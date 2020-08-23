England vs Pakistan: Zak Crawley Looks a Class Player, Says Sourav Ganguly
Zak Crawley scored a brilliant 267 in the third Test against Pakistan and has won accolades from all over the world. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly too has lauded the efforts of the 22-year-old, and has gone on to say that Crawley should look to represent England in all three formats.
