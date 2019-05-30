England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: Hosts England Ready For Protea Challenge in Blockbuster Opener

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has predicted in the pre-match build-up that it will not be an easy outing for England today, given their close record with South Africa in the recent past. The head-to-head percentage is bordering on 50/50, and given that both teams boast of impressive batting and bowling line-ups, we are in for what is going to be an extremely close encounter!
13:23 (IST)
There has been talk in the build-up to the world cup about how the English pitches will largely favour batsmen. Australian bowler Pat Cummins even observed that the ball was not swinging as much as it usually does in England during the warm-up games. The first match of the tournament today will give us a good indication of just how much assistance bowlers are likely to get. Going by the warm-up games, one thing is clear - if teams do not pick up early wickets, we may be in for a tournament of some truly huge scores. Even the scorers have adjusted scoreboards to reflect totals of 500!
13:16 (IST)
There is palpable excitement among the cricket loving public for a tournament that could go a long way in re-defining the sport in England. The English cricket team is all set to express itself!
On the other hand, South African captain Faf du Plessis has come out and said that his side go into the encounter (and the tournament at large) firmly as underdogs: "England are the favourites so if it means on the day there is less pressure on us then we can play freely. We are going in as underdogs and if that releases some players in the team then that is great."
13:05 (IST)
England captain Eoin Morgan has promised home supporters that his team will not buckle under the weight of expectations, but channelize it in a positive way during the world cup: "In past world cups I have played in and some of the others have played in, we have gone with little expectation and not done that well. I would pick this position instead. There is a lot of belief in the dressing room, We are confident with our own game."
12:54 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the opening game of the ICC World Cup 2019 between hosts England and South Africa, being played at the Oval! A home world cup for the country where the sport was birthed presents tremendous opportunities, but with it also comes the pressure of expectation. We couldn't have had a better opening game to get us started for the tournament that is the biggest of them all in the cricketing world. The first ball of the ICC World Cup 2019 is just a few hours away!
