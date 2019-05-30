England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: Proteas in Trouble After Losing Fifth Wicket

OUT: Archer comes back into the attack and he has straightaway gotten rid of van der Dussen. The batsman gets a leading edge and is out for 50. Archer has his third wicket. After 31.5 overs it's 167/6.
21:22 (IST)
FIFTY FOR DER DUSSEN: Despite losing wickets in a hurry South Africa are not losing hope as yet. Phehlukwayo and Van Der Dussen have combined well. In fact the latter gets to his fifty too in just 56 balls. And here is an appeal for an LBW against Phehlukwayo. But he survives. South Africa are 167/5 in 31 overs.
21:06 (IST)
WICKET: South Africa are crumbling like a pack of cards here at the Oval. New man Dwaine Pretorius is run out. The Proteas are five down and in trouble here.
21:02 (IST)
WICKET: That's the fourth one down for South Africa and it is the experienced JP Duminy. He looked to clear the boundary but Ben Stokes takes an easy catch to give Moeen Ali his first wicket of the game.
20:51 (IST)
WICKET: Plunkett has struck and that's a massive blow for the Proteas. Quinton de Kock looking to pick off the bowler on his pads is caught at Long leg by Joe Root for 68. SA are 129/3 after 23 overs. Plunkett has been on the money in this over and conceded four runs before he took what is a huge wicket at this point.
20:48 (IST)
Amla has been assessed and is "doing fine," according to SA management. He will be reassessed as the innings goes on to determine if he will participate further in the match. - Firdose Moonda
20:43 (IST)
SIX! Van Der Dussen has joined the party too! Dances down the track and lofts Moeen Ali over his head for a 87m maximum. Much needed runs here for the Proteas who were getting pushed back each over.
20:42 (IST)
SIX! Classy shot from Quinton de Kock as he goes inside out over covers and smashes Plunkett for a maximum. With the boundary off the first ball and two singles along with the six, it's a 12 run over and the Proteas are now 109/2 after 21 overs.
20:39 (IST)
100 UP! Plunkett bowls it short and De Kock swiftly makes space and pulls it away for a boundary to bring up the 100 for the Proteas. Still more than 200 runs to go in less than 30 overs.
20:12 (IST)
SIX! De Kock is making that life from the previous over count against Moeen Ali as he clobbers him over mid-on for a massive six. South Africa get 11 runs from that 12th over and move onto 62/2 with Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen at the crease.
20:02 (IST)
WICKET: Archer has taken his second World Cup wicket and it is a big one for England. The South African captain is dismissed as he looks to hook Archer over square leg and Moeen Ali takes a comfortable catch.
21:26 (IST)
Adil Rashid continues. And he almost yorks Phehlukwayo. This is excellent bowling by the leg-spinner who is maintaining good pressure. But on the next ball the batsman dances down the track to get four. Good cricket all around. After 29 overs it's 156/5.
Andile Phehlukwayo has joined Van Der Dussen and the duo have their task cut out against the English who have their tail up. Plunkett is bowling well and Morgan's changes are also working well. Just the three singles along with the run-out of the Plunkett over takes South Africa to 146/5 after 27 overs. England are looking hungry and South Africa are being pushed back onto the backfoot with every over passing.
21:06 (IST)
21:04 (IST)
Moeen Ali's 8th over not only brings a wicket for England but also adds the pressure on the Proteas who have lost four wickets and have a batsman retired hurt. Duminy started the over with a boundary before losing his wicket when tried to be too extravagant and rash. South Africa are 142/4 after 26 overs.
21:02 (IST)
20:59 (IST)
Tight and on the money once again in his fourth over. Just the two singles for South Africa who have moved onto 137/3 after 25 overs. They need another 175 runs to make this chase a successful one on the first day of the World Cup. Will Amla bat again?
20:55 (IST)
Much better over from Moeen Ali after he took a battering in the previous over. JP Duminy, the new man, along with Van der Dussen take no risks and come away with six singles from Ali's over to take the score to 135/3 after 24 overs.
20:51 (IST)
20:48 (IST)
20:47 (IST)
This has been a very good over for the South Africans. A six and a four to start things off for Van der Dussen, before he and de Kock take a couple of singles and the right hander rather cheekily pokes it past the keeper for a finely placed boundary to the third man. Just like the four from earlier in the over. South Africa are starting to get a move on and are 125/2 after 22 overs.
20:45 (IST)
Some funny scenes at the Oval followed by the Six! Joe Root has gone beyond the sightscreen to fetch the ball and is struggling to find it.
20:43 (IST)
20:42 (IST)
20:39 (IST)
20:38 (IST)
Excellent fifth over from Moeen Ali. He's kept both the batsmen who have been looking to get busy quiet. Just the two runs of the over as South Africa move onto 97/2 after 20 overs.
20:36 (IST)
Morgan turns to Plunkett to introduce a little bit of pace into the attack and the bowler responds with a six run over but gives away no boundaries or extras which is something the England captain will be happy about. South Africa are 95/2 after 19 overs.
20:30 (IST)
The English bowlers are rushing through their overs here at the Oval and that's building pressure on the South African batsmen. De Kock and Van der Dussen get only the three runs from Moeen Ali's over, and move onto 89/2 after 18 overs.
20:25 (IST)
This time Rashid is welcomed to the crease with a crisp boundary by de Kock who has sent it fine past the keeper and left short fine leg with no chance. That has been followed up by three singles as South Africa go into the drinks break with the score at 86/2 after 17 overs.
20:23 (IST)
Van der Dussen picks up a boundary with a reverse sweep of Moeen Ali's third over to make that a five run over as Quinton de Kock took a single before off the first ball. South Africa slowly moving along at almost 5 runs an over and are 79/2 after 16.
20:19 (IST)
Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have kept things tight in the last few overs here at the Oval. Rashid comes away with a three run over for his third as South Africa move onto 74/2 after 15 overs.
20:17 (IST)
Moeen Ali too rushes through another over and England have finished 14 overs so far in the innings. Just the five runs of that over means South Africa move onto 71/2 after 14 overs.
20:15 (IST)
Rashid rushes through yet another over and it is an economical one where he has conceded just the four runs. All eyes on Quinton de Kock for now for the Proteas now as he has to anchor the innings through from here. South Africa are 66/2 after 13 overs.
20:12 (IST)
20:09 (IST)
Morgan makes the first bowling change and it's Adil Rashid, who conceded seven runs off that over. But the spinner almost had the wicket of de Kock as his sweep took an inside edge and glanced the wicket before racing away to the boundary. South Africa very lucky on that occasion and are 51/2 after 11 overs.
20:04 (IST)
Brilliant over there from Archer to complete the 10th over of the innings. Just the one run before the big wicket and then he followed that up with some scintillating bowling for the rest of the over. South Africa are 44/2 after 10 overs.
20:02 (IST)
