starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 1:ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

The Oval, London

30 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 2:WI VS PAK

upcoming
WI WI
PAK PAK

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Fri, 31 May, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 3:NZ VS SL

upcoming
NZ NZ
SL SL

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 4:AFG VS AUS

upcoming
AFG AFG
AUS AUS

County Ground, Bristol

Sat, 01 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: Hosts England Ready For Protea Challenge in Blockbuster Opener

Cricketnext Staff |May 30, 2019, 4:27 PM IST

ENG vs SA Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

Match 1, The Oval, London, 30 May, 2019

England

115/3

(21.0) RR 5.47

England England Captain
v/s
South Africa South Africa Captain
South Africa

Toss won by South Africa (decided to field)

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 16:26 (IST)

    OUT: Rabada has a wicket here and he has removed set batsman Root. The batsman gets a bit of width and drives on the rise. But Duminy takes a simple catch at point. He goes for 51. England are now 111/3. 

  • 16:22 (IST)

    OUT: Roy, who was playing so well, has thrown his wicket away. Phehluywayo pitches one short and Roy mistimes the ball. du Plessis takes a simple catch at mid off. He departs for 54. England are 107/2. 

  • 16:19 (IST)

    FIFTY FOR ROOT: And Root too gets to his fifty in just 56 balls. This is an excellent recovery by England after early wicket of Bairstow. Both these batsmen have taken their side to 102/1 in just 18 overs. 

  • 16:13 (IST)

    FIFTY FOR ROY: And Jason Roy is the first one to get a fifty in the 2019 World Cup. He has shown great skills and has batted beautifully to put his team in a position of command. England with this also bring up their 100. It's 100/1 after 17 overs. 

  • 15:55 (IST)

    FOUR: Another Rabada starts. Runs are flowing easily for England at the moment and South Africa bowlers are struggling. Tahir will have to come back in the attack soon now. Root now pulls him for a four. After 13 overs England are 79/1. 

  • 15:26 (IST)

    FOUR: A small partnership is brewing between Roy and Root. They both are dealing in boundaries currently, which means an early wicket hasn't affected England much. After 6 overs England has managed to score 39/1. 

  • 15:17 (IST)

    FOUR: Another short one from Ngidi and Root just pulls it to the square leg fence for a four. He is looking in great touch ever since he walked out to bat. After 4 overs it's 16/1. 

  • 15:03 (IST)

    OUT: And here is a surprise first up. South Africa start with leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Both teams are weak in playing spin, so that's a great move by Faf du Plessis. Jason Roy and Joony Bairstow would hope for a quick start. And here is the first wicket for Tahir. He induces and edge from Bairstow. He is out for first ball duck. England are 1/1. 

  • 14:47 (IST)

    Absolutely correct selection from SA. To leave out Morris, who has been inconsistent, and Miller, who is out of form, shows me they are serious.

16:26 (IST)

OUT: Rabada has a wicket here and he has removed set batsman Root. The batsman gets a bit of width and drives on the rise. But Duminy takes a simple catch at point. He goes for 51. England are now 111/3. 

16:22 (IST)

OUT: Roy, who was playing so well, has thrown his wicket away. Phehluywayo pitches one short and Roy mistimes the ball. du Plessis takes a simple catch at mid off. He departs for 54. England are 107/2. 

16:19 (IST)

FIFTY FOR ROOT: And Root too gets to his fifty in just 56 balls. This is an excellent recovery by England after early wicket of Bairstow. Both these batsmen have taken their side to 102/1 in just 18 overs. 

16:17 (IST)
16:13 (IST)

FIFTY FOR ROY: And Jason Roy is the first one to get a fifty in the 2019 World Cup. He has shown great skills and has batted beautifully to put his team in a position of command. England with this also bring up their 100. It's 100/1 after 17 overs. 

16:08 (IST)
16:04 (IST)

Here is a change in the bowling. Andile Phehlukwayo has come into the attack in hope for a wicket. But he too is dealt well by Roy and Root. Four runs come from the over. The score has now moved to 87/1 after 15 overs. 

15:55 (IST)

FOUR: Another Rabada starts. Runs are flowing easily for England at the moment and South Africa bowlers are struggling. Tahir will have to come back in the attack soon now. Root now pulls him for a four. After 13 overs England are 79/1. 

15:48 (IST)

Roy and Root are going strength to strength at the moment. Yet another Rabada over comes to an end. England are 68/1 after 11 overs. 

15:43 (IST)

Dwaine Pretorious comes into the attack. He could be a secret weapon for South Africa if he manages to get some wickets here. So after 10 overs the score has moved to 60/1. 

15:41 (IST)
15:39 (IST)

Rabada comes for his second over. And he concedes a four in his over. South Africa need to get their act together now and eye wickets. After 9 overs it's 55/1. 

15:35 (IST)

Fresh over from Ngidi starts. Jason now gets into the act and gets one to the boundary through covers. After eight overs England are now 49/1. 

15:31 (IST)
15:26 (IST)

FOUR: A small partnership is brewing between Roy and Root. They both are dealing in boundaries currently, which means an early wicket hasn't affected England much. After 6 overs England has managed to score 39/1. 

15:21 (IST)
15:17 (IST)

FOUR: Another short one from Ngidi and Root just pulls it to the square leg fence for a four. He is looking in great touch ever since he walked out to bat. After 4 overs it's 16/1. 

15:13 (IST)

Tahir continues. That is again an excellent over by Tahir as he gives away only four runs. That takes England to 11/1 after 3 overs. They will have to quickly recover from the early loss. 

15:10 (IST)

And from the other end it's Lungi Ngidi. This is is an excellent start by the Proteas. No one, including Bairstow would have predicted such a start. But Root is at the crease, solid as a rock. A half-volley from Ngidi, and Root just leans into it for a four. After 2 overs England are 7/1. 

15:03 (IST)

OUT: And here is a surprise first up. South Africa start with leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Both teams are weak in playing spin, so that's a great move by Faf du Plessis. Jason Roy and Joony Bairstow would hope for a quick start. And here is the first wicket for Tahir. He induces and edge from Bairstow. He is out for first ball duck. England are 1/1. 

14:54 (IST)

Both the teams have lined up on the park for the national anthems. We are not very far away from live action between the two giants. Stay tuned for latest updates. 

14:47 (IST)

Absolutely correct selection from SA. To leave out Morris, who has been inconsistent, and Miller, who is out of form, shows me they are serious.

14:41 (IST)

England are the favourites to win this match, as the Proteas lack the firepower in this edition clearly. But one can't rule them out already. An interesting contest awaits us. We are only a few minutes away from the first ball being bowled. 

14:39 (IST)
14:34 (IST)

South Africa have won the toss and chosen to bowl here, on what looks like a green Oval top!

14:10 (IST)

Now if statistics told the story, there would be no debate about who the outright favourites for the tournament are. To give you an indication, since the last world cup ended, England have won the most games, have the best win percentage, have scored the most runs, hit the most sixes (508) and have the best run-rate (6.29 runs per over)! 

14:03 (IST)

One of the biggest advantages South Africa have coming into the match is consistency. They might have gone under the radar, but they have won their last five ODI series. Sure, the form of Hashim Amla would be a slight worry, but the quartet of de Kock, du Plessis, Rabada and Tahir form the core of the team. If any one of them performs on their day, South Africa will be formidable opponents for any team in this tournament.

13:54 (IST)

Cricketnext expert Hemang Badani: "I do believe that Dale Steyn will be missed. He has been exceptional for South Africa for the last decade or so, and his absence will hamper their plans. They do have a good bowling attack even without him with Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Lungi Ngidi. Having said that, Steyn brings in experience and he knows exactly what to do at the right time." 

13:47 (IST)

Cricketnext expert Hemang Badani: "We couldn't have asked for a better match for the opening game of the World Cup. England are the favourites and they have been playing outstanding cricket. Jofra Archer is a big plus for the England side, and I just get a feeling that the hosts might get the better of South Africa, specially in the absence of Dale Steyn who has been ruled out of the game."

13:37 (IST)

Former England captain Andrew Strauss has predicted in the pre-match build-up that it will not be an easy outing for England today, given their close record with South Africa in the recent past. The head-to-head percentage is bordering on 50/50, and given that both teams boast of impressive batting and bowling line-ups, we are in for what is going to be an extremely close encounter!

LOAD MORE

England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: Hosts England Ready For Protea Challenge in Blockbuster Opener

England vs South Africa, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019, Latest Updates: OUT: Rabada has a wicket here and he has removed set batsman Root. The batsman gets a bit of width and drives on the rise. But Duminy takes a simple catch at point. He goes for 51. England are now 111/3.

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between England and South Africa will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: We may not need to wait for Australia against Afghanistan in Bristol or West Indies against Bangladesh in Taunton or any match against Sri Lanka’s ailing attack to see the long-awaited 500-plus score in a One-Day International. It could come as soon as the first game.

Sure, England and South Africa have bowling attacks which are the envy of most squads but their recent batting history could take centre stage at the tournament opener on Thursday.

Since January 2015, these two teams have breached scores of 400 four times each. Australia are the only other team to have scored more than 400 in that time, and they managed it only once, putting England and South Africa in a different league. And the stage is perfectly set to pit them against each other, with all expectations (apart from the ones on the team to break their trophy drought and win the World Cup) that the first match will be a high-scoring affair.

“It’s going to be dominated by the bat again,” Eoin Morgan said ahead of the first game. He didn’t say whose bat, but we can take our guesses with a quick scan of the tallest totals of the last four years.

South Africa’s 400-plus scores came in 2015, two of them at that World Cup. They warmed up for the tournament with 439 for 2 against West Indies in Johannesburg, then scored 408 for 5 against West Indies in Sydney, followed by 411 for 4 against Ireland in Canberra and 438 for 4 against India in Mumbai later that year. AB de Villiers scored centuries in three of those matches, including the fastest ODI hundred. While he won’t be around to repeat that in this World Cup, Hashim Amla, who has contributed two triple-figure scores in those four games and Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis, who scored one each, are.

Du Plessis was wary of predicting too many milestones but agreed that his men have begun to adopt a more attacking batting strategy. “I am looking to getting started on these wickets but at every ground, you’ve got to make sure you see what the conditions are like and make a game plan from there. You can’t just think today we will score 500 and start swinging from the get-go,” he said. “We know that in the first hour, there’s a bit of spice so am not focusing on 500 as a score but the way we have been trying to play is in trying to be more aggressive.”

The tame-ish talk perhaps explains why South Africa are not spoken about as among the A-list line-ups at the tournament. That label has been stuck on India, Australia and overwhelming, England, for whom putting up big scores has become something of an obsession.

Their first two totals over 400 in the last four years were the 408 for 9 against New Zealand in Birmingham and 444 for 3 against Pakistan in Nottingham. Their other two have come in the last year - 481 for 6 against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018 and 418 for 6 against West Indies in Grenada this February. They also have an absentee aggressor in Alex Hales who was responsible for two of the seven hundreds scored in these matches but they have four present and powerful hitters. Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan also hit hundreds in the four matches mentioned.

Interestingly, all century-scorers have a significant amount of experience. There will be breakout performances from young guns but increasingly, this looks like a World Cup that will be won with wisdom, and both Morgan and du Plessis appear to have plenty. Neither showed the “desperation,” as du Plessis put it of teams past, for whom winning the World Cup was the only thing that mattered. Morgan even disagreed with a question that asked if this was “now or never,” for England to become champions. Both of them spoke about enjoying small moments and understanding that while this World Cup is important, it is not everything.

"In the absolute worst case scenario, you don't make it, and that’s ok,” du Plessis said. “The focus is on making sure we really have a good time and that comes with age. When you are intense and desperate, that's when you make mistakes. We want to have quite a calm intensity. If we win against England tomorrow, it won't be like we’ve won the World Cup, it will be the same as if we lose.”

But it won’t, really.

A win for either team will set the tone and the manner of that win will be an important marker for how the rest of the tournament could unfold. A run-fest will let the other eight teams in the competition know where the early standard has been set, will invite the batsmen across the sides to consider what kind of innovation they will employ and will send a message to the bowlers about how serious the task of damage limitation and how important the creativity in their variations will have to be. And the opposite could happen too. A low-scoring thriller may mark a throwback to twenty years ago when in this same green and fair land, the World Cup was played.

Then, England were forgettable, booted out in the first round though Morgan says he remembers the day “like it was yesterday.” South Africa were memorable and set to go all the way before you-know-what in the semi-final. It has haunted them ever since.

Now, these two teams meet again, having not faced each other in two years since before the Champions Trophy in 2017, with the opportunity to make their own history. Maybe that will be 500 runs, maybe it will be with a first World Cup; either way, it’s going to be fun.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), JP Duminy, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Chris Morris, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, Rassie van der Dussen.

ball by ball commentarycricket live scoreCricket World Cup 2019ENG vs SAENG vs SA Dream 11 teamENG vs SA live scoreENG vs SA Live streamingENG vs SA scoreboardEngland vs South AfricaEngland vs South Africa Liveicc world cup 2019Live Cricket Score
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Fri, 31 May, 2019

PAK v WI
Nottingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

SL v NZ
Cardiff

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sat, 01 Jun, 2019

AUS v AFG
Bristol All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team P W L T PTS
AFG AFG
0 0 0 0 0
AUS AUS
0 0 0 0 0
BAN BAN
0 0 0 0 0
ENG ENG
0 0 0 0 0
IND IND
0 0 0 0 0
NZ NZ
0 0 0 0 0
PAK PAK
0 0 0 0 0
SA SA
0 0 0 0 0
SL SL
0 0 0 0 0
WI WI
0 0 0 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more