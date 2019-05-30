starts in
Match 1:ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: England Set Proteas 312-run Target

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2019, 6:45 PM IST

ENG vs SA Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 1, The Oval, London, 30 May, 2019

England

311/8

(50.0) RR 6.22

England England Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 18:59 (IST)

    Intriguingly poised contest at the halfway stage, England never allowed to completely break the shackles by South Africa thanks to some clever bowling, but nevertheless they still face a decent chase on a pitch that looks a little tricky to truly master. – Charlie Reynolds

  • 18:42 (IST)

    South Africa will probably take that! They've kept an England team who might have been thinking about 350+ on a belter of a pitch to under 320. It will still be a tough ask for the batsmen but it's definitely chaseable. Particularly impressive was the death bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, as well as Faf du Plessis' management in the middle overs. South Africa didn't have Plan A at their disposal because Dale Steyn remains unfit but Plan B and C, as du Plessis called it, have worked out okay for now. – Firdose Moonda

  • 18:39 (IST)

    WICKET: Stokes tries to improvise and reverse pull it over the short third man fielder, but does not connect and Amla catches that comfortably to give Ngidi his third wicket of the day. England are 300/8 with one over to go.

  • 18:32 (IST)

    WICKET: Rabada gets another one and England are seven down. Woakes looks to clear the long-on boundary and du Plessis once again completes the catch, a much easier one at that this time. England are 285/7. 

  • 18:08 (IST)

    WICKET: That's a catch Jonty Rhodes would have been proud of. Faf du Plessis running around long-on and diving to catch Moeen Ali off the bowling of Ngidi. England are six down and it's advantage South Africa.

  • 17:55 (IST)

    WICKET: Big big blow for England as Ngidi strikes. Buttler tried to pull that away but has played it on to his stumps and the leg stump's out of the ground. England lose their fifth.

  • 17:40 (IST)

    Aggressive but South Africa have done well given limited resources. Maybe Markram bowled one over too many. – Firdose Moonda

  • 17:35 (IST)

    WICKET: Imran Tahir brought into the attack now and Morgan tries to take him into the stands but has not connected well and is caught out by Aiden Markram. England are four down now. 

  • 17:31 (IST)

    50! Ben Stokes has now completed his half-century too with a cheeky shot for a boundary through to third man. He's looking to up the scoring rate now. 

18:44 (IST)

Hectic final over of the first innings of the first match of the World Cup. England's newest player Jofra Archer finds a boundary in the over as soon as he takes strike and the over eventually culminates into an 11 run over. England finish their innings at 311/8 and will feel they are a few runs short possibly. 

South Africa will probably take that! They've kept an England team who might have been thinking about 350+ on a belter of a pitch to under 320. It will still be a tough ask for the batsmen but it's definitely chaseable. Particularly impressive was the death bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, as well as Faf du Plessis' management in the middle overs. South Africa didn't have Plan A at their disposal because Dale Steyn remains unfit but Plan B and C, as du Plessis called it, have worked out okay for now. – Firdose Moonda

Stokes starts off the 49th over with a boundary past short fine leg before taking a single to give Plunkett a go at Nigidi. Plunkett however is unable to get a move on and hands it back to Stokes. Unfortunately for England that resulted in wicket number 8 with six balls to go.

WICKET: Stokes tries to improvise and reverse pull it over the short third man fielder, but does not connect and Amla catches that comfortably to give Ngidi his third wicket of the day. England are 300/8 with one over to go.

Expensive over nonetheless for South Africa as Rabada goes onto concede a couple of boundaries, first to Stokes and then to the new man Liam Plunkett. The duo ensure that over is a 10 run one and England inch ever so close to the 300-run mark now with two overs to ago. Score: 294/7. 

WICKET: Rabada gets another one and England are seven down. Woakes looks to clear the long-on boundary and du Plessis once again completes the catch, a much easier one at that this time. England are 285/7. 

Phehlukwayo and the South African bowlers have tied up the English batsmen who are not able to get them away here in the final overs. The 47th over saw three wides by Phehlukwayo and that helped Stokes and Woakes to make that a 9 run over, without anyone getting close to hitting boundaries. England are 284/6 after 47 overs.  

Rabada brought in for the 46th over. Both Woakes and Stokes start of with singles before Woakes flashes him over deep backward point for a boundary to third man. Three more singles and a wide after that wraps up that over. England move onto 275/6 with four overs to go.

Phehlukwayo comes back into the attack for the Proteas who are making things tough for England in the final overs. Just the three singles and a two from the over for Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes. Can Stokes put his foot on the pedal and take England to 300 and himself to a century? England are 265/6 after 45 overs.

That Ngidi over, the 44th of the innings produced only three runs and a wicket for South Africa. The England batting is finding it hard to get a move on and the pressure is telling on them as they look for the big shots and are unable to pick the variations from the bowlers. England are 260/6 with 6 overs to go. 

WICKET: That's a catch Jonty Rhodes would have been proud of. Faf du Plessis running around long-on and diving to catch Moeen Ali off the bowling of Ngidi. England are six down and it's advantage South Africa.

Ben Stokes is playing some very smart cricket here against the Proteas as he is running hard when the bad ball is not on offer. Tahir's final over was a testament to that as they notch up ten runs without a boundary. England aren't finding the boundaries as easily as they'd like but Stokes has ensured the scoreboard keeps moving along. England are 257/5 after 43 overs.

250 up for England in the 42nd over at the Oval. Very fruitful over from Ngidi as he claims the big wicket of Buttler and manages to keep the runs down too. Just the four runs for England who have Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes at the crease at the moment. 

WICKET: Big big blow for England as Ngidi strikes. Buttler tried to pull that away but has played it on to his stumps and the leg stump's out of the ground. England lose their fifth.

Stokes has a better over this time against Tahir. He started off with a single before Buttler worked a full-toss away for a couple surprisingly and then followed that up with a single. Stokes then latched onto a googly gone wrong and played it through point for a boundary and added three more in the last two balls to make it an expensive 11 run over. England move to 246/4 after 41 overs. 

Lungi Ngidi introduced into the attack and he too, like Rabada, is difficult to get away. Stokes and Buttler however are able to keep the scoreboard ticking in every delivery and take 8 runs from that over. England are 235/4 after 40 overs.

Tahir continues from the other end and the oldest player in the tournament is on the money as you'd expect. Three singles and a two to the duo of Stokes and Buttler, the latter still getting his eye in after just coming into the middle. England are 227/4 after 39 overs. 

Faf definitely looking for more wickets to keep the England batting from getting away. This is becoming an interesting phase in play. Faf has turned to Kagiso Rabada who has bowled a good economical over, giving away just five runs and helping keep it quiet. England are 222/4 after 38 overs.

Aggressive but South Africa have done well given limited resources. Maybe Markram bowled one over too many. – Firdose Moonda

Just the kind of over the South Africans needed at this point in the innings. Tahir returns to the attack and dismisses the dangerous Morgan. He conceded only four runs too. England are 217/4 after 37 overs.

WICKET: Imran Tahir brought into the attack now and Morgan tries to take him into the stands but has not connected well and is caught out by Aiden Markram. England are four down now. 

Fascinating contest so far at The Oval, England not panicking at the loss of wickets and have built a solid position thanks to skipper Morgan. Will now be looking to really explode in the remaining overs.

Upping the ante seems to be the plan for Stokes here at the Oval. Pretorius now the subject as he gets tonked for three boundaries in that over. First through the covers off a slower ball, then through mid-wicket before a cheeky one helps make that a 13 run over. England are 215/3 after 36 overs.

Upping the ante seems to be the plan for Stokes here at the Oval. Pretorius now the subject as he gets tonked for three boundaries in that over. First through the covers off a slower ball, then through mid-wicket before a cheeky one helps make that a 13 run over. England are 215/3 after 36 overs.

50! Ben Stokes has now completed his half-century too with a cheeky shot for a boundary through to third man. He's looking to up the scoring rate now. 

Post the drinks break Ben Stokes has taken it upon himself to give Phehlukwayo a bit of a hiding. He started off with a streaky boundary through to third man off the outside edge before taking a couple at fine leg. Stokes and Morgan can only add a couple of more singles and Phehlukwayo almost cleaned up Stokes too off the last ball. Score: England are 200/3 after 35 overs.

Faf has turned to Dwaine Pretorius now as he looks to stem the flow of runs here at the Oval. He's succeeded in some sense as there have been no boundaries in the over or attempted big hits. Stokes and Morgan have had to be content with five singles after a dot ball off the first ball. England are 192/3 after 34 overs and the umpires have called for drinks. 

England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: England Set Proteas 312-run Target

England vs South Africa, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019, Latest Updates: Hectic final over of the first innings of the first match of the World Cup. England's newest player Jofra Archer finds a boundary in the over as soon as he takes strike and the over eventually culminates into an 11 run over. England finish their innings at 311/8 and will feel they are a few runs short possibly.

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between England and South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: We may not need to wait for Australia against Afghanistan in Bristol or West Indies against Bangladesh in Taunton or any match against Sri Lanka’s ailing attack to see the long-awaited 500-plus score in a One-Day International. It could come as soon as the first game.

Sure, England and South Africa have bowling attacks which are the envy of most squads but their recent batting history could take centre stage at the tournament opener on Thursday.

Since January 2015, these two teams have breached scores of 400 four times each. Australia are the only other team to have scored more than 400 in that time, and they managed it only once, putting England and South Africa in a different league. And the stage is perfectly set to pit them against each other, with all expectations (apart from the ones on the team to break their trophy drought and win the World Cup) that the first match will be a high-scoring affair.

“It’s going to be dominated by the bat again,” Eoin Morgan said ahead of the first game. He didn’t say whose bat, but we can take our guesses with a quick scan of the tallest totals of the last four years.

South Africa’s 400-plus scores came in 2015, two of them at that World Cup. They warmed up for the tournament with 439 for 2 against West Indies in Johannesburg, then scored 408 for 5 against West Indies in Sydney, followed by 411 for 4 against Ireland in Canberra and 438 for 4 against India in Mumbai later that year. AB de Villiers scored centuries in three of those matches, including the fastest ODI hundred. While he won’t be around to repeat that in this World Cup, Hashim Amla, who has contributed two triple-figure scores in those four games and Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis, who scored one each, are.

Du Plessis was wary of predicting too many milestones but agreed that his men have begun to adopt a more attacking batting strategy. “I am looking to getting started on these wickets but at every ground, you’ve got to make sure you see what the conditions are like and make a game plan from there. You can’t just think today we will score 500 and start swinging from the get-go,” he said. “We know that in the first hour, there’s a bit of spice so am not focusing on 500 as a score but the way we have been trying to play is in trying to be more aggressive.”

The tame-ish talk perhaps explains why South Africa are not spoken about as among the A-list line-ups at the tournament. That label has been stuck on India, Australia and overwhelming, England, for whom putting up big scores has become something of an obsession.

Their first two totals over 400 in the last four years were the 408 for 9 against New Zealand in Birmingham and 444 for 3 against Pakistan in Nottingham. Their other two have come in the last year - 481 for 6 against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018 and 418 for 6 against West Indies in Grenada this February. They also have an absentee aggressor in Alex Hales who was responsible for two of the seven hundreds scored in these matches but they have four present and powerful hitters. Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan also hit hundreds in the four matches mentioned.

Interestingly, all century-scorers have a significant amount of experience. There will be breakout performances from young guns but increasingly, this looks like a World Cup that will be won with wisdom, and both Morgan and du Plessis appear to have plenty. Neither showed the “desperation,” as du Plessis put it of teams past, for whom winning the World Cup was the only thing that mattered. Morgan even disagreed with a question that asked if this was “now or never,” for England to become champions. Both of them spoke about enjoying small moments and understanding that while this World Cup is important, it is not everything.

"In the absolute worst case scenario, you don't make it, and that’s ok,” du Plessis said. “The focus is on making sure we really have a good time and that comes with age. When you are intense and desperate, that's when you make mistakes. We want to have quite a calm intensity. If we win against England tomorrow, it won't be like we’ve won the World Cup, it will be the same as if we lose.”

But it won’t, really.

A win for either team will set the tone and the manner of that win will be an important marker for how the rest of the tournament could unfold. A run-fest will let the other eight teams in the competition know where the early standard has been set, will invite the batsmen across the sides to consider what kind of innovation they will employ and will send a message to the bowlers about how serious the task of damage limitation and how important the creativity in their variations will have to be. And the opposite could happen too. A low-scoring thriller may mark a throwback to twenty years ago when in this same green and fair land, the World Cup was played.

Then, England were forgettable, booted out in the first round though Morgan says he remembers the day “like it was yesterday.” South Africa were memorable and set to go all the way before you-know-what in the semi-final. It has haunted them ever since.

Now, these two teams meet again, having not faced each other in two years since before the Champions Trophy in 2017, with the opportunity to make their own history. Maybe that will be 500 runs, maybe it will be with a first World Cup; either way, it’s going to be fun.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

