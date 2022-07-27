England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch first T20I, Coverage on TV And Online

England cricket team have not been able to perform well in T20Is this year. In their first T20I assignment of the year, England suffered a 3-2 away defeat against West Indies. Later, they endured another defeat against India in T20Is in their own backyard.

The Jos Buttler-led side will now be determined to improve their show in the shortest format of the game as they are set to face South Africa today. A win against the Proteas will be a big boost for the English cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Previously, the two teams featured in a three-match ODI series ahead of the T20I assignment. The series ended 1-1 after the last ODI was called off due to rain.

Ahead of today’s first T20I match between England and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date first T20I match between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played?

The first T20I match between England and South Africa will take place on July 27, Wednesday.

Where will the first T20I match England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The first T20I match between England and South Africa will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

What time will the first T20I match England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The first T20I match between England and South Africa will begin at 11:00 pm IST.

England vs South Africa first T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) first T20I match?

England vs South Africa first T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Russen, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee

