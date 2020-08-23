Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

England vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: WICKET! Anderson gets his third. This time it's the big wicket of Babar Azam. Pins him in front on the back leg and that's hitting the stumps. Pakistan 24/3, in deep trouble.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 23, 2020, 12:21 AM IST

England vs Pakistan (TEST)

CONCLUDED

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 August, 2020

England
Ist INN

583/8

(154.4) RR 3.77

England England Captain
v/s
England drew with Pakistan
Pakistan Pakistan Captain
Pakistan
Ist INN

273/10

(93.0) RR 2.94

2nd INN

187/4

(83.1) 2.25

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:00 (IST)

    And with that wicket, it's stumps. Pakistan will be praying for more rain and that's the only way they can salvage this game, looks like. Unless they bat out of their skins in two innings. Today belonged to Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler and later James Anderson.

  • 23:58 (IST)

    WICKET! Anderson gets his third. This time it's the big wicket of Babar Azam. Pins him in front on the back leg and that's hitting the stumps. Pakistan 24/3, in deep trouble.

  • 23:27 (IST)

    WICKET AGAIN! Anderson again. Abid Ali looks to defend, but the outside edge goes to the slip cordon. Perfect away swinger from Anderson, and Pakistan are 11 for 2.

  • 23:19 (IST)

    WICKET! The review doesn't save Masood this time. Anderson strikes. Shapes back in, hits right in front, and was going to hit leg stump. Three reds and a review lost. Umpire Michael Gough spot on again. Pak 6 for 1.

  • 23:13 (IST)

    PAKISTAN REVIEW! Shan Masood survives. He's given out lbw to Broad but the impact is outside off.

  • 22:58 (IST)

    Stuart Broad is bowled by SHaheen Afridi and England declare. 583/8 is a very good score, and Pakistan will have to bat out of their skins to make a match out of this.

  • 22:39 (IST)

    SIX! Broad's batting has improved leaps and bounds this summer. Fetches this flighted delivery from outside off and swipes it in the gap at deep mid-wicket. Such fluent is the timing that it has gone all the way

  • 22:32 (IST)

    OUT! Another wicket for Fawad here, as Woakes is caught by Yasir Shah. England 547/7 with Stuart Broad walking in for a hit. 

  • 22:09 (IST)

    WICKET! Right after completing his 150, he's given Fawad Alam an absolute dolly. Chips it into his hands and Fawad has his first Test wicket. England 530/6. 

  • 22:05 (IST)

    Full toss from Naseem and Jos Buttler has eased it away through the covers for a boundary. That brings up his 150, his highest Test score so far. Another double hundred incoming? 

  • 21:40 (IST)

    Shaheen's radar continues to be off today, allowing Woakes to lean into two crisp cover drives. Ends the over with a thumping on-drive to the fence, Woakes knew that was coming and was ready to club it away. England 503/5. 

  • 21:33 (IST)

    We're back for the final session of the day. How long will England bat? Shafiq's started off with leg stump and outside line against Woakes first up. 

  • 21:15 (IST)

    Tea. England on top. Only one wicket to fall in the entire day so far, that of Crawley for 267.  Incredible knock by the 22 year old. Jos Buttler is still there on 140. England 490 for 5 at tea, they'll be pushing for a declaration on the other side of the break.

  • 20:56 (IST)

    Anticlimax! No 300 for Crawley. He's gone for 267, stumped off the bowling of Asad Shafiq! He charged down the track and missed one down leg side.

  • 20:31 (IST)

    Crawley is upping the ante and has crossed 250. Maiden Test century going to be converted into a triple? Moves across and hits Abbas over square leg for a boundary to reach the landmark. England are past 450 as well.

  • 20:21 (IST)

    And another superb drive from Crawley takes him into the 240s. He's quickly going past milestone after milestone. 250 next!

  • 20:06 (IST)

    Zak Crawley is now on the attack. He is taking on Yasir Shah, and the partnetship with Jos  Buttler is now past 300. England approaching 450.

  • 19:34 (IST)

    Double Century for Zak Crawley! What a knock this has been from the youngster. The third youngest Englishman to get to 200. Gets there with a streaky edge that flies past the slip cordon off the bowling of Naseem Shah. Can Crawley make it a triple now?

  • 19:29 (IST)

    Crawley and Buttler have now set the record for the highest fifth wicket stand for England, going past 254 set by Fletcher and Greig set in 1973.

00:00 (IST)

And with that wicket, it's stumps. Pakistan will be praying for more rain and that's the only way they can salvage this game, looks like. Unless they bat out of their skins in two innings. Today belonged to Zak Crawley, Jos Buttler and later James Anderson.

23:58 (IST)

WICKET! Anderson gets his third. This time it's the big wicket of Babar Azam. Pins him in front on the back leg and that's hitting the stumps. Pakistan 24/3, in deep trouble.

23:42 (IST)

Anderson!

23:27 (IST)

WICKET AGAIN! Anderson again. Abid Ali looks to defend, but the outside edge goes to the slip cordon. Perfect away swinger from Anderson, and Pakistan are 11 for 2.

23:19 (IST)

WICKET! The review doesn't save Masood this time. Anderson strikes. Shapes back in, hits right in front, and was going to hit leg stump. Three reds and a review lost. Umpire Michael Gough spot on again. Pak 6 for 1.

23:13 (IST)

PAKISTAN REVIEW! Shan Masood survives. He's given out lbw to Broad but the impact is outside off.

22:58 (IST)

Stuart Broad is bowled by SHaheen Afridi and England declare. 583/8 is a very good score, and Pakistan will have to bat out of their skins to make a match out of this.

22:39 (IST)

SIX! Broad's batting has improved leaps and bounds this summer. Fetches this flighted delivery from outside off and swipes it in the gap at deep mid-wicket. Such fluent is the timing that it has gone all the way

22:37 (IST)

Dom Bess joining the party with a cracking boundary off Yasir Shah, uppish and beats deep cover. England are 551/7 with Stuart Broad looking add some lusty blows too. 

22:32 (IST)

OUT! Another wicket for Fawad here, as Woakes is caught by Yasir Shah. England 547/7 with Stuart Broad walking in for a hit. 

22:24 (IST)

A bad throw from Shadab has left Rizwan feeling the pinch. He's getting some treatment now and it will be drinks. England are 541/6. 

22:13 (IST)

Couple of runs for England, who have Dom Bess and Chris Woakes in the middle now. England are 532/6. How much longer are they going to bat? Yasir Shah's coming back into the attack now. 

22:09 (IST)

WICKET! Right after completing his 150, he's given Fawad Alam an absolute dolly. Chips it into his hands and Fawad has his first Test wicket. England 530/6. 

22:05 (IST)

Full toss from Naseem and Jos Buttler has eased it away through the covers for a boundary. That brings up his 150, his highest Test score so far. Another double hundred incoming? 

21:59 (IST)

No signs of England stopping here. Naseem Shah's been brought in to bowl but Buttler and Woakes are well set and take the score along to 520/5.

21:49 (IST)

Would he fancy a bowl? 

21:46 (IST)

Surely a declaration is coming today! 

21:40 (IST)

Shaheen's radar continues to be off today, allowing Woakes to lean into two crisp cover drives. Ends the over with a thumping on-drive to the fence, Woakes knew that was coming and was ready to club it away. England 503/5. 

21:36 (IST)

Shafiq almost takes the edge Buttler's bat through to Rizwan with the leg stump line. The Reviews show it clipped the pad. 

21:33 (IST)

We're back for the final session of the day. How long will England bat? Shafiq's started off with leg stump and outside line against Woakes first up. 

21:15 (IST)

Tea. England on top. Only one wicket to fall in the entire day so far, that of Crawley for 267.  Incredible knock by the 22 year old. Jos Buttler is still there on 140. England 490 for 5 at tea, they'll be pushing for a declaration on the other side of the break.

21:01 (IST)

Spirit of cricket.

20:56 (IST)

Anticlimax! No 300 for Crawley. He's gone for 267, stumped off the bowling of Asad Shafiq! He charged down the track and missed one down leg side.

20:35 (IST)

What a shot!

20:31 (IST)

Crawley is upping the ante and has crossed 250. Maiden Test century going to be converted into a triple? Moves across and hits Abbas over square leg for a boundary to reach the landmark. England are past 450 as well.

20:21 (IST)

And another superb drive from Crawley takes him into the 240s. He's quickly going past milestone after milestone. 250 next!

20:06 (IST)

Zak Crawley is now on the attack. He is taking on Yasir Shah, and the partnetship with Jos  Buttler is now past 300. England approaching 450.

19:45 (IST)

England have gone past 400, and Pakistan are looking quite clueless.

19:34 (IST)

Double Century for Zak Crawley! What a knock this has been from the youngster. The third youngest Englishman to get to 200. Gets there with a streaky edge that flies past the slip cordon off the bowling of Naseem Shah. Can Crawley make it a triple now?

19:29 (IST)

Crawley and Buttler have now set the record for the highest fifth wicket stand for England, going past 254 set by Fletcher and Greig set in 1973.

LOAD MORE

England vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: WICKET! Anderson gets his third. This time it's the big wicket of Babar Azam. Pins him in front on the back leg and that's hitting the stumps. Pakistan 24/3, in deep trouble. And with that, it's stumps.

DAY 1 REVIEW: Zak Crawley struck his maiden Test century as England established a strong position on the opening day of their series finale against Pakistan at Southampton on Friday. Crawley's commanding 171 not out was the centrepiece of England's 332-4 at stumps after captain Joe Root won the toss. Jos Buttler (87 not out) proved a fine, free-scoring ally to Crawley during an unbroken stand of 205. Crawley came in with England struggling at 12-1 following the loss of Rory Burns. But the 22-year-old Kent batsman, in just his eighth Test, got off the mark with a boundary and rarely looked troubled during what was just the fourth first-class century, and highest score, of his career.

England, 1-0 up in a three-match contest, will win their first Test series against Pakistan in 10 years if they avoid defeat at the Ageas Bowl. With Pakistan playing just four frontline bowlers, there was pressure on leg-spinner Yasir Shah to give captain Azhar Ali a degree of control, even though a first-day pitch rarely favours slow bowlers. At tea, Yasir had fine figures of 2-60 from 19 overs. But Buttler counter-attacked by lofting Yasir for two sixes in three balls and at stumps his figures were 2-107 from 28 overs.

Crawley reverse-swept Yasir for four on the way to a third fifty in just 62 balls. After Root won the toss on a blustery morning, with the sun trying to break through, Burns (six) nicked a fine delivery from Shaheen Afridi that moved away late low to Shan Masood at fourth slip. Crawley, fresh from his 53 in the drawn second Test at Southampton, a match marred by bad weather, cut Yasir for four and glanced fast bowler Naseem Shah for another boundary. But a second-wicket partnership of 61 ended when Dom Sibley was lbw to Yasir for 22. Crawley brought up an 80-ball fifty off the last ball of the session when, tempted to drive after Pakistan reinforced the slip cordon, he struck left-arm quick Afridi to the long-off rope for a stylish four .

England, however, lost two wickets early in the second session to be 127-4. There was little Root could do on 29 when a full-length delivery from teenage paceman Naseem seamed away late to take the outside edge, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan holding a fine diving catch. Ollie Pope was then once again undone by Yasir's quicker delivery when clean bowled for three hanging back in the crease. Crawley, whose previous Test-best was the 76 he made against the West Indies at Southampton last month, had to spend the 20-minute tea interval on 97 not out. But if there were any nerves they did not show, with Crawley having said during the second Test: "I think about scoring a hundred in my room at night. I massively want it for England. But I don't want to put myself under pressure. That could create too much pressure as I get closer."

Two controlled twos off paceman Mohammad Abbas saw Crawley to a 171-ball hundred, including 11 fours. His team-mates, in a season of Tests being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, tried to compensate for the lack of any fans at the Ageas Bowl with enthusiastic applause from the dressing room. He followed fellow 22-year-old Pope and the 24-year-old Sibley as the latest young England batsman to have made a Test century. Buttler completed an 85-ball fifty featuring six fours and two sixes. Pakistan took the new ball with England 288-4 off 80 overs before Buttler's cover-driven four off Naseem in Friday's last over raised a 200 stand with Crawley.

cricket scoreEngland vs Pakistan 2020england vs pakistan 3rd testEngland vs Pakistan Live ScoreJos ButtlerLive Cricket Scorelive scoresouthampton testZack Crawley

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more