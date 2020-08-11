Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan | There is a Reason Pakistan's Ranking is Low in Tests: Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan skipper has lashed out at the team for losing to England in the first Test after being in a dominant position for most part. A batting collapse, and the inability to clean the lower-order batsmen cost them the match.

Cricketnext Staff |August 11, 2020, 11:01 AM IST
Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Raja said, “Only Pakistan could have lost from that position. With such a lead they may have thought 250 would be enough to roll over England,” he said.

“With five wickets down and big guns back in the pavilion at 117, allowing over 100-run (139 runs) partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes is the disappointing part. Mind you Buttler was playing for his position in the XI,” Raja added.

“Pakistan were little confused during that partnership. This has been happening with Pakistan quite often unfortunately. It was a superb partnership no doubt but why did Pakistan allow it? There is a reason their ranking is low in Tests (No 7),” he further said.

He also opined that the team management should be proactive in spotting these errors.

“When you got a captain who is not in great form, the coaching staff has to be more proactive. Also, they get good perspective sitting outside. England were allowed to take easy singles, close to 40 singles were taken by Buttler and Woakes through point,” he said.

“No one told Azhar Ali or Yasir Saha to plug that gap. I was frustrated with the field set-up. The bouncer was not tried. The strategy needed a revisit which didn’t happen unfortunately,” he signed off.

