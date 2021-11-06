England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will take on South Africa in match 39 of the Super 12 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Saturday. While England have almostsealed their berth in the semi-finals, South Africa need to win this match in order to stay in contention for a top-four finish.

South Africa are locked with Australia on the number of points, but they will have an advantage knowing exactly what to do and what equation to settle for when they take on England.

England, on the other hand, have been ruthless so far and their brand of cricket under captain Eoin Morgan has been aggressive and without any fear. Jos Buttler has been in rollicking form and England’s top order can be a real problem for South Africa’s bowling attack.

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) start?

The match between England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) will be played on Saturday, November 06.

Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The match between England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The match between England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) match.

How do I watch the live streaming of England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) match?

The match between England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) probable playing XIs:

England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Temba Bavuma (c), Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

