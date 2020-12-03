- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
England vs South Africa 2020: Eoin Morgan Defends Team Analyst Over Controversial Gesture
England skipper conceded that Lemon's actions didn't influence his decision making much as South Africa batters managed to post a total of 191 for 3. England eventually won the game and Morgan has added that they will continue to let Lemon made those gestures.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
England skipper Eoin Morgan has defended team analyst Nathan Lemon for displaying placards of coded language which was done to aid Morgan in decision making during the third and final T20I against South Africa. His action has created a furore on social media which saw former England captain Michael Vaughan questioning the team on social media site Twitter.
Also Read: Faf du Plessis Released From Squad, Will Miss ODI Series
"100% within the spirit of the game and that there is "nothing untoward about it," he said in a press conference. Lemon had two placards as he stood on the team balcony. One of the placards had a number and the other had an English letter. England have cleared the action with match referee earlier, but despite this it attracted bad headlines in the press, especially in the British media. “There is nothing untoward about it. It’s about maximising information we are taking in and measuring it against things, like the coach’s recommendation or the data,” Morgan said.
Also Read: South Africa vs England: Kagiso Rabada to Miss ODI Series Due to Injury
“There’s always been constant communication, verbal or physical, from the change room to the field to help improve my decisions as captain, to try and correlate the feeling of the flow of the game and what we feel are the right decisions against the data that we’ve already researched coming into the game and, as the game progresses, how that might change. It’s something that we’re experimenting with during the game to see if we can improve our performance on the field,” he added.
England skipper conceded that Lemon's actions didn't influence his decision making much as South Africa batters managed to post a total of 191 for 3. England eventually won the game and Morgan has added that they will continue to let Lemon made those gestures.
