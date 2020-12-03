CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

England vs South Africa 2020: Eoin Morgan Defends Team Analyst Over Controversial Gesture

England skipper conceded that Lemon's actions didn't influence his decision making much as South Africa batters managed to post a total of 191 for 3. England eventually won the game and Morgan has added that they will continue to let Lemon made those gestures.

England vs South Africa 2020: Eoin Morgan Defends Team Analyst Over Controversial Gesture

England skipper Eoin Morgan has defended team analyst Nathan Lemon for displaying placards of coded language which was done to aid Morgan in decision making during the third and final T20I against South Africa. His action has created a furore on social media which saw former England captain Michael Vaughan questioning the team on social media site Twitter.

Also Read: Faf du Plessis Released From Squad, Will Miss ODI Series

"100% within the spirit of the game and that there is "nothing untoward about it," he said in a press conference.  Lemon had two placards as he stood on the team balcony. One of the placards had a number and the other had an English letter. England have cleared the action with match referee earlier, but despite this it attracted bad headlines in the press, especially in the British media. “There is nothing untoward about it. It’s about maximising information we are taking in and measuring it against things, like the coach’s recommendation or the data,” Morgan said.

Also Read: South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada to Miss ODI Series Due to Injury

“There’s always been constant communication, verbal or physical, from the change room to the field to help improve my decisions as captain, to try and correlate the feeling of the flow of the game and what we feel are the right decisions against the data that we’ve already researched coming into the game and, as the game progresses, how that might change. It’s something that we’re experimenting with during the game to see if we can improve our performance on the field,” he added.

England skipper conceded that Lemon's actions didn't influence his decision making much as South Africa batters managed to post a total of 191 for 3. England eventually won the game and Morgan has added that they will continue to let Lemon made those gestures.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6047 275
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches