England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: England Set Proteas 312-run Target

Intriguingly poised contest at the halfway stage, England never allowed to completely break the shackles by South Africa thanks to some clever bowling, but nevertheless they still face a decent chase on a pitch that looks a little tricky to truly master. – Charlie Reynolds
18:42 (IST)
South Africa will probably take that! They've kept an England team who might have been thinking about 350+ on a belter of a pitch to under 320. It will still be a tough ask for the batsmen but it's definitely chaseable. Particularly impressive was the death bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, as well as Faf du Plessis' management in the middle overs. South Africa didn't have Plan A at their disposal because Dale Steyn remains unfit but Plan B and C, as du Plessis called it, have worked out okay for now. – Firdose Moonda
18:39 (IST)
WICKET: Stokes tries to improvise and reverse pull it over the short third man fielder, but does not connect and Amla catches that comfortably to give Ngidi his third wicket of the day. England are 300/8 with one over to go.
18:32 (IST)
WICKET: Rabada gets another one and England are seven down. Woakes looks to clear the long-on boundary and du Plessis once again completes the catch, a much easier one at that this time. England are 285/7.
18:08 (IST)
WICKET: That's a catch Jonty Rhodes would have been proud of. Faf du Plessis running around long-on and diving to catch Moeen Ali off the bowling of Ngidi. England are six down and it's advantage South Africa.
17:55 (IST)
WICKET: Big big blow for England as Ngidi strikes. Buttler tried to pull that away but has played it on to his stumps and the leg stump's out of the ground. England lose their fifth.
17:40 (IST)
Aggressive but South Africa have done well given limited resources. Maybe Markram bowled one over too many. – Firdose Moonda
17:35 (IST)
WICKET: Imran Tahir brought into the attack now and Morgan tries to take him into the stands but has not connected well and is caught out by Aiden Markram. England are four down now.
17:31 (IST)
50! Ben Stokes has now completed his half-century too with a cheeky shot for a boundary through to third man. He's looking to up the scoring rate now.
18:59 (IST)
Intriguingly poised contest at the halfway stage, England never allowed to completely break the shackles by South Africa thanks to some clever bowling, but nevertheless they still face a decent chase on a pitch that looks a little tricky to truly master. – Charlie Reynolds
Hectic final over of the first innings of the first match of the World Cup. England's newest player Jofra Archer finds a boundary in the over as soon as he takes strike and the over eventually culminates into an 11 run over. England finish their innings at 311/8 and will feel they are a few runs short possibly.
18:42 (IST)
South Africa will probably take that! They've kept an England team who might have been thinking about 350+ on a belter of a pitch to under 320. It will still be a tough ask for the batsmen but it's definitely chaseable. Particularly impressive was the death bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, as well as Faf du Plessis' management in the middle overs. South Africa didn't have Plan A at their disposal because Dale Steyn remains unfit but Plan B and C, as du Plessis called it, have worked out okay for now. – Firdose Moonda
18:41 (IST)
Stokes starts off the 49th over with a boundary past short fine leg before taking a single to give Plunkett a go at Nigidi. Plunkett however is unable to get a move on and hands it back to Stokes. Unfortunately for England that resulted in wicket number 8 with six balls to go.
18:39 (IST)
WICKET: Stokes tries to improvise and reverse pull it over the short third man fielder, but does not connect and Amla catches that comfortably to give Ngidi his third wicket of the day. England are 300/8 with one over to go.
18:35 (IST)
Expensive over nonetheless for South Africa as Rabada goes onto concede a couple of boundaries, first to Stokes and then to the new man Liam Plunkett. The duo ensure that over is a 10 run one and England inch ever so close to the 300-run mark now with two overs to ago. Score: 294/7.
18:32 (IST)
WICKET: Rabada gets another one and England are seven down. Woakes looks to clear the long-on boundary and du Plessis once again completes the catch, a much easier one at that this time. England are 285/7.
18:27 (IST)
Phehlukwayo and the South African bowlers have tied up the English batsmen who are not able to get them away here in the final overs. The 47th over saw three wides by Phehlukwayo and that helped Stokes and Woakes to make that a 9 run over, without anyone getting close to hitting boundaries. England are 284/6 after 47 overs.
18:20 (IST)
Rabada brought in for the 46th over. Both Woakes and Stokes start of with singles before Woakes flashes him over deep backward point for a boundary to third man. Three more singles and a wide after that wraps up that over. England move onto 275/6 with four overs to go.
18:14 (IST)
Phehlukwayo comes back into the attack for the Proteas who are making things tough for England in the final overs. Just the three singles and a two from the over for Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes. Can Stokes put his foot on the pedal and take England to 300 and himself to a century? England are 265/6 after 45 overs.
18:10 (IST)
That Ngidi over, the 44th of the innings produced only three runs and a wicket for South Africa. The England batting is finding it hard to get a move on and the pressure is telling on them as they look for the big shots and are unable to pick the variations from the bowlers. England are 260/6 with 6 overs to go.
18:08 (IST)
WICKET: That's a catch Jonty Rhodes would have been proud of. Faf du Plessis running around long-on and diving to catch Moeen Ali off the bowling of Ngidi. England are six down and it's advantage South Africa.
Ben Stokes is playing some very smart cricket here against the Proteas as he is running hard when the bad ball is not on offer. Tahir's final over was a testament to that as they notch up ten runs without a boundary. England aren't finding the boundaries as easily as they'd like but Stokes has ensured the scoreboard keeps moving along. England are 257/5 after 43 overs.
18:00 (IST)
250 up for England in the 42nd over at the Oval. Very fruitful over from Ngidi as he claims the big wicket of Buttler and manages to keep the runs down too. Just the four runs for England who have Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes at the crease at the moment.
17:55 (IST)
WICKET: Big big blow for England as Ngidi strikes. Buttler tried to pull that away but has played it on to his stumps and the leg stump's out of the ground. England lose their fifth.
17:54 (IST)
Stokes has a better over this time against Tahir. He started off with a single before Buttler worked a full-toss away for a couple surprisingly and then followed that up with a single. Stokes then latched onto a googly gone wrong and played it through point for a boundary and added three more in the last two balls to make it an expensive 11 run over. England move to 246/4 after 41 overs.
17:50 (IST)
Lungi Ngidi introduced into the attack and he too, like Rabada, is difficult to get away. Stokes and Buttler however are able to keep the scoreboard ticking in every delivery and take 8 runs from that over. England are 235/4 after 40 overs.
17:45 (IST)
Tahir continues from the other end and the oldest player in the tournament is on the money as you'd expect. Three singles and a two to the duo of Stokes and Buttler, the latter still getting his eye in after just coming into the middle. England are 227/4 after 39 overs.
17:42 (IST)
Faf definitely looking for more wickets to keep the England batting from getting away. This is becoming an interesting phase in play. Faf has turned to Kagiso Rabada who has bowled a good economical over, giving away just five runs and helping keep it quiet. England are 222/4 after 38 overs.
17:40 (IST)
Aggressive but South Africa have done well given limited resources. Maybe Markram bowled one over too many. – Firdose Moonda
17:37 (IST)
Just the kind of over the South Africans needed at this point in the innings. Tahir returns to the attack and dismisses the dangerous Morgan. He conceded only four runs too. England are 217/4 after 37 overs.
17:35 (IST)
WICKET: Imran Tahir brought into the attack now and Morgan tries to take him into the stands but has not connected well and is caught out by Aiden Markram. England are four down now.
17:34 (IST)
Fascinating contest so far at The Oval, England not panicking at the loss of wickets and have built a solid position thanks to skipper Morgan. Will now be looking to really explode in the remaining overs.
17:34 (IST)
Upping the ante seems to be the plan for Stokes here at the Oval. Pretorius now the subject as he gets tonked for three boundaries in that over. First through the covers off a slower ball, then through mid-wicket before a cheeky one helps make that a 13 run over. England are 215/3 after 36 overs.
17:32 (IST)
Upping the ante seems to be the plan for Stokes here at the Oval. Pretorius now the subject as he gets tonked for three boundaries in that over. First through the covers off a slower ball, then through mid-wicket before a cheeky one helps make that a 13 run over. England are 215/3 after 36 overs.
17:31 (IST)
50! Ben Stokes has now completed his half-century too with a cheeky shot for a boundary through to third man. He's looking to up the scoring rate now.
17:28 (IST)
Post the drinks break Ben Stokes has taken it upon himself to give Phehlukwayo a bit of a hiding. He started off with a streaky boundary through to third man off the outside edge before taking a couple at fine leg. Stokes and Morgan can only add a couple of more singles and Phehlukwayo almost cleaned up Stokes too off the last ball. Score: England are 200/3 after 35 overs.
17:20 (IST)
Faf has turned to Dwaine Pretorius now as he looks to stem the flow of runs here at the Oval. He's succeeded in some sense as there have been no boundaries in the over or attempted big hits. Stokes and Morgan have had to be content with five singles after a dot ball off the first ball. England are 192/3 after 34 overs and the umpires have called for drinks.
England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: England Set Proteas 312-run Target
ENG vs SA Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 1, The Oval, London, 30 May, 2019
England
311/8
(50.0) RR 6.22
South Africa
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Intriguingly poised contest at the halfway stage, England never allowed to completely break the shackles by South Africa thanks to some clever bowling, but nevertheless they still face a decent chase on a pitch that looks a little tricky to truly master. – Charlie Reynolds
South Africa will probably take that! They've kept an England team who might have been thinking about 350+ on a belter of a pitch to under 320. It will still be a tough ask for the batsmen but it's definitely chaseable. Particularly impressive was the death bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, as well as Faf du Plessis' management in the middle overs. South Africa didn't have Plan A at their disposal because Dale Steyn remains unfit but Plan B and C, as du Plessis called it, have worked out okay for now. – Firdose Moonda
WICKET: Stokes tries to improvise and reverse pull it over the short third man fielder, but does not connect and Amla catches that comfortably to give Ngidi his third wicket of the day. England are 300/8 with one over to go.
WICKET: Rabada gets another one and England are seven down. Woakes looks to clear the long-on boundary and du Plessis once again completes the catch, a much easier one at that this time. England are 285/7.
WICKET: That's a catch Jonty Rhodes would have been proud of. Faf du Plessis running around long-on and diving to catch Moeen Ali off the bowling of Ngidi. England are six down and it's advantage South Africa.
WICKET: Big big blow for England as Ngidi strikes. Buttler tried to pull that away but has played it on to his stumps and the leg stump's out of the ground. England lose their fifth.
Aggressive but South Africa have done well given limited resources. Maybe Markram bowled one over too many. – Firdose Moonda
WICKET: Imran Tahir brought into the attack now and Morgan tries to take him into the stands but has not connected well and is caught out by Aiden Markram. England are four down now.
50! Ben Stokes has now completed his half-century too with a cheeky shot for a boundary through to third man. He's looking to up the scoring rate now.
18:59 (IST)
Intriguingly poised contest at the halfway stage, England never allowed to completely break the shackles by South Africa thanks to some clever bowling, but nevertheless they still face a decent chase on a pitch that looks a little tricky to truly master. – Charlie Reynolds
18:47 (IST)
18:44 (IST)
Hectic final over of the first innings of the first match of the World Cup. England's newest player Jofra Archer finds a boundary in the over as soon as he takes strike and the over eventually culminates into an 11 run over. England finish their innings at 311/8 and will feel they are a few runs short possibly.
18:42 (IST)
South Africa will probably take that! They've kept an England team who might have been thinking about 350+ on a belter of a pitch to under 320. It will still be a tough ask for the batsmen but it's definitely chaseable. Particularly impressive was the death bowling from Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada, as well as Faf du Plessis' management in the middle overs. South Africa didn't have Plan A at their disposal because Dale Steyn remains unfit but Plan B and C, as du Plessis called it, have worked out okay for now. – Firdose Moonda
18:41 (IST)
Stokes starts off the 49th over with a boundary past short fine leg before taking a single to give Plunkett a go at Nigidi. Plunkett however is unable to get a move on and hands it back to Stokes. Unfortunately for England that resulted in wicket number 8 with six balls to go.
18:39 (IST)
WICKET: Stokes tries to improvise and reverse pull it over the short third man fielder, but does not connect and Amla catches that comfortably to give Ngidi his third wicket of the day. England are 300/8 with one over to go.
18:35 (IST)
Expensive over nonetheless for South Africa as Rabada goes onto concede a couple of boundaries, first to Stokes and then to the new man Liam Plunkett. The duo ensure that over is a 10 run one and England inch ever so close to the 300-run mark now with two overs to ago. Score: 294/7.
18:32 (IST)
WICKET: Rabada gets another one and England are seven down. Woakes looks to clear the long-on boundary and du Plessis once again completes the catch, a much easier one at that this time. England are 285/7.
18:27 (IST)
Phehlukwayo and the South African bowlers have tied up the English batsmen who are not able to get them away here in the final overs. The 47th over saw three wides by Phehlukwayo and that helped Stokes and Woakes to make that a 9 run over, without anyone getting close to hitting boundaries. England are 284/6 after 47 overs.
18:20 (IST)
Rabada brought in for the 46th over. Both Woakes and Stokes start of with singles before Woakes flashes him over deep backward point for a boundary to third man. Three more singles and a wide after that wraps up that over. England move onto 275/6 with four overs to go.
18:14 (IST)
Phehlukwayo comes back into the attack for the Proteas who are making things tough for England in the final overs. Just the three singles and a two from the over for Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes. Can Stokes put his foot on the pedal and take England to 300 and himself to a century? England are 265/6 after 45 overs.
18:10 (IST)
That Ngidi over, the 44th of the innings produced only three runs and a wicket for South Africa. The England batting is finding it hard to get a move on and the pressure is telling on them as they look for the big shots and are unable to pick the variations from the bowlers. England are 260/6 with 6 overs to go.
18:08 (IST)
WICKET: That's a catch Jonty Rhodes would have been proud of. Faf du Plessis running around long-on and diving to catch Moeen Ali off the bowling of Ngidi. England are six down and it's advantage South Africa.
18:05 (IST)
18:04 (IST)
Ben Stokes is playing some very smart cricket here against the Proteas as he is running hard when the bad ball is not on offer. Tahir's final over was a testament to that as they notch up ten runs without a boundary. England aren't finding the boundaries as easily as they'd like but Stokes has ensured the scoreboard keeps moving along. England are 257/5 after 43 overs.
18:00 (IST)
250 up for England in the 42nd over at the Oval. Very fruitful over from Ngidi as he claims the big wicket of Buttler and manages to keep the runs down too. Just the four runs for England who have Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes at the crease at the moment.
17:55 (IST)
WICKET: Big big blow for England as Ngidi strikes. Buttler tried to pull that away but has played it on to his stumps and the leg stump's out of the ground. England lose their fifth.
17:54 (IST)
Stokes has a better over this time against Tahir. He started off with a single before Buttler worked a full-toss away for a couple surprisingly and then followed that up with a single. Stokes then latched onto a googly gone wrong and played it through point for a boundary and added three more in the last two balls to make it an expensive 11 run over. England move to 246/4 after 41 overs.
17:50 (IST)
Lungi Ngidi introduced into the attack and he too, like Rabada, is difficult to get away. Stokes and Buttler however are able to keep the scoreboard ticking in every delivery and take 8 runs from that over. England are 235/4 after 40 overs.
17:45 (IST)
Tahir continues from the other end and the oldest player in the tournament is on the money as you'd expect. Three singles and a two to the duo of Stokes and Buttler, the latter still getting his eye in after just coming into the middle. England are 227/4 after 39 overs.
17:42 (IST)
Faf definitely looking for more wickets to keep the England batting from getting away. This is becoming an interesting phase in play. Faf has turned to Kagiso Rabada who has bowled a good economical over, giving away just five runs and helping keep it quiet. England are 222/4 after 38 overs.
17:40 (IST)
Aggressive but South Africa have done well given limited resources. Maybe Markram bowled one over too many. – Firdose Moonda
17:37 (IST)
Just the kind of over the South Africans needed at this point in the innings. Tahir returns to the attack and dismisses the dangerous Morgan. He conceded only four runs too. England are 217/4 after 37 overs.
17:35 (IST)
WICKET: Imran Tahir brought into the attack now and Morgan tries to take him into the stands but has not connected well and is caught out by Aiden Markram. England are four down now.
17:34 (IST)
Fascinating contest so far at The Oval, England not panicking at the loss of wickets and have built a solid position thanks to skipper Morgan. Will now be looking to really explode in the remaining overs.
17:34 (IST)
Upping the ante seems to be the plan for Stokes here at the Oval. Pretorius now the subject as he gets tonked for three boundaries in that over. First through the covers off a slower ball, then through mid-wicket before a cheeky one helps make that a 13 run over. England are 215/3 after 36 overs.
17:32 (IST)
Upping the ante seems to be the plan for Stokes here at the Oval. Pretorius now the subject as he gets tonked for three boundaries in that over. First through the covers off a slower ball, then through mid-wicket before a cheeky one helps make that a 13 run over. England are 215/3 after 36 overs.
17:31 (IST)
50! Ben Stokes has now completed his half-century too with a cheeky shot for a boundary through to third man. He's looking to up the scoring rate now.
17:28 (IST)
Post the drinks break Ben Stokes has taken it upon himself to give Phehlukwayo a bit of a hiding. He started off with a streaky boundary through to third man off the outside edge before taking a couple at fine leg. Stokes and Morgan can only add a couple of more singles and Phehlukwayo almost cleaned up Stokes too off the last ball. Score: England are 200/3 after 35 overs.
17:20 (IST)
Faf has turned to Dwaine Pretorius now as he looks to stem the flow of runs here at the Oval. He's succeeded in some sense as there have been no boundaries in the over or attempted big hits. Stokes and Morgan have had to be content with five singles after a dot ball off the first ball. England are 192/3 after 34 overs and the umpires have called for drinks.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019
PAK v WINottingham
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
SL v NZCardiff
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019
AUS v AFGBristol All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings