, the shot was well timed as it beat a chasing Anderson

20:07 (IST)

Couple of good shots, first a cut through the point region and then guides another one to third man for a boundary. Pakistan are 192/8 with Rizwan taking charge here. 

20:00 (IST)

Four overs to the second new ball and Rizwan's looking to find a few big hits. He swatted one away to square-leg for a boundary to take the score to 180/8. How many more can he add?

19:49 (IST)

OUT! Miscimmunication between Rizwan and Shaheen and the young bowler pays for it with his wicket. He was stranded mid-pitch and England run him out. Pakistan now 176/8. 

19:45 (IST)

Close for Rizwan as it just falls short of Joe Root in the slips. That took a while to check, well done to the umpire upstairs and England for being honest. Pakistan trudge along to 176/7. 

19:29 (IST)

Shaheen Afridi and Rizwan holding out here against Anderson and Broad and looking to take Pakistan to 200. They're 173/7 at the moment.

19:20 (IST)

OUT! Yasir Shah's is gone for 5, edges to the keeper as he tries to drive Anderson away. Pakistan are 171/7 with the fast bowlers to come into bat now. 

19:15 (IST)

Wide half-volley from Broad to Yasir Shah's who's driven it away promptly for a boundary. Broad however gets one to nip back sharply and squares up the batsman. Pakistan 170/6. 

19:13 (IST)

Yasir Shah and Rizwan in the middle against a confident Broad and Anderson. Both bowlers asking plenty of questions but the two batsmen have kept the scoreboard ticking. Pakistan 166/6.

19:02 (IST)

Pakistan fans look away! 

18:59 (IST)

OUT! Babar Azam is squared by a peach from Broad and he edges it to Jos Buttler who makes no mistake. Pakistan are 158/6 and England will look to run through the tail now. 

18:53 (IST)

Steady start as expected from Babar Azam against Broad and Anderson post Lunch. He's played and missed one but has had no bother otherwise. Showing off the class and the ability to pick the length early quite well! 

18:42 (IST)

We're back after the Lunch break and Babar Azam (45) with Mohammad Rizwan (12) will look to keep England at bay! And all the players will hope for no more rain delays. Stuart Broad to take the first over.

18:02 (IST)

A wicketless session. 15.2 overs, 29 runs in the brief passage of play. Pakistan will be pleased. They're now 155 for 5 with Babar Azam approaching a half-century.

17:29 (IST)

Anderson and Woakes, the latter in particular, getting lots of bounce off the pitch. Pakistan have done well so far today.

17:10 (IST)

Good positive start this for Pakistan. Babar Azam is keeping them ticking. They should aim to get to 200 first.

17:01 (IST)

And play resumes, Chris Woakes with the ball, to Mohammad Rizwan. Conditions overcast, so it's going to be tough for the batsmen. Can Babar Azam do something special?

16:30 (IST)

Assuming no more rain, play set to start at 5pm IST, with lunch at 6pm IST.

16:12 (IST)

There's going to be an inspection at 11.50 local time, which isn't too far from now. The covers are off, so fingers crossed there will be some play soon.

15:32 (IST)

We should have started by now, but we haven't. So it's official - rain and wet outfield has delayed start. The pitch is under covers.

England vs Pakistan 2020 Highlights, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan 1st Test in Southampton Latest Updates: And it's official. Play called off for the day. So, yet another start-stop day. Pakistan still batting at 223 for 9. Let's hope for better weather over the remaining three days of the game.

DAY 1 REVIEW: England Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a half-century but England’s seam bowlers used the muggy conditions to their advantage to restrict the tourists to 126 for five at the close of a rain-hit opening day of the second test at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. The tourists chose to bat first and were fortunate not to lose more wickets as the bounce, movement off the seam and swing through the air in hot, overcast conditions was perfectly suited to England’s experienced seam attack. Babar Azam (25 not out) and Mohammad Rizwan (4 not out) will resume on the second morning, seeking to rescue the innings in their bid to rebound from a three-wicket loss in the first test.

Abid (60) was twice dropped at second slip as he rode his luck, before finally being snatched by Rory Burns in that position off the bowling of left-arm seamer Sam Curran, who came into the England side in the place of Jofra Archer. Burns also caught visiting captain Azhar Ali (20) from the bowling of James Anderson (2-35), who had earlier trapped centurion from the first test, Shan Masood (1), leg before wicket. The slip-catching practice continued as Asad Shafiq (5) was well taken low down by Dom Sibley off Stuart Broad.

Batsman Fawad Alam (0) had waited almost 11 years since his previous test innings, but lasted only four balls before Chris Woakes made it a return to forget with another lbw decision that was given on review by the television umpire. Pakistan were saved further loss of wickets with the conditions firmly in favour of the bowlers when the players left the field after more rain with only 45.4 overs bowled in the day. This time it was for good as lightening lit up the gloomy evening sky. England had earlier recalled batsman Zac Crawley for all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has withdrawn from the remainder of the three-match series for personal reasons.

England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, James Bracey, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (C), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.

