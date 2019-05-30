England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: Hosts England Ready For Protea Challenge in Blockbuster Opener

OUT: Rabada has a wicket here and he has removed set batsman Root. The batsman gets a bit of width and drives on the rise. But Duminy takes a simple catch at point. He goes for 51. England are now 111/3.
16:22 (IST)
OUT: Roy, who was playing so well, has thrown his wicket away. Phehluywayo pitches one short and Roy mistimes the ball. du Plessis takes a simple catch at mid off. He departs for 54. England are 107/2.
16:19 (IST)
FIFTY FOR ROOT: And Root too gets to his fifty in just 56 balls. This is an excellent recovery by England after early wicket of Bairstow. Both these batsmen have taken their side to 102/1 in just 18 overs.
16:13 (IST)
FIFTY FOR ROY: And Jason Roy is the first one to get a fifty in the 2019 World Cup. He has shown great skills and has batted beautifully to put his team in a position of command. England with this also bring up their 100. It's 100/1 after 17 overs.
15:55 (IST)
FOUR: Another Rabada starts. Runs are flowing easily for England at the moment and South Africa bowlers are struggling. Tahir will have to come back in the attack soon now. Root now pulls him for a four. After 13 overs England are 79/1.
15:26 (IST)
FOUR: A small partnership is brewing between Roy and Root. They both are dealing in boundaries currently, which means an early wicket hasn't affected England much. After 6 overs England has managed to score 39/1.
15:17 (IST)
FOUR: Another short one from Ngidi and Root just pulls it to the square leg fence for a four. He is looking in great touch ever since he walked out to bat. After 4 overs it's 16/1.
15:03 (IST)
OUT: And here is a surprise first up. South Africa start with leg-spinner Imran Tahir. Both teams are weak in playing spin, so that's a great move by Faf du Plessis. Jason Roy and Joony Bairstow would hope for a quick start. And here is the first wicket for Tahir. He induces and edge from Bairstow. He is out for first ball duck. England are 1/1.
14:47 (IST)
Absolutely correct selection from SA. To leave out Morris, who has been inconsistent, and Miller, who is out of form, shows me they are serious.
16:26 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:19 (IST)
16:17 (IST)
Surely time for Tahir to have another go at Roy. Probably delayed this a bit. #ENGvSA
Here is a change in the bowling. Andile Phehlukwayo has come into the attack in hope for a wicket. But he too is dealt well by Roy and Root. Four runs come from the over. The score has now moved to 87/1 after 15 overs.
15:55 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
Roy and Root are going strength to strength at the moment. Yet another Rabada over comes to an end. England are 68/1 after 11 overs.
15:43 (IST)
Dwaine Pretorious comes into the attack. He could be a secret weapon for South Africa if he manages to get some wickets here. So after 10 overs the score has moved to 60/1.
15:41 (IST)
Jason Roy likes to go at the ball. So far today pushing at the ball has got him in trouble on a handful of occasions: he has edged or mis-timed four shots and they have all come whenhe has been pushing out at the ball. #CWC19pic.twitter.com/5soLYilMio
15:21 (IST)
- John Wright bowled by Craig McDermott - first ball of the #CWC1992 on 22 Feb 1992 (bowler began with a wide!) - Jonny Bairstow ct behind off Imran Tahir - second ball of #CWC19#CWC2019 - today#EngvSA#SAvEng
15:13 (IST)
Tahir continues. That is again an excellent over by Tahir as he gives away only four runs. That takes England to 11/1 after 3 overs. They will have to quickly recover from the early loss.
15:10 (IST)
And from the other end it's Lungi Ngidi. This is is an excellent start by the Proteas. No one, including Bairstow would have predicted such a start. But Root is at the crease, solid as a rock. A half-volley from Ngidi, and Root just leans into it for a four. After 2 overs England are 7/1.
15:03 (IST)
14:54 (IST)
Both the teams have lined up on the park for the national anthems. We are not very far away from live action between the two giants. Stay tuned for latest updates.
14:47 (IST)
14:41 (IST)
England are the favourites to win this match, as the Proteas lack the firepower in this edition clearly. But one can't rule them out already. An interesting contest awaits us. We are only a few minutes away from the first ball being bowled.
14:39 (IST)
No Morris and no David Miller for the #cwc19 opener. Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius in the XI for today. Absolutely the best decision. #cricket
South Africa have won the toss and chosen to bowl here, on what looks like a green Oval top!
14:10 (IST)
Now if statistics told the story, there would be no debate about who the outright favourites for the tournament are. To give you an indication, since the last world cup ended, England have won the most games, have the best win percentage, have scored the most runs, hit the most sixes (508) and have the best run-rate (6.29 runs per over)!
14:03 (IST)
One of the biggest advantages South Africa have coming into the match is consistency. They might have gone under the radar, but they have won their last five ODI series. Sure, the form of Hashim Amla would be a slight worry, but the quartet of de Kock, du Plessis, Rabada and Tahir form the core of the team. If any one of them performs on their day, South Africa will be formidable opponents for any team in this tournament.
13:54 (IST)
Cricketnext expert Hemang Badani: "I do believe that Dale Steyn will be missed. He has been exceptional for South Africa for the last decade or so, and his absence will hamper their plans. They do have a good bowling attack even without him with Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Lungi Ngidi. Having said that, Steyn brings in experience and he knows exactly what to do at the right time."
13:47 (IST)
Cricketnext expert Hemang Badani: "We couldn't have asked for a better match for the opening game of the World Cup. England are the favourites and they have been playing outstanding cricket. Jofra Archer is a big plus for the England side, and I just get a feeling that the hosts might get the better of South Africa, specially in the absence of Dale Steyn who has been ruled out of the game."
13:37 (IST)
Former England captain Andrew Strauss has predicted in the pre-match build-up that it will not be an easy outing for England today, given their close record with South Africa in the recent past. The head-to-head percentage is bordering on 50/50, and given that both teams boast of impressive batting and bowling line-ups, we are in for what is going to be an extremely close encounter!
England vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket Match at The Oval: Hosts England Ready For Protea Challenge in Blockbuster Opener
ENG vs SA Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
Match 1, The Oval, London, 30 May, 2019
England
115/3
(21.0) RR 5.47
South Africa
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
16:26 (IST)
16:22 (IST)
16:19 (IST)
16:17 (IST)
16:13 (IST)
16:08 (IST)
16:04 (IST)
15:55 (IST)
15:48 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
15:41 (IST)
15:39 (IST)
Rabada comes for his second over. And he concedes a four in his over. South Africa need to get their act together now and eye wickets. After 9 overs it's 55/1.
15:35 (IST)
Fresh over from Ngidi starts. Jason now gets into the act and gets one to the boundary through covers. After eight overs England are now 49/1.
15:31 (IST)
15:26 (IST)
15:21 (IST)
15:17 (IST)
15:13 (IST)
15:10 (IST)
15:03 (IST)
14:54 (IST)
14:47 (IST)
14:41 (IST)
14:39 (IST)
14:34 (IST)
14:10 (IST)
14:03 (IST)
13:54 (IST)
13:47 (IST)
13:37 (IST)
