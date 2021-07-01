England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Live Scores & Updates: England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

England will be up against a listless Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the three match ODI series in the Oval. England are already doing quite well in the white ball series. They have blanked Sri Lanka 3-0 in the T20 Series which was followed by a huge win in the first ODI at Chester-Le-Street.

England vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score

Lanka in the opening one-day international at the Riverside on Tuesday to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Woakes, in only his third international in over nine months, finished with excellent figures of 4/18 from his full 10 overs as 50-over world champions England dismissed Sri Lanka for a meagre 185 at Durham’s headquarters.

Root, in his 150th match at this level, then made 79 not out as England cantered home with more than 15 overs to spare after a brief wobble.

‘Felt good’

Warwickshire allrounder Woakes, named player of the match, told BBC Radio: “I felt good today, it is always nice to get a couple (of wickets) early.

“I try to assess conditions early, and work out what it is best to do on the wicket, while taking wickets. I just try and make it as hard as possible for the batter on that wicket."

Sri Lanka’s batting had faltered repeatedly during a preceding 3-0 T20 series loss to England and it was no great surprise to see them dismissed cheaply after England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss.

The tourists were missing three senior players after Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were all sent home following a breach of team Covid-19 regulations.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera made a valuable 73 for a Sri Lanka side featuring three debutants. Together with Wanindu Hasaranga (54) he shared a stand of 99.

Perera and Hasaranga kept England at bay, the former with stylish top-order and the latter aggressively taking 22 in boundaries off fellow leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

Woakes’ return ended the partnership, with Hasaranga holing out in the deep.

That was the start of a collapse that saw seven wickets lost for 40 runs, with left-arm quick Willey removing Perera on his way to 3-44.

Jonny Bairstow hit the first two balls of England’s reply for four before he played on to paceman Binura Fernando for 43.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here