England vs Sri Lanka 2021: Avishka Fernando Ruled Out of ODI Series

Sri Lanka batsman Avishka Fernando has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against England after grade two tear in his quadriceps. He picked up the injury during the second T20I while fielding and didn’t play the third and final T20I. This is also a very personal blow for Fernando who is traveling to England for the first time.

“Avishka Fernando has sustained an injury to his right quadriceps (Grade 2 Tear). Fernando suffered this injury while fielding during the 2nd T20i played against England at Cardiff," tweeted the official handle of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

He had earlier missed the tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka went on to lose the three-match T20I series against England.

England Complete Series Sweep

England won the final Twenty20 match against Sri Lanka in handsome fashion with a dominant 89-run victory, giving the hosts a 3-0 series sweep in Southampton on Saturday.

Chasing 181 to win after England’s openers stitched together a century stand, Sri Lanka collapsed and lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for just 91 as fast bowler David Willey finished with 3-27 while five others picked up at least one wicket.

Earlier, England finished their innings on 180-6 after opening batsmen Dawid Malan (76) and Jonny Bairstow (51) built a 105-run stand. Malan had come into the side as a replacement for Jos Buttler who was ruled out with a torn calf muscle.

The pair smashed five boundaries each while Malan also cleared the rope four times, with Isuru Udana and Wanindu Hasaranga taking the brunt of the devastating blows, conceding 55 and 42 runs respectively.

Seamer Dushmantha Chameera was the only Lankan bowler who could walk back to the pavilion with his head held high after finishing his spell with a career-best 4-17, dismissing Malan as well as cleaning up the middle order.

The two teams will move on to a three-match one-day international series which begins on Tuesday in Chester-le-Street.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here