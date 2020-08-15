England vs Pakistan: Stuart Broad Disappointed Not to Have Bundled Out the Visitors
England pacer Stuart Broad is a touch disappointed for not being able to dismiss Pakistan on day 2 of the second Test. Pakistan added 97 runs for the loss of four wickets on the day, with Mohammad Rizwan making a half-century.
England vs Pakistan: Stuart Broad Disappointed Not to Have Bundled Out the Visitors
England pacer Stuart Broad is a touch disappointed for not being able to dismiss Pakistan on day 2 of the second Test. Pakistan added 97 runs for the loss of four wickets on the day, with Mohammad Rizwan making a half-century.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings