England vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: WICKET! Anderson gets his third. This time it's the big wicket of Babar Azam. Pins him in front on the back leg and that's hitting the stumps. Pakistan 24/3, in deep trouble.
And with that wicket, it's stumps. Pakistan will be praying for more rain and that's the only way they can salvage this game, looks like. Unless they bat out of their skins in two innings. Today belonged to Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler and later James Anderson.
23:58 (IST)
WICKET! Anderson gets his third. This time it's the big wicket of Babar Azam. Pins him in front on the back leg and that's hitting the stumps. Pakistan 24/3, in deep trouble.
23:27 (IST)
WICKET AGAIN! Anderson again. Abid Ali looks to defend, but the outside edge goes to the slip cordon. Perfect away swinger from Anderson, and Pakistan are 11 for 2.
23:19 (IST)
WICKET! The review doesn't save Masood this time. Anderson strikes. Shapes back in, hits right in front, and was going to hit leg stump. Three reds and a review lost. Umpire Michael Gough spot on again. Pak 6 for 1.
23:13 (IST)
PAKISTAN REVIEW! Shan Masood survives. He's given out lbw to Broad but the impact is outside off.
22:58 (IST)
Stuart Broad is bowled by SHaheen Afridi and England declare. 583/8 is a very good score, and Pakistan will have to bat out of their skins to make a match out of this.
22:39 (IST)
SIX! Broad's batting has improved leaps and bounds this summer. Fetches this flighted delivery from outside off and swipes it in the gap at deep mid-wicket. Such fluent is the timing that it has gone all the way
22:32 (IST)
OUT! Another wicket for Fawad here, as Woakes is caught by Yasir Shah. England 547/7 with Stuart Broad walking in for a hit.
22:09 (IST)
WICKET! Right after completing his 150, he's given Fawad Alam an absolute dolly. Chips it into his hands and Fawad has his first Test wicket. England 530/6.
22:05 (IST)
Full toss from Naseem and Jos Buttler has eased it away through the covers for a boundary. That brings up his 150, his highest Test score so far. Another double hundred incoming?
21:40 (IST)
Shaheen's radar continues to be off today, allowing Woakes to lean into two crisp cover drives. Ends the over with a thumping on-drive to the fence, Woakes knew that was coming and was ready to club it away. England 503/5.
21:33 (IST)
We're back for the final session of the day. How long will England bat? Shafiq's started off with leg stump and outside line against Woakes first up.
21:15 (IST)
Tea. England on top. Only one wicket to fall in the entire day so far, that of Crawley for 267. Incredible knock by the 22 year old. Jos Buttler is still there on 140. England 490 for 5 at tea, they'll be pushing for a declaration on the other side of the break.
20:56 (IST)
Anticlimax! No 300 for Crawley. He's gone for 267, stumped off the bowling of Asad Shafiq! He charged down the track and missed one down leg side.
20:31 (IST)
Crawley is upping the ante and has crossed 250. Maiden Test century going to be converted into a triple? Moves across and hits Abbas over square leg for a boundary to reach the landmark. England are past 450 as well.
20:21 (IST)
And another superb drive from Crawley takes him into the 240s. He's quickly going past milestone after milestone. 250 next!
20:06 (IST)
Zak Crawley is now on the attack. He is taking on Yasir Shah, and the partnetship with Jos Buttler is now past 300. England approaching 450.
19:34 (IST)
Double Century for Zak Crawley! What a knock this has been from the youngster. The third youngest Englishman to get to 200. Gets there with a streaky edge that flies past the slip cordon off the bowling of Naseem Shah. Can Crawley make it a triple now?
19:29 (IST)
Crawley and Buttler have now set the record for the highest fifth wicket stand for England, going past 254 set by Fletcher and Greig set in 1973.
00:00 (IST)
00:00 (IST)
England vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: WICKET! Anderson gets his third. This time it's the big wicket of Babar Azam. Pins him in front on the back leg and that's hitting the stumps. Pakistan 24/3, in deep trouble.
England vs Pakistan (TEST)
CONCLUDED
ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
3rd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 August, 2020
England
583/8
(154.4) RR 3.77
Pakistan
273/10
(93.0) RR 2.94
187/4
(83.1) 2.25
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
