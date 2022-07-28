England vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: How to Watch ENG vs SA 2022 Coverage on TV And Online

Skipper Jos Buttler kicked off the T20I series on a promising note after claiming a 41-run victory against South Africa in the first match. England batter Jonny Bairstow played a splendid knock of 90 runs as England posted a mammoth total of 234/6.

The David Miller-led side, during the run chase, could manage to reach 193 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs.

England will now aim for a series victory as they are set to take on the Proteas in second T20I today. The penultimate match of the series will be played at Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.

A win against South Africa in T20Is will also be skipper Buttler’s maiden series victory as England’s white-ball captain.

Ahead of today’s second T20I match between England and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date will the England vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I match between England and South Africa will take place on July 28, Thursday.

Where will the England vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20I be played?

The second T20I match between England and South Africa will be played at the Sophia Gardens, in Cardiff.

What time will the England vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20I begin?

The second T20I match between England and South Africa will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) second T20I match?

England vs South Africa second T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the England vs South Africa 2022, 2nd T20I live streaming?

England vs South Africa second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

South Africa Predicted Line-up: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

