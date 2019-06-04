starts in
Match 7:AFG VS SL

upcoming
AFG AFG
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Tue, 04 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 8:SA VS IND

upcoming
SA SA
IND IND

The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 9:BAN VS NZ

upcoming
BAN BAN
NZ NZ

The Oval, London

Wed, 05 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 10:AUS VS WI

upcoming
AUS AUS
WI WI

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thu, 06 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs Pakistan | 'Unpredictability at it's Best!' - Twitter Applauds Pakistan's Thrilling Win

Cricketnext Staff |June 4, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
England vs Pakistan | 'Unpredictability at it's Best!' - Twitter Applauds Pakistan's Thrilling Win

An extraordinary game unfolded between England and Pakistan but surprisingly it was the latter that went on to edge the match against the 2019 World Cup favourites by 14 runs.

 

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan got off to an excellent with the openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman getting off to a flier. But it was Babar Azam who stole the headlines in the early stages.

 

While there was the fall of regular wickets, Pakistan managed to go past 340 courtesy of skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s half-century.

Pakistan bowlers backed up the batsmen in the initial stages of the defence. The pacers kept the pressure on and the spinners managed to get the breakthroughs.

Joe Root and Jos Buttler helped rebuild the innings with a 100-plus run stand. Root went on to score a century but he was sson dismissed.

 

Buttler also brought up his century – the fastest for an England player in the World Cup. But Mohammad Amir removed him soon after to bring Pakistan back into game. The home side’s lower order was getting quick runs but Wahab Riaz struck two vital blows at the end to seal the game for Pakistan.

 

 

 

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
WI WI
1 1 0 0 2
NZ NZ
1 1 0 0 2
AUS AUS
1 1 0 0 2
ENG ENG
2 1 1 0 2
BAN BAN
1 1 0 0 2
PAK PAK
2 1 1 0 2
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
2 0 2 0 0
AFG AFG
1 0 1 0 0
SL SL
1 0 1 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
