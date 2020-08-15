Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs
Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 13 - 17 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan *

223/9 (86.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England

Toss won by Pakistan (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202018:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

England vs Pakistan: Umpire Richard Kettleborough Spoken to by ACU Officials Over Smartwatch

The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have spoken to Richard Kettleborough, who is one of the two on-field umpires currently officiating in the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan, after he came out to the field wearing a smartwatch.

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
England vs Pakistan: Umpire Richard Kettleborough Spoken to by ACU Officials Over Smartwatch

Southampton: The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have spoken to Richard Kettleborough, who is one of the two on-field umpires currently officiating in the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan, after he came out to the field wearing a smartwatch.

ALSO READ | England vs Pakistan 2020 Highlights, 2nd Test at Southampton, Day 2: As It Happened

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Kettleborough on Friday was seen wearing the watch during the first session on Day Two of the Test match being played at the Ageas Bowl. After realising his mistake, the umpire though immediately took off his watch and reported the incident to the ACU, which considered the incident a minor violation of the regulations, the report further said.

The ACU officials then spoke to Kettleborough and reminded him of his obligations under the Player and Match Officials Area Regulations (PMOA).

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened in a cricket match. Earlier in 2018, Pakistan's players were spoken to by officials after taking the field wearing smartwatches during the Lord's Test.

Players and officials are obliged to hand over their phones (and any other transmitting devices) to anti-corruption officials ahead of the start of play.

ALSO READ | Fawad Alam Dismissed for Duck on Return to Test Cricket After 11 Years

At Stumps on Day Two, Pakistan were 223/9 with Mohammad Rizwan and Naseem Khan batting on 60 and 1 respectively. The rain has spoilt two days of cricket in the ongoing match. The result, though still looks a possibility, seeing the nature of the wicket.

England vs Pakistan 2020Richard KettleboroughSmartWatch

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more