England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ENG vs SA first ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Following a series of defeat at the hands of India, England are now set to lock horns against South Africa. The two sides will play the first of the three-match ODI series at the Riverside Ground in Durham on July 19. Jos Buttler did not have a great start to his captaincy stint in white ball cricket, losing both the T20I and ODI series against India at home. And will be eager to win his first series as captain of England. While England’s bowling has looked good, the batting has been a cause of concern for the team. Barring the third and the final ODI against India, England failed to cross the 250-run mark.

In the first ODI, the hosts were bundled up at just 110 runs with Jasprit Bumrah starring with a career-best 6 for 19. To create trouble for South Africa, England will require its batting unit to click.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be coming into the contest after a long break from international matches. While the side played India in a five-match T20I series last month, the Proteas played their last ODI in March. South Africa had to suffer a humiliating 2-1 defeat at hands of Bangladesh at home.

What date ENG VS SA first ODI match between England and South Africa will be played?

The first ODI match between England and South Africa will take place on July 19, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI match between England and South Africa be played?

The match between England and South Africa will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, Durham

What time will the ENG VS SA first ODI match between England and South Africa begin?

The match between England and South Africa will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs South Africa match?

The match between England and South Africa will be telecast in India on Sony Sports Network

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa match?

The match between England and South Africa will be available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website

England vs South Africa Possible Staring XI:

South Africa : Keshav Maharaj (C), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

