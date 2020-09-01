England vs Pakistan: Record Sixth T20I Series Win on Cards for Hosts England
England are in with a golden chance to win their sixth T20I series on the trot, having a lead of 1-0 over Pakistan in the ongoing series. On Tuesday, the two teams will meet again, and hosts England will look to extend their winning run on the tour, where they haven't lost a single match. Putting things into perspective further, it has been over two years since England lost a T20I series and they appear primed to add to their winning streak.
