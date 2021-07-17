CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home» Cricket Home» News» England vs Pakistan: Michael Vaughan, Pakistan Fans Hail 'Unpredictably Brilliant' Team
2-MIN READ

England vs Pakistan: Michael Vaughan, Pakistan Fans Hail 'Unpredictably Brilliant' Team

Babar Azam plays a shot during first T20I. (Twitter)

Babar Azam plays a shot during first T20I. (Twitter)

Pakistan, after getting battered in the ODI series against England, made a comeback and registered a win in the first T20I on Friday. The 31-run win gave Pakistan much to cheer about, and to their fans too. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and West Indian Ian Bishop were left impressed with Pakistan's show against a full-strength England.

Pakistan, after getting battered in the ODI series against England, made a comeback and registered a win in the first T20I on Friday. The 31-run win gave Pakistan much to cheer about, and to their fans too. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan and West Indian Ian Bishop were left impressed with Pakistan’s show against a full-strength England.

ALSO READ - England vs Pakistan: Visitors Pakistan Rebound From ODI Humiliation To Win First T20

Vaughan went on to tweet, “Pakistan are so unpredictably brilliant to watch … Gone from the local village team to looking like world beaters in a week … !! Love watching them.”

RELATED NEWS

Ian Bishop wrote, “Shaheed Shah Afridi everyday of the week and on Sundays. Well done Pakistan. That was fun to watch. Crowd atmosphere was unreal."

Meanwhile, this is what the fans had to say:

As far as the match is concerned, A lightning-fast opening stand of 150 in 15 overs between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set up Pakistan’s 31-run win over England in the first Twenty20 on Friday at Trent Bridge.

Captain Azam hit 85 from 49 balls and Rizwan 63 from 41 in a Pakistan record total of 232-6.

ALSO READ - ‘I Won’t Come Again, It’s Very Cold Out Here: When MS Dhoni Carried Drinks for Suresh Raina

England lost four wickets in the first seven overs, and its hopes flickered thanks only to Liam Livingstone with a career-best 103. But he was seventh man out in the 17th over and England was soon all out for 201 with four balls left.

England’s senior stars returned from self-isolation but failed to copy the domination their second string achieved against Pakistan in the one-day international series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:July 17, 2021, 09:09 IST