England vs Pakistan | 'Unpredictability at it's Best!' - Twitter Applauds Pakistan's Thrilling Win

An extraordinary game unfolded between England and Pakistan but surprisingly it was the latter that went on to edge the match against the 2019 World Cup favourites by 14 runs.
Volatility at it's best. Pakistan cricket 's unpredictability at it's best. Completely down one match, and on top the next. Great win today for Pakistan, and an exciting match in this World cup finally. Well done #ENGvPAK— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 3, 2019
@TheRealPCB at there very best today as they take the number one team in the world @ECB_cricket. Fantastic bounce back after going down to @windiescricket in dramatic fashion. Am I surprised, No it’s just Pakistan at there unpredictable best. @cricketworldcup — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) June 3, 2019
England last lost a run-chase at home in September 2015. From then till today - Won 17 chases, lost ZERO. Who else but Pakistan to put an end to this ridiculously good record?#ENGvPAK #CWC19 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) June 3, 2019
What a game! England were cruising. Brilliant fightback from Pakistan. Are we in for more unpredictable results? #ENGvPAK #CWC19— Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) June 3, 2019
They made questionable selections all through. Junaid and Shaheen Shah Afridi weren't there tonight. No Asif Ali and Shoaib Malik against WI. The ones who were written off - Amir, Wahab, Hafeez and Hassan Ali - got them a World Cup victory that will remembered for ages. #ENGvPAK— Ananthasubramanian (@_chinmusic) June 3, 2019
Fantastic innings by Babar Azam. We are used to see him getting 100s but this knock is just as good. The risk he took was worth it but didn't go in his favour today. He has Pakistan an ideal platform for a big total. #EngvPak — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 3, 2019
Babar's innings structure and numbers are very similar to all the elite number 3's in the game bar Kohli. Ridiculous how he receives criticism from some sections of Pak fanbase. — - (@omairraslam) June 3, 2019
Sarfez Ahmed reaches his fifty with two shots off the middle of the bat - the only two of his innings #EvP #CWC19 — Kamran Abbasi (@KamranAbbasi) June 3, 2019
Other than potentially sending Asif or Shoaib ahead of Sarfaraz that was Pakistan operating at near-maximum capacity. Yet at half time England are still 56% favourites to win. That’s a 17% increase on the start of the match but it’s still not enough to be favourites. #CWC19— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 3, 2019
348...reached there without an individual century. For the first time England’s new brand of cricket will be tested in this #CWC19 but given their bowling, it’s surely not the last time. #EngvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 3, 2019
Before this WC, Roy and Bairstow had never been dismissed by a leg-spinner in ODIs in England. Both now undone by leggies. Bairstow by Imran Tahir and Roy by Shadab Khan. #CWC19— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 3, 2019
Few similar dismissals in two days. Roy and shakib. The other one markram and morgan. Just observations — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 3, 2019
England haven’t planned this well, should have had two righties instead of Stokes coming in after Morgan. Both Malik & Hafeez prefer bowling to lefties. Pakistan on the other hand have capitalised, really good bowling changes. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 3, 2019
Jos Buttler special to win the game !?!? — Chris Tremlett (@ChrisTremlett33) June 3, 2019
Sometimes you just have to credit the opposing player. Buttler has just been too good in this innings so far.— Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) June 3, 2019
The fist century maker of the World Cup, in the sixth game and not surprisingly comes from an English batsman , Joe Root. England ‘s game to lose now #ENGvPAK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 3, 2019
So the first 100 of this world up in England came from an Englishman.Well played #Root #ENGvsPAK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 3, 2019
Getting to be fascinating contest. Root may not have the pyrotechnics of Bairtstow and Butler, but is the pivot around which team revolves. Terrific century to hold the innings together after Pak had made early inroads. Now that's fallen, match opens up again... — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 3, 2019
The first hundred in this World Cup. But will it be in a winning cause? #PAKvENG— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 3, 2019
Great innings by Jos Buttler..... His scores at Trent Bridge: 47*(16) 42(58) 93(99) 90*(51) 11(12) 53(51) 0(2) 103(76)#ENGvsPAK #WC2019 — cricketingview (@cricketingview) June 3, 2019
All those Amir is finished hot takes? Brilliant bowling. #CWC19— Adam Collins (@collinsadam) June 3, 2019
😆 I’ll stop tweeting and there goes @josbuttler — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) June 3, 2019
GOAT late decision from inzamam ul haq to include Wahab in this World Cup squad #CWC19 #ENGvPAK — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) June 3, 2019
I don't think I'll ever understand Pakistan Cricket. They are a shambles then world beaters then a shambles again then world beaters. Imagine how frustrating they must be to skipper or coach — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) June 3, 2019
Come on Pakistan 🇵🇰— Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) June 3, 2019
Crazy atmosphere in Trentbridge- the Pak fans ballistic! #EngvPAK — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) June 3, 2019
Amazing what a better attitude does to a cricket team! Well played Pakistan! Great win. 👏🏻👏🏻 Who says One Day cricket is dead? #ICCWorldcup19 — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) June 3, 2019
It started 4 days back but the World Cup came alive today! Not just an unexpected result but a thriller too! Well done Pakistan!! 👏👏👏#ICCWC2019 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 3, 2019
England vs Pakistan | 'Unpredictability at it's Best!' - Twitter Applauds Pakistan's Thrilling Win
