Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Pakistan: Stuart Broad Disappointed Not to Have Bundled Out the Visitors

England pacer Stuart Broad is a touch disappointed for not being able to dismiss Pakistan on day 2 of the second Test. Pakistan added 97 runs for the loss of four wickets on the day, with Mohammad Rizwan making a half-century.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 11:48 AM IST
England vs Pakistan: Stuart Broad Disappointed Not to Have Bundled Out the Visitors

England pacer Stuart Broad is a touch disappointed for not being able to dismiss Pakistan on day 2 of the second Test. Pakistan added 97 runs for the loss of four wickets on the day, with Mohammad Rizwan making a half-century.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020 Highlights, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened

"I feel like if we'd taken a couple more chances and been a bit more ruthless with the ball, we could have bowled Pakistan out a bit cheaper," Broad told the BBC. "We've controlled the rate really nicely, we just need to make sure we get this wicket early tomorrow to make sure we don't undo a lot of the hard work we've done.

"We're actually a little bit disappointed that we haven't bowled Pakistan out already - we've created enough chances, and the ball has certainly done enough, but we haven't managed to hold onto those chances or strike when we needed to as a bowling attack."

"[The ball] has done a little bit too much"

But the bowler still maintains that England are in a good position.

"It has been frustrating for us - it feels like we've been in the field for a long time," he said. "But after losing the toss and getting Pakistan 200-odd for 9, we're in a decent position. When we get the next wicket, it's important we focus, and try to go past Pakistan's score to put ourselves in a winning position.

"[The ball] has done a little bit too much. We've beaten the bat a lot more than catch the edge, and a couple of the edges have gone down as well. It'll be important for us to get first-innings runs, because the pitch has a bit of dryness to it, so it will continue to seam off that dryness and potentially spin later in the game.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020: Mohammad Hafeez Placed in Isolation after Breaching Bio-secure Bubble

"We need to get this wicket as soon as possible, and we need the weather to improve. It's probably a result pitch - there's enough time left in the game for a result, but for that result to go our way, we'll have to get big first-innings runs tomorrow."

England vs Pakistan 2020Mohammad Rizwanstuart broad

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more