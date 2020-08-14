England vs Pakistan 2020 Highlights, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened
22:45 (IST)
Not official, but it's unlikely there'll be any further play today.
21:17 (IST)
And bad light stops play again. The players are having a word with the officials. Even Pakistan want to continue, I'd reckon, as they want to bowl in these conditions. The pacers are already choosing new balls!
21:11 (IST)
Back for the third session, and we have a review. Mohammad Abbas is given out lbw to Stuart Broad but he stays out. He's gone for 2, Pakistan 215 for 9.
20:38 (IST)
Fifty for Rizwan. It has been a fine knock from the keeper. He is adding some valuable runs with the lower order with some sensible batting. He dabs this square on the off-side and immediately calls for two, the throw goes to Abbas' end and he makes it in before Broad could remove the bails
20:11 (IST)
Four! Good length ball outside off, Rizwan drives on the rise and pierces the gap between cover and mid-off, the shot was well timed as it beat a chasing Anderson
19:49 (IST)
OUT! Miscimmunication between Rizwan and Shaheen and the young bowler pays for it with his wicket. He was stranded mid-pitch and England run him out. Pakistan now 176/8.
19:20 (IST)
OUT! Yasir Shah's is gone for 5, edges to the keeper as he tries to drive Anderson away. Pakistan are 171/7 with the fast bowlers to come into bat now.
18:59 (IST)
OUT! Babar Azam is squared by a peach from Broad and he edges it to Jos Buttler who makes no mistake. Pakistan are 158/6 and England will look to run through the tail now.
18:02 (IST)
A wicketless session. 15.2 overs, 29 runs in the brief passage of play. Pakistan will be pleased. They're now 155 for 5 with Babar Azam approaching a half-century.
17:29 (IST)
Anderson and Woakes, the latter in particular, getting lots of bounce off the pitch. Pakistan have done well so far today.
17:01 (IST)
And play resumes, Chris Woakes with the ball, to Mohammad Rizwan. Conditions overcast, so it's going to be tough for the batsmen. Can Babar Azam do something special?
16:30 (IST)
Assuming no more rain, play set to start at 5pm IST, with lunch at 6pm IST.
16:12 (IST)
There's going to be an inspection at 11.50 local time, which isn't too far from now. The covers are off, so fingers crossed there will be some play soon.
15:32 (IST)
We should have started by now, but we haven't. So it's official - rain and wet outfield has delayed start. The pitch is under covers.
23:02 (IST)
For the moment, though, there's a break.
20:44 (IST)
The light meters are out and the players are going off again due to bad light. Plenty of dark clouds all around and Pakistan have moved on to 215/8 in difficult conditions. Rizwan is unbeaten on 53.
The last 10 Tests Pakistan have played in England, Rizwan is the only wicket-keeper batsman to score a 50. #EngvPak
Fifty for Rizwan. It has been a fine knock from the keeper. He is adding some valuable runs with the lower order with some sensible batting. He dabs this square on the off-side and immediately calls for two, the throw goes to Abbas' end and he makes it in before Broad could remove the bails
20:34 (IST)
Rizwan battling along with Mohammad Abbas at the other end. Pakistan inch closer to tea with the score at 208/8.
20:21 (IST)
Four! Lack of control from Woakes and the seam movement from the new ball takes further away from the keeper. Pakistan are 202/8.
20:19 (IST)
80 overs down and Pakistan 198/8. England are taking the second new ball and Root will want to have the innings wrapped up as soon as possible.
20:11 (IST)
Four! Good length ball outside off, Rizwan drives on the rise and pierces the gap between cover and mid-off, the shot was well timed as it beat a chasing Anderson
20:07 (IST)
Couple of good shots, first a cut through the point region and then guides another one to third man for a boundary. Pakistan are 192/8 with Rizwan taking charge here.
20:00 (IST)
Four overs to the second new ball and Rizwan's looking to find a few big hits. He swatted one away to square-leg for a boundary to take the score to 180/8. How many more can he add?
19:49 (IST)
OUT! Miscimmunication between Rizwan and Shaheen and the young bowler pays for it with his wicket. He was stranded mid-pitch and England run him out. Pakistan now 176/8.
19:45 (IST)
Close for Rizwan as it just falls short of Joe Root in the slips. That took a while to check, well done to the umpire upstairs and England for being honest. Pakistan trudge along to 176/7.
19:29 (IST)
Shaheen Afridi and Rizwan holding out here against Anderson and Broad and looking to take Pakistan to 200. They're 173/7 at the moment.
19:20 (IST)
OUT! Yasir Shah's is gone for 5, edges to the keeper as he tries to drive Anderson away. Pakistan are 171/7 with the fast bowlers to come into bat now.
19:15 (IST)
Wide half-volley from Broad to Yasir Shah's who's driven it away promptly for a boundary. Broad however gets one to nip back sharply and squares up the batsman. Pakistan 170/6.
19:13 (IST)
Yasir Shah and Rizwan in the middle against a confident Broad and Anderson. Both bowlers asking plenty of questions but the two batsmen have kept the scoreboard ticking. Pakistan 166/6.
OUT! Babar Azam is squared by a peach from Broad and he edges it to Jos Buttler who makes no mistake. Pakistan are 158/6 and England will look to run through the tail now.
18:53 (IST)
Steady start as expected from Babar Azam against Broad and Anderson post Lunch. He's played and missed one but has had no bother otherwise. Showing off the class and the ability to pick the length early quite well!
18:42 (IST)
We're back after the Lunch break and Babar Azam (45) with Mohammad Rizwan (12) will look to keep England at bay! And all the players will hope for no more rain delays. Stuart Broad to take the first over.
18:02 (IST)
A wicketless session. 15.2 overs, 29 runs in the brief passage of play. Pakistan will be pleased. They're now 155 for 5 with Babar Azam approaching a half-century.
17:29 (IST)
Anderson and Woakes, the latter in particular, getting lots of bounce off the pitch. Pakistan have done well so far today.
17:10 (IST)
Good positive start this for Pakistan. Babar Azam is keeping them ticking. They should aim to get to 200 first.
17:01 (IST)
And play resumes, Chris Woakes with the ball, to Mohammad Rizwan. Conditions overcast, so it's going to be tough for the batsmen. Can Babar Azam do something special?
16:30 (IST)
Assuming no more rain, play set to start at 5pm IST, with lunch at 6pm IST.
16:12 (IST)
There's going to be an inspection at 11.50 local time, which isn't too far from now. The covers are off, so fingers crossed there will be some play soon.
15:32 (IST)
We should have started by now, but we haven't. So it's official - rain and wet outfield has delayed start. The pitch is under covers.
Pakistan vs England (TEST)
STUMPS
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 August, 2020
Pakistan
223/9
(86.0) RR 2.59
England
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
For the moment, though, there's a break.
20:44 (IST)
The light meters are out and the players are going off again due to bad light. Plenty of dark clouds all around and Pakistan have moved on to 215/8 in difficult conditions. Rizwan is unbeaten on 53.
19:02 (IST)
Pakistan fans look away!
