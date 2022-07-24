England vs South Africa 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for ENG vs SA 2022

England will take on South Africa in the final ODI of the three match ODI series on Sunday at Headingley, Leeds. The English team won the second ODI against South Africa in an impressive fashion to salvage the three-match series. After putting up a total of 201, England bowled out the Proteas for just 83 runs.

Reece Topley and Adil Rashid starred in England’s win. In order to clinch the series, England would want to maintain their winning ways. Inconsistency of opener Jason Roy would be a concern for the team management and England will want more from their star batter. Skipper Jos Butler would also be looking to get some runs under his belt and win his first series as a captain.

ALSO READ: ENG vs SA: Brydon Carse Picks Up Injury in Durham, Set to Miss 3rd ODI

On the other hand, South Africa would be hurting from the humiliating 118 run loss in the second ODI. While they had won the first ODI convincingly, the Proteas top-order batters failed miserably in the second ODI. Captain Keshav Maharaj would want a better show from his top order batters in the series decider.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

On which date will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be played on July 24, Sunday.

Where will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI begin?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will begin at 3:30 PM IST, on July 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ: Jonny Bairstow Will Continue to Play All Three Formats ‘For as Long as Possible’

ENG vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Moeen Ali

Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow

Suggested Playing XI for ENG vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Joe Root

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here