England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 5: As it Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020, Highlights, 3rd Test at Southampton, Day 5: As it Happened

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: Match drawn! The players decide to end proceedings. No hand-shakes but a lot of fist-bumps. James Anderson walks out with a stump and leads the team to the dressing room. The Pakistan team is out there to congratulate him too. England win the series 1-0.

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 25, 2020, 11:19 PM IST

England vs Pakistan (TEST)

CONCLUDED

ENG vs PAK Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 21 August, 2020

England
Ist INN

583/8

(154.4) RR 3.77

England England Captain
v/s
England drew with Pakistan
Pakistan Pakistan Captain
Pakistan
Ist INN

273/10

(93.0) RR 2.94

2nd INN

187/4

(83.1) 2.25

22:37 (IST)

Match drawn! The players decide to end proceedings. No hand-shakes but a lot of fist-bumps. James Anderson walks out with a stump and leads the team to the dressing room. The Pakistan team is out there to congratulate him too. England win the series 1-0.

22:17 (IST)

And the second new ball has been taken. James Anderson, the milestone man, takes it.

22:16 (IST)

Babar Azam, meanwhile, has reached his half-century. A fighting knock.

22:13 (IST)

WICKET! Why need the second new ball when Joe Root can do the job? Asad Shafiq prods forwards and defends, the inside edge goes to short leg. Out for 21. 172 for 4.

22:11 (IST)

One over to go for the second new ball. England will have 19 overs with the new cherry, which is what they'll be looking at. Their only hope to win the Test. Pakistan doing the job for now.

21:53 (IST)

Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq are taking Pakistan towards safety. Plenty of work left though. Pakistan 144 for 3 at the moment.

21:35 (IST)

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has completed 2000 Test runs. Many, many more coming up for this upcoming star. For now, lots of work left in this Test.

21:31 (IST)

Cheeky congratulatory wish from Ashwin

21:16 (IST)

That's how he got there. James Anderson.

21:12 (IST)

Here's England Cricket celebrating the legend Anderson.

21:09 (IST)

WICKET 600! James Anderson the legend gets to his landmark. The first pacer to achieve the feat - what a record. And it's the big wicket of Azhar Ali too. Nicked and caught in slip. He is elated, shows the ball to the dressing room. He's going to hold on to that ball for eternity.
 

20:50 (IST)

First over from Jofra Archer safely handled. Now comes the man on 599... James Anderson.

20:42 (IST)

Pakistan have to negotiate 42 overs. The series is lost, but crucial World Test Championship points are there for the taking.

20:35 (IST)

The players are warming up, so all set for a resumption in 10 minutes time.

20:28 (IST)

Inspection at 4 PM local time (8.30 PM IST). And play could start at 4.15 PM. So James Anderson will get a chance at bagging his 600th Test wicket today.

19:44 (IST)

It's not raining at the moment, and the covers are off. The umpires will have another inspection at 8.05 PM IST.

18:32 (IST)

The next inspection will be at 7.30 PM IST, or 3pm local time. It's not raining, but the ground is very, very wet.

17:46 (IST)

Will we see some play in Southampton today?

17:14 (IST)

No real update, the wait just continues. It's 5.15 PM IST, and it's still very much wet in Southampton. Will we get some play today? Looks difficult.

16:21 (IST)

News from the Ageas Bowl: No play before lunch, inspection at 1.40pm. James Anderson will have to wait a little longer for his 600th wicket. 

15:52 (IST)

Here's something a little brighter than before. 

15:33 (IST)

The word we're getting at the moment is that it could take up to four hours for the groundsmen to clean up the ground after it stops raining completely.

15:27 (IST)

England head coach Chris Silverwood says experienced pacer James Anderson, who is standing on the cusp of a historic 600th wicket, is constantly lending a helping hand to other bowlers in the team and is an "inspiration" for everyone. The 38-year-old ended the fourth day of the final Test between England and Pakistan a wicket short of the elusive 600-wicket mark. If achieved, Anderson will become the first pacer to touch the milestone as only spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble have more Test scalps. "We're all aware of the milestone Jimmy is looking at but he'll get there. Hopefully we'll see it. It would be brilliant to see Jimmy get over the line. He's an inspiration, isn't he? 600 Test wickets. Wow."

15:13 (IST)

Just thinking of the dropped catches off James Anderson's bowling. 

14:59 (IST)

According to a PCB source, a high-profile former fast bowler is under consideration to replace Misbah as the chief selector. "The PCB now feels that it is best if the burden was reduced on Misbah and allow him to focus on his job as head coach as there are a number of important ICC events coming up in the next three years," the source told PTI.

14:51 (IST)

Besides these international cricketers, other former first-class players will also make their coaching debuts. They are Aftab Khan, Aslam Qureshi, Fahad Masood, Habib Baloch, Hafiz Majid Jahangir, Hanif Malik, and Mohammad Sadiq. Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to relinquish his role as chief selector after the team returns from England as the cricket authorities are considering appointing a new person for the job.

14:48 (IST)

But the PCB has shared certain guidelines for these coaches. As per reports in Pak Passion, these coaches will be prohibited from running their private Youtube Channels. Cricketers like Inzamam-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Akhtar, Faisal Iqbal, keep sharing their views on their channels. Cricketers like Abdul Razzaq, Aizaz Cheema, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal, Ghulam Ali, Humayun Farhat, Irfan Fazil and Zafar Iqbal will start their coaching stints in the Quai-e-Azam Trophy in the upcoming season.

14:39 (IST)

The PCB recently, in a bid to improve the domestic structure, appointed a panel of coaches who had previously served well for the team. The panel includes Mohammad Yousuf, who has been appointed as their batting coach. “I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity and I firmly believe I can help young cricketers by transferring my knowledge and experience, which I have acquired after being part of one of the brightest and formidable eras of Pakistan cricket,” he had said.

14:35 (IST)

And on to the final day of the third Test, and the series too. The weather doesn't look too promising at the moment and we might not be able to get a result, but James Anderson can certainly get to 600 wickets. Fingers crossed. On the other hand, Pakistan have an uphill task on their hand, of saving the Test. They'll lose the Test series for sure. 

James Anderson picked up his 600th Test wicket. Photo: ICC on Twitter

England vs Pakistan 2020 Live Score and Latest Updates of 3rd Test at Southampton: Match drawn! The players decide to end proceedings. No hand-shakes but a lot of fist-bumps. James Anderson walks out with a stump and leads the team to the dressing room. The Pakistan team is out there to congratulate him too. England win the series 1-0.

DAY 4 REVIEW: James Anderson was left just one shy of becoming only the fourth bowler to take 600 Test wickets as a combination of poor catching, bad weather and some determined Pakistan batting conspired against the England paceman at Southampton on Monday. Anderson, denied an early breakthrough when Jos Buttler dropped a routine chance to reprieve Shan Masood, returned for a third spell late on the fourth day of the third Test to have opener Abid Ali lbw. That took the 38-year-old to 599 Test wickets but even though the floodlights were on, the umpires ruled the only way play could continue safely was with spin from both ends. As a result Anderson, who had miserly figures of 1-18 from 12 overs was replaced by England captain Joe Root, who bowled his part-time off-breaks in partnership with frontline spinner Dom Bess.

But with the natural light fading, the umpires decided conditions were unsafe even under for slow bowling. Rain then fell to end any hope of a resumption, with more showers forecast for Tuesday's final day. Pakistan, following on, were 100-2 -- still 210 runs behind England's first innings 583-8 declared -- at the close. Azhar Ali, the Pakistan captain, was 29 not out following his first-innings century and Babar Azam unbeaten on four. If England, as now seems highly likely, avoid defeat they will win their first Test campaign against Pakistan in a decade. Root's men are 1-0 up in a three-match campaign. Anderson started the day with 598 wickets and then saw Buttler drop a fourth catch in 37 balls off his bowling. After an initial rain break of more than three-and-a-half hours, Masood fell lbw playing no shot to Stuart Broad for 18.

The left-hander reviewed the decision but once again technology upheld Michael Gough's original verdict. Anderson, switched to Gough's end, had Abid lbw for a painstaking 42, with the batsman's fruitless review leaving Pakistan 88-2. No paceman has yet reached the landmark figure of 600 Test wickets. The only bowlers ahead of the 38-year-old Anderson in the all-time list are three retired spinners -- Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619). Anderson started the day in sight of the select group after taking 5-56 -- his 29th five-wicket haul in 156 Tests -- during Pakistan's first-innings 273. He might even have reached the landmark late on Sunday had not three catches been dropped off his bowling with the new ball. And there was more frustration for Anderson when Masood, on three, edged an intended drive outside off-stump only for the ball to hit Buttler on the thigh as he failed to get his gloves to a chance far less difficult than several catches he held on Sunday.

England batsman Ollie Pope injured his shoulder chasing a ball to the boundary and was replaced by James Bracey, with the substitute fielder summing up the hosts' morning when his needless shy at the stumps led to four overthrows. Pakistan resumed on Monday a huge 310 runs behind a total built on Zak Crawley's 267 and Buttler's 152. The pair shared an England fifth-wicket record stand of 359. Azhar's superb 141 not out kept England at bay longer than looked likely after his side collapsed to 75-5 on Sunday. Azhar found an ally in Mohammad Rizwan, with the wicketkeeper making 53 in a sixth-wicket stand of 138.

