England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ENG vs SA ODI Series Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will lock horns with South Africa in the final ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (July 24) at Headingley, Leeds. England won the second ODI against South Africa in an impressive fashion to equalise the scores at 1-1.

In a rain-delayed match at Manchester’s Old Trafford, the English team had put up a total of 201. In the second innings, England bowled out the Proteas for just 83 runs. Reece Topley and Adil Rashid starred in England’s win.

With the series on the line, England would want to maintain their winning ways and clinch the series in the third ODI. The inconsistency of opener Jason Roy would be a concern for head coach Matthew Mott and England will want more from their star batter. Skipper Jos Butler would also be looking to get some runs under his belt and win his first series as a captain.

ALSO READ: ENG vs SA: Brydon Carse Picks Up Injury in Durham, Set to Miss 3rd ODI

On the other hand, South Africa would be looking to bounce back from their humiliating 118 run loss in the second ODI. While they had won the first ODI convincingly, the Proteas top-order batters failed miserably in the second ODI. Captain Keshav Maharaj would want a better show from his top order batters in the series decider.

Ahead of the 3rd ODI between England and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be played on July 24, Sunday.

Where will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI be played?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be played at Headingley, Leeds.

What time will the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI begin?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will begin at 3:30 PM IST, on July 24.

ALSO READ: ‘An Opportunity Not Lost But Definitely Missed’: Aakash Chopra Opines on Shubman Gill Knock in 1st ODI

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here