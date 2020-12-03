CRICKETNEXT

England vs South Africa 2020: Faf du Plessis Released From Squad, Will Miss ODI Series

Du Plessis played for Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded IPL in UAE where he, unlike his team, shone with the bat. Coming back to the England series, Du Plessis accounted for 121 runs in the three match series.

South Africa senior cricketer Faf du Plessis has been released from the squad and won't be available for the three match ODI series against England, a press release from Cricket South Africa said. Du Plessis played a brilliant hand in the third and final T20I against England, scoring 52 off 37 balls. Three other players have also been released which include Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks. These three will return to their respective franchise and will feature in the four day domestic tournament.

"The following players have been released from the squad to either join their franchise teams who continue playing in the CSA Four-Day Domestic Series or for rest and/or recuperation; Faf du Plessis (rest), Kagiso Rabada (injury rehabilitation, recuperation and rest), Pite van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks (all to return to 4-day domestic series)," CSA said in an official statement.

Du Plessis played for Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded  IPL in UAE where he, unlike his team, shone with the bat. Coming back to the England series, Du Plessis accounted for 121 runs in the three match series. Earlier this week pacer Kagiso Rabada too was ruled out of the ODI series.

Rabada has sustained a right adductor strain, one that also kept him out of the dead-rubber final T20I at Newlands, which England won by nine wickets to clean sweep the three-match series on Tuesday. In a statement, Cricket South Africa said that the 25-year-old will require three weeks to heal.

