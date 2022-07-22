England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch second ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will be aiming to avoid a second successive ODI series defeat as they are set to take on South Africa in the second match today. The second ODI between England and South Africa will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester.

England skipper Jos Buttler is already under pressure and a defeat in the second ODI against the Proteas will make matters worse for him. Moreover, he has not been able to pull off a vital knock since taking charge of his side in white-ball cricket.

South Africa, on the other hand, kicked off the series on a promising note after clinching a 62-run victory in the first ODI against England. A series win will be remarkable for South Africa as they have not been able to win a men’s bilateral series in any format in England since 2012. In white-ball cricket, South Africa clinched their last series victory back in 1998.

Ahead of today’s second ODI match between England and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date second ODI match between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played?

The second ODI match between England and South Africa will take place on July 22, Friday.

Where will the second ODI match England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The second ODI match between England and South Africa will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time will the second ODI match England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The second ODI match between England and South Africa will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) second ODI match?

England vs South Africa second ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) second ODI match?

England vs South Africa second ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

