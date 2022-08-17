England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ENG vs SA 1st Test Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum in Tests as they take on New Zealand in the first match on Wednesday. The first Test match between England and South Africa will be played at the Lord’s. A win for South Africa will help them in maintaining their lead in the World Test Championship standings.

England, come into the fixture, after clean sweeping New Zealand in a three-match Test series.

South Africa, in their last Test assignment, whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0. The Dean Elgar-led side have been in fine form in the longest format of the game as the Proteas won seven Test matches in their last 10 encounters.

After the completion of the Test series, South Africa will visit India for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

Ahead of Wednesday’s first Test match between England and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date first Test match between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played?

The first Test match between England and South Africa will take place on August 17, Wednesday.

Where will the first Test match England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The first Test match between England and South Africa will be played at the Lord’s in London.

What time will the first Test match England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The first Test match between England and South Africa will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) first Test match?

England vs South Africa first Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) first Test match?

England vs South Africa first Test match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.



England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

