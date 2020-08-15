England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 3 Highlights: As It Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 3, Eng vs Pak latest updates: And the inevitable happened: stumps has been called. A whole day washed out due to the incessant rain in earlier in the day. We can only hope tomorrow will be better. Till then, goodbye!
17:03 (IST)
There is a steady drizzle at the moment. Just when the light was getting a tad better. Safe to assume that the first session is probably done and dusted. Not official yet but seems obvious. The way things are going, we could be fortunate to have play even in the next session.
15:25 (IST)
RAIN DELAY: The start of play has once again be delayed due to rain. Hopefully the play will start soon.
14:57 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and England. Pakistan made a good comeback in the match and added 97 runs for the loss of four wickets on a tough pitch, with Mohammad Riazwan scoring a 60 not out. They would like to add another 25 runs here..
22:01 (IST)
21:35 (IST)
There is another inspection scheduled for 5:15 PM local time (9:45 PM IST) but at the rate at which this is going, the day being called off seems the likeliest course of action.
21:08 (IST)
There is no rain any more but the outfield remains wet and the light is seemingly getting worse now. Any chances of play today look slim.
20:09 (IST)
So the rain has stopped for now but the light remains an issue as of now. Seems unlikely we will get play for a while at least.
19:17 (IST)
Nothing new to update, unfortunately. The covers are very much in place and it doesn't seem like we're getting any play any time soon.
18:44 (IST)
At this rate the best we can hope for would be a curtailed day. However, the rain hasn't yet stopped and so the frustration continues on for fans and players alike.
18:15 (IST)
Not much has changed in terms of conditions in Southampton. We continue to wait for some good news.
17:40 (IST)
The 50-year-old Inzaman, who scored 8830 runs in 120 Tests and 11739 runs in 378 ODIs, said only an aggressive brand of cricket can help Pakistan outwit England at home.
"I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, in order to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test," he said.
17:03 (IST)
16:32 (IST)
"I feel like if we'd taken a couple more chances and been a bit more ruthless with the ball, we could have bowled Pakistan out a bit cheaper," Broad told the BBC. "We've controlled the rate really nicely, we just need to make sure we get this wicket early tomorrow to make sure we don't undo a lot of the hard work we've done.
"We're actually a little bit disappointed that we haven't bowled Pakistan out already - we've created enough chances, and the ball has certainly done enough, but we haven't managed to hold onto those chances or strike when we needed to as a bowling attack."
16:01 (IST)
Inzamam is not happy!
News coming in is not very good as James Anderson and Stuart Broad are headed back to the hotel and the light is worse than yesterday.
15:39 (IST)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the use of pink ball in Test matches could help in avoiding play being lost to bad light."It's a terrible look for the game. The more I watch this, particularly in England, the pink ball could be the solution - just play with it all the time," said Vaughan, who has featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England. Vaughan, who has captained England in 51 Tests, said: "It's been a summer where I've seen the light being taken more than any other summer I can remember. In a summer where the game desperately needs cricket to be on, it just doesn't make sense."Those that are paid the big cheques for the broadcast have got to step up and say to the ICC 'this isn't good enough -you've got to come up with a solution that allows the game to be played in conditions like these'."
15:35 (IST)
Plenty of clouds around in Southampton today morning which means both teams might just look at the points table and points for a draw. 13 points for a draw to both sides.
We look back at some of India’s Cricketing Milestones since it achieved Independence on 15th August, 1947
"It has been frustrating for us - it feels like we've been in the field for a long time," he said. "But after losing the toss and getting Pakistan 200-odd for 9, we're in a decent position. When we get the next wicket, it's important we focus, and try to go past Pakistan's score to put ourselves in a winning position.
15:07 (IST)
"We're actually a little bit disappointed that we haven't bowled Pakistan out already - we've created enough chances, and the ball has certainly done enough, but we haven't managed to hold onto those chances or strike when we needed to as a bowling attack." "[The ball] has done a little bit too much" But the bowler still maintains that England are in a good position.
15:03 (IST)
England pacer Stuart Broad is a touch disappointed for not being able to dismiss Pakistan on day 2 of the second Test. Pakistan added 97 runs for the loss of four wickets on the day, with Mohammad Rizwan making a half-century. "I feel like if we'd taken a couple more chances and been a bit more ruthless with the ball, we could have bowled Pakistan out a bit cheaper," Broad told the BBC. "We've controlled the rate really nicely, we just need to make sure we get this wicket early tomorrow to make sure we don't undo a lot of the hard work we've done.
14:57 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the third day of the second Test between Pakistan and England. Pakistan made a good comeback in the match and added 97 runs for the loss of four wickets on a tough pitch, with Mohammad Riazwan scoring a 60 not out. They would like to add another 25 runs here..
21:35 (IST)
There is another inspection scheduled for 5:15 PM local time (9:45 PM IST) but at the rate at which this is going, the day being called off seems the likeliest course of action.
21:08 (IST)
There is no rain any more but the outfield remains wet and the light is seemingly getting worse now. Any chances of play today look slim.
20:09 (IST)
So the rain has stopped for now but the light remains an issue as of now. Seems unlikely we will get play for a while at least.
19:17 (IST)
Nothing new to update, unfortunately. The covers are very much in place and it doesn't seem like we're getting any play any time soon.
18:44 (IST)
At this rate the best we can hope for would be a curtailed day. However, the rain hasn't yet stopped and so the frustration continues on for fans and players alike.
18:15 (IST)
Not much has changed in terms of conditions in Southampton. We continue to wait for some good news.
17:40 (IST)
The 50-year-old Inzaman, who scored 8830 runs in 120 Tests and 11739 runs in 378 ODIs, said only an aggressive brand of cricket can help Pakistan outwit England at home.
"I request the batsmen and team management to play aggressive cricket, in order to beat England. Otherwise, we will be depending on rain to save us in this Test," he said.
16:32 (IST)
"I feel like if we'd taken a couple more chances and been a bit more ruthless with the ball, we could have bowled Pakistan out a bit cheaper," Broad told the BBC. "We've controlled the rate really nicely, we just need to make sure we get this wicket early tomorrow to make sure we don't undo a lot of the hard work we've done.
"We're actually a little bit disappointed that we haven't bowled Pakistan out already - we've created enough chances, and the ball has certainly done enough, but we haven't managed to hold onto those chances or strike when we needed to as a bowling attack."
16:01 (IST)
Inzamam is not happy!
News coming in is not very good as James Anderson and Stuart Broad are headed back to the hotel and the light is worse than yesterday.
15:39 (IST)
Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes the use of pink ball in Test matches could help in avoiding play being lost to bad light."It's a terrible look for the game. The more I watch this, particularly in England, the pink ball could be the solution - just play with it all the time," said Vaughan, who has featured in 82 Tests and 86 ODIs for England. Vaughan, who has captained England in 51 Tests, said: "It's been a summer where I've seen the light being taken more than any other summer I can remember. In a summer where the game desperately needs cricket to be on, it just doesn't make sense."Those that are paid the big cheques for the broadcast have got to step up and say to the ICC 'this isn't good enough -you've got to come up with a solution that allows the game to be played in conditions like these'."
15:35 (IST)
Plenty of clouds around in Southampton today morning which means both teams might just look at the points table and points for a draw. 13 points for a draw to both sides.
"It has been frustrating for us - it feels like we've been in the field for a long time," he said. "But after losing the toss and getting Pakistan 200-odd for 9, we're in a decent position. When we get the next wicket, it's important we focus, and try to go past Pakistan's score to put ourselves in a winning position.
