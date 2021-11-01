England vs Sri Lanka 2021: Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup And T20Is

England will lock horns with Sri Lanka in their fourth match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday, November 1. The Group 1, Super 12 fixture between both sides will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 7:30 PM IST.

T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table

The two teams come into this game on the back of contrasting results in the showpiece event so far. Eoin Morgan-led England have been unstoppable as they convincingly won all three opening matches, including an eight-wicket win over old foes Australia in Dubai on Saturday. They are on the brink of a semi-final spot and have the T20 World Cup firmly in their sights.

Meanwhile, it was Sri Lanka’s second loss in three games and it must win against England to keep themselves in the competition. They narrowly missed a victory against South Africa on Saturday as David Miller’s six-hitting prowess in the penultimate over robbed them of a much needed win. Dasun Shanaka’s men have to produce something special to halt England’s juggernaut at Sharjah to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ahead of today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka; here are a few stats you must know:

England vs Sri Lanka in T20Is

England and Sri Lanka have met 12 times in T20I cricket and the English lead the head-to-head record with eight wins, while the Asian outfit has four to their name.

England vs Sri Lanka in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Both sides have faced each other on four occasions in the past T20 World Cups; England have emerged victorious three times.

England vs Sri Lanka in ICC T20I rankings

England occupy the summit spot while Sri Lanka are placed ninth in the latest ICC Men’s T20 rankings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here