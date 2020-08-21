England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd Test Match at Southampton, Day 1 Highlights: As It Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: Crawley crosses the 150-run mark now and he's looked superb all afternoon. Buttler, whose place in the Test team has come under some scrutiny previously, has also done well with the bat so far in this innings. Pakistan need a breakthrough, and fast.
It is stumps at Day 1 and today belonged to the hosts thanks to Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler. The former's maiden Test ton was beautifully made whereas Buttler made a useful contribution when the hosts were under a bit of pressure. Pakistan will want to put the day behind them.
22:19 (IST)
Pakistan take the new ball but the first over with it is a poor one and England have crossed the 300-run mark. Buttler and Crawley look unstoppable in current form.
21:37 (IST)
FOUR! Crawley has put on quite a clinic today with his strokeplay and this one is as special. A tad full from Afridi and there is width as well, Crawley just leans into the drive and caresses it through the covers.
21:35 (IST)
Fifty! Buttler picks Yasir off his pads for a couple down the deep square leg fielder. That's another fifty for him. Fantastic support for Crawley here. England 239/4.
21:21 (IST)
SIX and Four! Buttler's had enough of waiting around and he's really taken Yasir to the cleaners here. Six again back over the bowlers head before he creams the final delivery through long off for four. 16 of the over. England 229/4.
21:18 (IST)
SIX! Just can't keep Buttler quiet for too long. He did fancy his chances in the previous over of Yasir but didn't succeed. Goes for it again by dancing out of his crease and nicely meets the pitch. England 219/4
20:39 (IST)
100! Crawley knocks it through the covers off Abbas of the first over to complete his century! Huge performance from the young man in Southampton. He's grinning away and rightfully.
20:13 (IST)
Tea! Crawley goes into the break three short of his first Test century. England are 184/4 and will look to power on in the final session. Good contest between bat and ball in both the sessions so far.
19:17 (IST)
Four! Abbas strays on to the pads of Crawley, who has turned it away for a boundary. He's batting on 73 and England are 137/4 with Jos Buttler in the middle too.
19:03 (IST)
OUT! Pakistan are tightening the screws here with Yasir Shah going through the gates of Ollie Pope (3). Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it.Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it. England 127/4.
18:47 (IST)
OUT! Naseem Shah with an absolute peach of a delivery, swinging away from Root and takes the edge through to Rizwan. Root is gone for 29 and England are 114/3.
18:30 (IST)
Four! Cracking square cut from Root, wide outside off and a good height. Can't bowl there to the England captain. 100 up for the hosts for the loss of 2 wickets.
22:59 (IST)
It is stumps at Day 1 and today belonged to the hosts thanks to Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler. The former's maiden Test ton was beautifully made whereas Buttler made a useful contribution when the hosts were under a bit of pressure. Pakistan will want to put the day behind them.
22:19 (IST)
Pakistan take the new ball but the first over with it is a poor one and England have crossed the 300-run mark. Buttler and Crawley look unstoppable in current form.
21:37 (IST)
FOUR! Crawley has put on quite a clinic today with his strokeplay and this one is as special. A tad full from Afridi and there is width as well, Crawley just leans into the drive and caresses it through the covers.
21:35 (IST)
Fifty! Buttler picks Yasir off his pads for a couple down the deep square leg fielder. That's another fifty for him. Fantastic support for Crawley here. England 239/4.
21:21 (IST)
SIX and Four! Buttler's had enough of waiting around and he's really taken Yasir to the cleaners here. Six again back over the bowlers head before he creams the final delivery through long off for four. 16 of the over. England 229/4.
21:18 (IST)
SIX! Just can't keep Buttler quiet for too long. He did fancy his chances in the previous over of Yasir but didn't succeed. Goes for it again by dancing out of his crease and nicely meets the pitch. England 219/4
20:39 (IST)
100! Crawley knocks it through the covers off Abbas of the first over to complete his century! Huge performance from the young man in Southampton. He's grinning away and rightfully.
20:13 (IST)
Tea! Crawley goes into the break three short of his first Test century. England are 184/4 and will look to power on in the final session. Good contest between bat and ball in both the sessions so far.
19:17 (IST)
Four! Abbas strays on to the pads of Crawley, who has turned it away for a boundary. He's batting on 73 and England are 137/4 with Jos Buttler in the middle too.
19:03 (IST)
OUT! Pakistan are tightening the screws here with Yasir Shah going through the gates of Ollie Pope (3). Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it.Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it. England 127/4.
18:47 (IST)
OUT! Naseem Shah with an absolute peach of a delivery, swinging away from Root and takes the edge through to Rizwan. Root is gone for 29 and England are 114/3.
18:30 (IST)
Four! Cracking square cut from Root, wide outside off and a good height. Can't bowl there to the England captain. 100 up for the hosts for the loss of 2 wickets.
22:59 (IST)
It is stumps at Day 1 and today belonged to the hosts thanks to Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler. The former's maiden Test ton was beautifully made whereas Buttler made a useful contribution when the hosts were under a bit of pressure. Pakistan will want to put the day behind them.
22:35 (IST)
It's been a case of new ball but same old issues for the Pakistan bowling unit. Very little has gone there way since Crawley and Buttler got set and not even a new ball has halted their momentum. They'll be anxiously waiting for stumps.
22:19 (IST)
Pakistan take the new ball but the first over with it is a poor one and England have crossed the 300-run mark. Buttler and Crawley look unstoppable in current form.
22:04 (IST)
Crawley crosses the 150-run mark now and he's looked superb all afternoon. Buttler, whose place in the Test team has come under some scrutiny previously, has also done well with the bat so far in this innings. Pakistan need a breakthrough, and fast.
21:50 (IST)
England's batsmen Crawley and Buttler have absolutely dominated the first hour of this final session of the day. There's six more overs before the second new ball is available and one can expect more attacking play, especially with Fawad Alam bowling. England are 259/4 at Drinks.
21:37 (IST)
FOUR! Crawley has put on quite a clinic today with his strokeplay and this one is as special. A tad full from Afridi and there is width as well, Crawley just leans into the drive and caresses it through the covers.
21:35 (IST)
Fifty! Buttler picks Yasir off his pads for a couple down the deep square leg fielder. That's another fifty for him. Fantastic support for Crawley here. England 239/4.
21:33 (IST)
Pakistan turn to Afridi and Buttler brings out yet another shot from the top drawer and drives it through the covers with aplomb! England 237/4 and looking to score fast before the second new ball comes into play.
21:21 (IST)
SIX and Four! Buttler's had enough of waiting around and he's really taken Yasir to the cleaners here. Six again back over the bowlers head before he creams the final delivery through long off for four. 16 of the over. England 229/4.
21:18 (IST)
SIX! Just can't keep Buttler quiet for too long. He did fancy his chances in the previous over of Yasir but didn't succeed. Goes for it again by dancing out of his crease and nicely meets the pitch. England 219/4
21:13 (IST)
All England and Crawley at the moment in Southampton.
Buttler and Crawley have settled in well in the final session and are shouldering arms to Yasir quite confidently now. England are 201/4 and would not want to lose more wickets as they attack Pakistan.
Bad line and over pitched from Naseem Shah to a well set Crawley, he promptly flicks it away for a boundary through the leg side. 20 odd overs to the second new ball.
20:39 (IST)
100! Crawley knocks it through the covers off Abbas of the first over to complete his century! Huge performance from the young man in Southampton. He's grinning away and rightfully.
20:37 (IST)
Back after Tea and all eyes on Zak Crawley as he looks to complete the century. It's bright and sunny.
20:13 (IST)
Tea! Crawley goes into the break three short of his first Test century. England are 184/4 and will look to power on in the final session. Good contest between bat and ball in both the sessions so far.
20:01 (IST)
Approaching Tea here with Crawley and Buttler leading the rebuilding process after a couple of wickets in the session earlier. England move onto 170/4.
19:47 (IST)
Crawley and Buttler pick off a boundary each of Yasir to move the score along to 161/4. The duo have done well to keep the scoreboard moving. England are 161/4.
19:29 (IST)
Buttler's smacked a couple of boundaries since coming in but is not looking very comfortable yet against Abbas and Yasir. Crawley at the other end continues to chip away towards a century. England 147/4 after 45 overs.
19:17 (IST)
Four! Abbas strays on to the pads of Crawley, who has turned it away for a boundary. He's batting on 73 and England are 137/4 with Jos Buttler in the middle too.
19:12 (IST)
Buttler however responds with a boundary through midwicket as Yasir allows him to pick the googly. England move to 133/4.
19:09 (IST)
Abbas come into the attack and keeps Crawley down at his end for Yasir to build some pressure on the new man Jos Buttler. Lot's of chatter around the new man.
19:03 (IST)
OUT! Pakistan are tightening the screws here with Yasir Shah going through the gates of Ollie Pope (3). Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it.Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it. England 127/4.
OUT! Naseem Shah with an absolute peach of a delivery, swinging away from Root and takes the edge through to Rizwan. Root is gone for 29 and England are 114/3.
18:45 (IST)
Yasir Shah's back into the attack now and he's allowed the batsmen to knock him around for a few runs. England making steady progress with the third wicket partnership moving closer to the 50-mark. England are 114/3.
18:30 (IST)
Four! Cracking square cut from Root, wide outside off and a good height. Can't bowl there to the England captain. 100 up for the hosts for the loss of 2 wickets.
18:27 (IST)
Absolutely fantastic bowling from Naseem and Abbas early on after lunch. They're asking questions outside the off stump and have a packed slip cordon to go with it. England 98/2.
18:14 (IST)
The players are back out of after the lunch break in rather windy conditions. England with Crawley and Root will look to build on as Pakistan hope to make more inroads.
England vs Pakistan 2020, 3rd Test Match at Southampton, Day 1 Highlights: As It Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: Crawley crosses the 150-run mark now and he's looked superb all afternoon. Buttler, whose place in the Test team has come under some scrutiny previously, has also done well with the bat so far in this innings. Pakistan need a breakthrough, and fast.
England vs Pakistan (TEST)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 August, 2020
England
583/8
(154.4) RR 3.77
Pakistan
273/10
(93.0) RR 2.94
187/4
(83.1) 2.25
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
It is stumps at Day 1 and today belonged to the hosts thanks to Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler. The former's maiden Test ton was beautifully made whereas Buttler made a useful contribution when the hosts were under a bit of pressure. Pakistan will want to put the day behind them.
Pakistan take the new ball but the first over with it is a poor one and England have crossed the 300-run mark. Buttler and Crawley look unstoppable in current form.
FOUR! Crawley has put on quite a clinic today with his strokeplay and this one is as special. A tad full from Afridi and there is width as well, Crawley just leans into the drive and caresses it through the covers.
Fifty! Buttler picks Yasir off his pads for a couple down the deep square leg fielder. That's another fifty for him. Fantastic support for Crawley here. England 239/4.
SIX and Four! Buttler's had enough of waiting around and he's really taken Yasir to the cleaners here. Six again back over the bowlers head before he creams the final delivery through long off for four. 16 of the over. England 229/4.
SIX! Just can't keep Buttler quiet for too long. He did fancy his chances in the previous over of Yasir but didn't succeed. Goes for it again by dancing out of his crease and nicely meets the pitch. England 219/4
100! Crawley knocks it through the covers off Abbas of the first over to complete his century! Huge performance from the young man in Southampton. He's grinning away and rightfully.
Tea! Crawley goes into the break three short of his first Test century. England are 184/4 and will look to power on in the final session. Good contest between bat and ball in both the sessions so far.
Four! Abbas strays on to the pads of Crawley, who has turned it away for a boundary. He's batting on 73 and England are 137/4 with Jos Buttler in the middle too.
OUT! Pakistan are tightening the screws here with Yasir Shah going through the gates of Ollie Pope (3). Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it.Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it. England 127/4.
OUT! Naseem Shah with an absolute peach of a delivery, swinging away from Root and takes the edge through to Rizwan. Root is gone for 29 and England are 114/3.
Four! Cracking square cut from Root, wide outside off and a good height. Can't bowl there to the England captain. 100 up for the hosts for the loss of 2 wickets.
22:59 (IST)
It is stumps at Day 1 and today belonged to the hosts thanks to Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler. The former's maiden Test ton was beautifully made whereas Buttler made a useful contribution when the hosts were under a bit of pressure. Pakistan will want to put the day behind them.
22:35 (IST)
It's been a case of new ball but same old issues for the Pakistan bowling unit. Very little has gone there way since Crawley and Buttler got set and not even a new ball has halted their momentum. They'll be anxiously waiting for stumps.
22:19 (IST)
Pakistan take the new ball but the first over with it is a poor one and England have crossed the 300-run mark. Buttler and Crawley look unstoppable in current form.
22:04 (IST)
Crawley crosses the 150-run mark now and he's looked superb all afternoon. Buttler, whose place in the Test team has come under some scrutiny previously, has also done well with the bat so far in this innings. Pakistan need a breakthrough, and fast.
21:50 (IST)
England's batsmen Crawley and Buttler have absolutely dominated the first hour of this final session of the day. There's six more overs before the second new ball is available and one can expect more attacking play, especially with Fawad Alam bowling. England are 259/4 at Drinks.
21:37 (IST)
FOUR! Crawley has put on quite a clinic today with his strokeplay and this one is as special. A tad full from Afridi and there is width as well, Crawley just leans into the drive and caresses it through the covers.
21:35 (IST)
Fifty! Buttler picks Yasir off his pads for a couple down the deep square leg fielder. That's another fifty for him. Fantastic support for Crawley here. England 239/4.
21:33 (IST)
Pakistan turn to Afridi and Buttler brings out yet another shot from the top drawer and drives it through the covers with aplomb! England 237/4 and looking to score fast before the second new ball comes into play.
21:21 (IST)
SIX and Four! Buttler's had enough of waiting around and he's really taken Yasir to the cleaners here. Six again back over the bowlers head before he creams the final delivery through long off for four. 16 of the over. England 229/4.
21:18 (IST)
SIX! Just can't keep Buttler quiet for too long. He did fancy his chances in the previous over of Yasir but didn't succeed. Goes for it again by dancing out of his crease and nicely meets the pitch. England 219/4
21:13 (IST)
All England and Crawley at the moment in Southampton.
21:04 (IST)
Buttler and Crawley have settled in well in the final session and are shouldering arms to Yasir quite confidently now. England are 201/4 and would not want to lose more wickets as they attack Pakistan.
20:49 (IST)
Bad line and over pitched from Naseem Shah to a well set Crawley, he promptly flicks it away for a boundary through the leg side. 20 odd overs to the second new ball.
20:39 (IST)
100! Crawley knocks it through the covers off Abbas of the first over to complete his century! Huge performance from the young man in Southampton. He's grinning away and rightfully.
20:37 (IST)
Back after Tea and all eyes on Zak Crawley as he looks to complete the century. It's bright and sunny.
20:13 (IST)
Tea! Crawley goes into the break three short of his first Test century. England are 184/4 and will look to power on in the final session. Good contest between bat and ball in both the sessions so far.
20:01 (IST)
Approaching Tea here with Crawley and Buttler leading the rebuilding process after a couple of wickets in the session earlier. England move onto 170/4.
19:47 (IST)
Crawley and Buttler pick off a boundary each of Yasir to move the score along to 161/4. The duo have done well to keep the scoreboard moving. England are 161/4.
19:29 (IST)
Buttler's smacked a couple of boundaries since coming in but is not looking very comfortable yet against Abbas and Yasir. Crawley at the other end continues to chip away towards a century. England 147/4 after 45 overs.
19:17 (IST)
Four! Abbas strays on to the pads of Crawley, who has turned it away for a boundary. He's batting on 73 and England are 137/4 with Jos Buttler in the middle too.
19:12 (IST)
Buttler however responds with a boundary through midwicket as Yasir allows him to pick the googly. England move to 133/4.
19:09 (IST)
Abbas come into the attack and keeps Crawley down at his end for Yasir to build some pressure on the new man Jos Buttler. Lot's of chatter around the new man.
19:03 (IST)
OUT! Pakistan are tightening the screws here with Yasir Shah going through the gates of Ollie Pope (3). Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it.Fizzed off the deck to make a mess of the woodwork. Pope cannot believe what he's done. Clearly, it was a trap and he's fallen right into it. England 127/4.
18:58 (IST)
Here's how Joe Root was dismissed.
18:47 (IST)
OUT! Naseem Shah with an absolute peach of a delivery, swinging away from Root and takes the edge through to Rizwan. Root is gone for 29 and England are 114/3.
18:45 (IST)
Yasir Shah's back into the attack now and he's allowed the batsmen to knock him around for a few runs. England making steady progress with the third wicket partnership moving closer to the 50-mark. England are 114/3.
18:30 (IST)
Four! Cracking square cut from Root, wide outside off and a good height. Can't bowl there to the England captain. 100 up for the hosts for the loss of 2 wickets.
18:27 (IST)
Absolutely fantastic bowling from Naseem and Abbas early on after lunch. They're asking questions outside the off stump and have a packed slip cordon to go with it. England 98/2.
18:14 (IST)
The players are back out of after the lunch break in rather windy conditions. England with Crawley and Root will look to build on as Pakistan hope to make more inroads.
