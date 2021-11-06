England vs South Africa Head to Head record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

Both South Africa and Australia are locked in a close race for the second semi-final spot from Group 1. However, Australia are above the Proteas on the basis of a better net run rate, though they have six points each.

It promises to be an action-packed Saturday and South Africa will know what exactly they need to do when they take on England as Australia play West Indies in the first match of the day. South Africa will depend on Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, and Rassie van der Dussen to get the job done with the bat while they will need Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje to challenge the England batting order.

England will be without the services of left-arm pacer Tymal Mills as he has been ruled out of the tournament due to a right thigh strain. However, they have enough resources in their squad to cover this crack and will also give one of the other players a chance to showcase the mettle ahead of the semi-final.

It promises to be a cracking contest in Sharjah, and while on paper, England look the better side, but South Africa are desperate to make it to the next stage and will be keen to spring a surprise.

Ahead of this important match between England and South Africa, we take a look at the head to head records of England and South Africa:

England vs South Africa in T20Is:

Overall

England and South Africa have met on 21 occasions in T20Is. England have sealed 11 wins, whole South Africa have come out winners on nine occasions. It needs to be mentioned here that England have won the last five T20Is against South Africa.

In T20 World Cups

As far as the record in T20 World Cups are concerned, South Africa hold the edge over England. The Proteas have won on three occasions while England have emerged winners twice in 2010 and 2016.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here