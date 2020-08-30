England vs Pakistan: Visitors Still Look for Maiden Win on Tour After 1st T20I Washout
After a washed out first T20I, England and Pakistan would look to start afresh and register a win in Manchester on Sunday. Ever since the start of the Test series, weather has played a huge role, with second and third Tests ending in draws due to rain. Same was the fate of the T20I as well. But the forecast for the second T20I looks far more promising.
