England vs Pakistan: Michael Vaughan, Pakistan Fans Hail 'Unpredictably Brilliant' Team

Pakistan, after getting battered in the ODI series against England, made a comeback and registered a win in the first T20I on Friday. The 31-run win gave Pakistan much to cheer about, and to their fans too. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and West Indian Ian Bishop were left impressed with Pakistan’s show against a full-strength England.

ALSO READ - England vs Pakistan: Visitors Pakistan Rebound From ODI Humiliation To Win First T20

Vaughan went on to tweet, “Pakistan are so unpredictably brilliant to watch … Gone from the local village team to looking like world beaters in a week … !! Love watching them.”

Pakistan are so unpredictably brilliant to watch … Gone from the local village team to looking like world beaters in a week … !! Love watching them … #ENGvPAK— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 16, 2021

Ian Bishop wrote, “Shaheed Shah Afridi everyday of the week and on Sundays. Well done Pakistan. That was fun to watch. Crowd atmosphere was unreal."

Shaheed Shah Afridi everyday of the week and on Sundays. Well done Pakistan. That was fun to watch. Crowd atmosphere was unreal.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, this is what the fans had to say:

That’s the end!!! Congratulations team Pakistan 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 just listen to the crowd!! Beautiful game of cricket. Pakistan is back!!! 🇵🇰🇵🇰🔥🔥 #ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/NtjJcaWZzJ— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) July 16, 2021

Lost to C team aur A+ team ko pailty hoy 😜😜#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/TBT5Bq9hsA— Just _live (@Ashfaq52548817) July 16, 2021

Pakistan's highest ever T20I score and that too against England in England. Brilliant stuff! #ENGvsPAK— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) July 16, 2021

B team se aise khelte hain jaise wo A hain aur A team se aise jaise wo B hain. Only Pakistan things. 😂 #ENGvsPAK— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) July 16, 2021

As far as the match is concerned, A lightning-fast opening stand of 150 in 15 overs between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set up Pakistan’s 31-run win over England in the first Twenty20 on Friday at Trent Bridge.

Captain Azam hit 85 from 49 balls and Rizwan 63 from 41 in a Pakistan record total of 232-6.

ALSO READ - ‘I Won’t Come Again, It’s Very Cold Out Here: When MS Dhoni Carried Drinks for Suresh Raina

England lost four wickets in the first seven overs, and its hopes flickered thanks only to Liam Livingstone with a career-best 103. But he was seventh man out in the 17th over and England was soon all out for 201 with four balls left.

England’s senior stars returned from self-isolation but failed to copy the domination their second string achieved against Pakistan in the one-day international series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here