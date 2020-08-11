Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Stuart Broad Fined By Father Chris Broad for Breaching Code of Conduct

Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during England's first Test against Pakistan in Manchester, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Broad was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

One demerit point has been added to his disciplinary record, taking his cumulative demerit points to three.

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan’s second innings when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Yasir Shah.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad, who is his father. Since Broad admitted to the offence, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth official Steve O’Shaughnessy levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Broad picked up six wickets in the match, apart from scoring 29* and 7 in the two innings. Recently, he became only the second England pacer to go past 500 Test wickets.

England won the first Test by three wickets, chasing 277 in a thrilling finish. The second Test begins on August 13 in Southampton while the third, also in the same city, will begin on August 21.

