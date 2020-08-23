Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

England vs Pakistan: Zak Crawley Looks a Class Player, Says Sourav Ganguly

Zak Crawley scored a brilliant 267 in the third Test against Pakistan and has won accolades from all over the world. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly too has lauded the efforts of the 22-year-old, and has gone on to say that Crawley should look to represent England in all three formats.

Cricketnext Staff |August 23, 2020, 12:33 PM IST
Zak Crawley in action during his knock on Day 1 (Image: ICC)

Zak Crawley scored a brilliant 267 in the third Test against Pakistan and has won accolades from all over the world. Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly too has lauded the efforts of the 22-year-old, and has gone on to say that Crawley should look to represent England in all three formats.

ALSO READ - Misbah-ul-Haq Likely to be Removed as Chief Selector, Could be Replaced by Former Star Pacer

“England have found a very good No. 3 in Crawley,” former India captain Sourav Ganguly tweeted during the innings. “Looks a class player .. hope to see him in all formats regularly.”

Crawley, who is playing his eighth Test only, Shared a partnership of 359 with Jos Buttler. The latter too scored a 150. The latter scored his second ton in Tests. He is the third youngest England player to score a double ton, after David Gower and Len Hutton.

Meanwhile, Ganguly has said that India are all set to host England next year, and 2023 World Cup. “The BCCI and the Indian cricket team will continue to fulfil its FTP commitments. The senior Indian men’s team will travel to Australia for its series starting in December this year, and will come back to the country for a series against England starting February next year.

ALSO READ - England vs Pakistan 2020: Zak Crawley's 267, James Anderson's Strikes Rattle Pakistan

“This will be followed by IPL 2021 in April,” Ganguly said in an email to all the affiliated units. “The BCCI is making all efforts to ensure that domestic cricket resumes as and when the conditions permit. The health and safety of players and all other involved in domestic cricket is of utmost importance to BCCI and we are constantly monitoring all aspects,” Ganguly wrote in the letter.

