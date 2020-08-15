England vs Pakistan: Umpire Richard Kettleborough Spoken to by ACU Officials Over Smartwatch
The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC) have spoken to Richard Kettleborough, who is one of the two on-field umpires currently officiating in the ongoing second Test between England and Pakistan, after he came out to the field wearing a smartwatch.
