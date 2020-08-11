Stuart Broad Fined By Father Chris Broad for Breaching Code of Conduct
Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during England's first Test against Pakistan in Manchester, the International Cricket Council announced on Tuesday.
