England vs Pakistan 2020, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 4, Highlights: As It Happened

20:34 (IST)

And it's stumps already. Day 4 ended even earlier than Day 3 and that is despite the fact that there was actually some play today. This is frustrating for both fans and players alike. Hopefully Day 5 won't be washed out too! 

19:32 (IST)

The weather in Southampton hasn't improved at all and so there's no chance of any play happening soon. 

18:33 (IST)

Nothing much to say even now. The rain has yet to stop and so any chance of play starting any time soon seems unlikely. 

18:02 (IST)

Under normal circumstances, play would be beginning in less than 10 minutes time after the lunch break. However, the rain has yet to stop and play doesn't seem likely for a while at least. 

17:03 (IST)

The light rain has turned heavier and the entire square at Southampton has now been covered. Looks like we are in for another long wait. 

16:33 (IST)

And... the rain is back again. That's exactly what the Pakistan players did not want. They started well and would have backed themselves to do more damage. But it wasn't meant to be for now. 

16:09 (IST)

OUT! Afridi gets the wicket of Burns in the first over itself! Wonderful ball that pins Burns back and forces him to play at a ball that swung away ever so slightly and the edge flies to Shafiq at slip. 

16:05 (IST)

Shaheen Shah Afridi will open the bowling for Pakistan. England openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley are out in the middle, with the former set to take strike. Can Pakistan get some early wickets? 

15:55 (IST)

OUT! Rizwan holes out to Zak Crawley at cover and Pakistan are all out for 236. That is a decent score considering they were looking unlikely to even surpass 200 at one point. Still, England will back themselves to get a decent first innings lead. 

15:52 (IST)

FOUR! Rizwan has been looking to go for the jugular all morning and finally connects well with one. These are useful runs for the visitors and all it does is frustrate England. 

15:32 (IST)

Bit of a delay getting play started due to Anderson needing some sawdust to mark his run-up but we are now underway. And we all will pray that the rain stays away! 

15:19 (IST)

The former England captain did give Rizwan the due credit for battling it hard but slammed the England bowlers for departing from their original plan of hitting the good length. “Well played to him but he would have enjoyed the fact England departed from the plans that had served them so well, especially after lunch, when they made a slight adjustment and bowled fuller with predictable results,” Hussain added.

15:12 (IST)

Hussain said it was England’s decision to go short at the Pakistan lower order that helped them get past the 200-run mark. “So why did England have five men on the boundary and why did they start trying to bowl short and employ cunning plans when all they needed to do was keep aiming for the top of off-stump?” he added.

15:05 (IST)

“There really was no need to do anything differently. If they had carried on as before, bowling the accurate lines and lengths that had reduced Pakistan to 176 for eight, they would have bowled them out for well under 200. It wasn’t as if they were bowling to Virat Kohli or Steve Smith, guys who routinely bat well with the lower order. This was Mohammad Rizwan we’re talking about — a Test novice with one half-century before this, trying to make his way in English conditions,” Hussain wrote for Daily Mail.

14:56 (IST)

Former England captain Nasser Hussain lashed out at England captain Joe Root’s tactics against Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan on Day 2 of the second Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. According to Hussain, England bowled to Rizwan, who was unbeaten at 60 at stumps on Day 2 guiding Pakistan to 223 for 9, as if he was a Virat Kohli or a Steve Smith.

14:51 (IST)

After the rain washed out day 3 of the second Test between England at Pakistan, both -- players and fans would be hoping for some play today. But the forecast doesn't look very encouraging today as well. There are predictions of rain throughout the day. 

DAY 3 REVIEW: Rain meant there was no play at all on the third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Southampton on Saturday in a match already plagued by stoppages for bad weather. Play should have resumed at 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT) but light rain meant the pitch and square remained fully covered, with the floodlights then on full beam. Had the players been on the field, play may well have continued given the rain was only of the spitting kind.

But, with no spectators present in a series being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus, the floodlights were then switched off in a clear indication the umpires had decided there would not be any action before lunch. The officials held three inspections in the afternoon before, with rain now coming down harder onto Hampshire's Ageas Bowl headquarters, they abandoned play for the day at 5.16 pm (1616 GMT) without a ball having been bowled. Pakistan, 1-0 down in a three-match series, will resume Sunday on 223-9 in their first innings.

Mohammad Rizwan batted with huge skill and resolve in overcast, swing-friendly conditions, to be 60 not out at the end of a second day where only 40 overs' play took place. In partnership with dogged tailender Mohammad Abbas (two off 20 balls), the wicketkeeper took Pakistan past 200 in a ninth-wicket after they had come together with the tourists struggling at 176-8. This was Rizwan's second fifty in eight career Tests following his 95 against Australia in Brisbane in November. Pakistan were also indebted to opener Abid Ali (60) and Babar Azam (47) for painstaking innings when the conditions were stacked against the batsmen. Meanwhile in-form paceman Stuart Broad became the first England bowler since off-spinner Graeme Swann 11 years ago to take at least three wickets in seven consecutive Test innings thanks to a return of 3-56 in 25 overs.

Broad has taken 25 wickets in four Test so far this season at a miserly average of 12.88. Victory in this match will see England secure their first series win over Paksitan.

