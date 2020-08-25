England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 5: As it Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: Match drawn! The players decide to end proceedings. No hand-shakes but a lot of fist-bumps. James Anderson walks out with a stump and leads the team to the dressing room. The Pakistan team is out there to congratulate him too. England win the series 1-0.
22:17 (IST)
And the second new ball has been taken. James Anderson, the milestone man, takes it.
22:13 (IST)
WICKET! Why need the second new ball when Joe Root can do the job? Asad Shafiq prods forwards and defends, the inside edge goes to short leg. Out for 21. 172 for 4.
22:11 (IST)
One over to go for the second new ball. England will have 19 overs with the new cherry, which is what they'll be looking at. Their only hope to win the Test. Pakistan doing the job for now.
21:09 (IST)
WICKET 600! James Anderson the legend gets to his landmark. The first pacer to achieve the feat - what a record. And it's the big wicket of Azhar Ali too. Nicked and caught in slip. He is elated, shows the ball to the dressing room. He's going to hold on to that ball for eternity.
20:50 (IST)
First over from Jofra Archer safely handled. Now comes the man on 599... James Anderson.
20:42 (IST)
Pakistan have to negotiate 42 overs. The series is lost, but crucial World Test Championship points are there for the taking.
20:28 (IST)
Inspection at 4 PM local time (8.30 PM IST). And play could start at 4.15 PM. So James Anderson will get a chance at bagging his 600th Test wicket today.
19:44 (IST)
It's not raining at the moment, and the covers are off. The umpires will have another inspection at 8.05 PM IST.
18:32 (IST)
The next inspection will be at 7.30 PM IST, or 3pm local time. It's not raining, but the ground is very, very wet.
17:14 (IST)
No real update, the wait just continues. It's 5.15 PM IST, and it's still very much wet in Southampton. Will we get some play today? Looks difficult.
14:35 (IST)
And on to the final day of the third Test, and the series too. The weather doesn't look too promising at the moment and we might not be able to get a result, but James Anderson can certainly get to 600 wickets. Fingers crossed. On the other hand, Pakistan have an uphill task on their hand, of saving the Test. They'll lose the Test series for sure.
22:37 (IST)
22:37 (IST)
England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 5: As it Happened
England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: Match drawn! The players decide to end proceedings. No hand-shakes but a lot of fist-bumps. James Anderson walks out with a stump and leads the team to the dressing room. The Pakistan team is out there to congratulate him too. England win the series 1-0.
22:37 (IST)
